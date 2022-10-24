Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Help available as home heating costs rise
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many New Hampshire residents will have sticker shock this winter when it comes to heating their homes. Fuel companies such as Dead River Co. in Manchester said they are hearing concerns from their customers about bills that are expected to be double or more this winter.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire sees 5th highest year-over-year rent increase in U.S.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire came in with the fifth-highest rent increase over last year. A report from Rent.com said New Hampshire’s rent went up 19.1% from September 2021. The median rent in New Hampshire is $1,894. Jon Leckie with Rent.com said rent trends follow housing market trends....
WMUR.com
New Hampshire drought conditions continue to improve; just 3% of state considered to be in moderate drought stage
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Just 3% of New Hampshire is considered to be in a drought, a big improvement from where things stood in the summer. The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows about 3.24% of New Hampshire, an area in southern Rockingham County, is still seeing moderate drought conditions.
Natural gas, oil, and electric home heating expected to rise this winter
Massachusetts residents can expect to pay a lot more to keep their homes warm this year as prices for oil rise.
nhbr.com
End of federal rental relief funding sparks pleas for New Hampshire backup plan
A year-and-a-half-long rental relief program is likely coming to an end soon, state officials announced last week, after the U.S. Treasury left New Hampshire out of the latest round of funding. Now, housing advocates are urging the state to develop and present a backup plan – before the federal funding...
manchesterinklink.com
Massachusetts to pay New Hampshire $3.4 million over Merrimack River flood control infrastructure
Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has agreed to pay New Hampshire $3,477,195.30 to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. “New Hampshire will finally be properly compensated for...
iheart.com
Mass. Fuel Assistance Program Looking To Help Residents Pay High Heat Bills
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Heating bills here in The Commonwealth will likely be going up this winter, but the Massachusetts Fuel Assistance Program is looking to help shoulder some of that burden. The program, formally known as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, helps people under a certain...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
New Hampshire Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan, who has led the agency for the last seven years, will be stepping down from the job on Nov. 25 to had National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine’s Transportation Research Board in Washington, D.C. The board’s 120-person staff provides independent analysis on transportation matters for policymakers.
3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge
The forestland in the towns of Londonderry and Windham will help anchor a new U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service management area. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge.
Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
mainepublic.org
Northern Maine transmission line gets key vote from state regulators
State regulators gave initial approval Wednesday to new transmission line that would connect a massive renewable energy project in Aroostook County to New England's power grid. The Maine Public Utilities Commission stopped short of finalizing an agreement with the two project developers – LS Power Base and wind power developer...
newhampshirebulletin.com
New voters expected to play big role in U.S. Senate election, analysis finds
High turnover among New Hampshire voters will be at play in the upcoming U.S. Senate election, according to recent data analysis by the Carsey School of Public Policy. Incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan won the 2016 election by just 1,017 votes. But nearly a third of voters now didn’t cast a ballot in that election, either because they were too young or did not yet reside in New Hampshire, according to the analysis by UNH demographer Ken Johnson and political scientists Andrew Smith and Dante Scala.
Ban on throwing away mattresses, textiles starts soon in Mass.
BOSTON - New limits on what Massachusetts residents can throw away in the trash are taking effect soon.Starting November 1, the state will not allow mattresses and textiles to be disposed. People will have to find a way to recycle or donate those items instead.More than 600,000 mattresses and box springs are thrown away every year in Massachusetts.Read: Mattress Recycling Guide"They are expensive to transport, hard to compact, take up lots of landfill space, and can damage incinerator processing equipment," the Department of Environmental Protection says. "Yet mattresses are made up mostly of recyclable materials."The department says more than 75%...
tnhdigital.com
Sununu vs. Sherman for NH governor: These 3 major policy differences could guide your vote
Immediately after nominees were chosen in last month’s Republican and Democratic primaries, New Hampshire voters overwhelmingly said they had already decided which candidate they plan to pick in the general election for governor. Republican incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu had backing from 55% of likely voters, putting him well ahead...
25 Restaurants We Don’t Have in New Hampshire but Totally Should
One of the fun things about visiting a different state is that you get to enjoy the restaurants that they have, but we don't! For example, when one visits New Jersey, stopping at Wawa is a must (not a restaurant, I know, but Wawa is a place filled with joy and wonder, and their coffee is really good). When I was in Florida for an internship at Disney World, I was obsessed with BAHAMA BREEZE! They had this chicken with mango salsa that I still dream about. And if a state has a Cheesecake Factory, it's pretty much guaranteed I'm going there, because I love a restaurant that offers Thai lettuce wraps, pasta, burgers, and everything in between.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire COVID-19-positive patients in hospitals increase Tuesday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire hospital patients who tested positive for COVID-19 increased Tuesday, according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association. There were 138 people who tested positive Tuesday, up from 131 people on Monday. Of those 138 people, 32 are specifically being treated for the virus, which is three people less from Monday.
WCVB
Why does Massachusetts ballot Question 1 require constitutional amendment to implement millionaires' tax?
BOSTON — Voters across Massachusetts will decide onfour statewide ballot questions in the upcoming election, but only one is an amendment to the state constitution: Question 1, also known as the Fair Share Amendment or the Millionaires’ Tax. The proposed amendment would establish an additional 4% state income...
Death Row Scenario: Last Meals From New Hampshire Restaurants
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you were about to eat your last meal and you had to pick it from a New Hampshire restaurant menu, where would you go? What would you have?
WCVB
Healey, Diehl weigh in on Gov. Baker's decision to rehire dozens of unvaccinated state employees
BOSTON — Both candidates for Massachusetts governor are offering their opinions on outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker's latest move to give state jobs back to dozens of people who did not get vaccinated against COVID-19. On Tuesday, Baker said his administration is offering approximately 50 ex-state employees who lost their jobs across several state agencies for noncompliance with the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate the chance to return to work.
WMUR.com
More than 100 people in need of assistance arrive unannounced at Massachusetts hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — More than 100 people, including children, are being housed at a hotel in Massachusetts after they were brought there unannounced. Kingston, Massachusetts, town administrators said the state gave them no warning. Since Friday, 107 people have shown up, including recent arrivals from Venezuela and Haiti. They...
