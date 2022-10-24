Read full article on original website
Related
Woman found hogtied and covered in blood on bridge after cop heard her screams for help near construction site
A TERRIFIED woman was found hogtied with shoelaces and drenched in blood after a cop heard her hysterical screams for help. The victim was rescued after the officer who was responding to another call near a construction site heard her blood-curdling cries and alerted the authorities. The woman was allegedly...
Oxygen
New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 0