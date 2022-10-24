ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today

The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely

The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
2 Passive Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields

Dividend stocks generally outperform other asset classes during bear markets. The primary reason is that regular cash distributions help to smooth out market volatility in terms of an equity's total return on capital. Plus, passive income stocks likely benefit from an "oasis effect" during turbulent markets. Dividend stocks, in short, quickly become hot commodities during bear markets because of their perceived safety relative to pure-play growth or value stocks.
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)

In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today

Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.84 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.77 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.21%....
World Fuel Services (INT) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

World Fuel Services (INT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.69%. A...
TFI International Inc. (TFII) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

TFI International Inc. (TFII) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.46 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.55%. A...
Onto Innovation (ONTO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Onto Innovation (ONTO) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.05%. A quarter...
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

SS&C Technologies (SSNC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.71%. A quarter...
Cohu (COHU) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Cohu (COHU) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.85%. A quarter ago,...
Meta Financial (CASH) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

Meta Financial (CASH) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 42.47%. A quarter...
Fortress Transportation (FTAI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

Fortress Transportation (FTAI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share. This compares to loss of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -91.23%. A quarter...
Enova International (ENVA) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Enova International (ENVA) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.75%. A quarter...
Principal Financial (PFG) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Principal Financial (PFG) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16.55%. A quarter...
Hub Group (HUBG) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Hub Group (HUBG) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.61 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.30%. A quarter...
Monolithic Power (MPWR) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Monolithic Power (MPWR) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.15%. A quarter...
Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.59 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.39%. A quarter...
SPS Commerce (SPSC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

SPS Commerce (SPSC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.15%. A quarter...

