New Hampshire State

WMUR.com

Help available as home heating costs rise

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many New Hampshire residents will have sticker shock this winter when it comes to heating their homes. Fuel companies such as Dead River Co. in Manchester said they are hearing concerns from their customers about bills that are expected to be double or more this winter.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Massachusetts to pay New Hampshire $3.4 million over Merrimack River flood control infrastructure

Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has agreed to pay New Hampshire $3,477,195.30 to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. “New Hampshire will finally be properly compensated for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

New Hampshire Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan, who has led the agency for the last seven years, will be stepping down from the job on Nov. 25 to had National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine’s Transportation Research Board in Washington, D.C. The board’s 120-person staff provides independent analysis on transportation matters for policymakers.
WASHINGTON STATE
mainepublic.org

Northern Maine transmission line gets key vote from state regulators

State regulators gave initial approval Wednesday to new transmission line that would connect a massive renewable energy project in Aroostook County to New England's power grid. The Maine Public Utilities Commission stopped short of finalizing an agreement with the two project developers – LS Power Base and wind power developer...
MAINE STATE
newhampshirebulletin.com

New voters expected to play big role in U.S. Senate election, analysis finds

High turnover among New Hampshire voters will be at play in the upcoming U.S. Senate election, according to recent data analysis by the Carsey School of Public Policy. Incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan won the 2016 election by just 1,017 votes. But nearly a third of voters now didn’t cast a ballot in that election, either because they were too young or did not yet reside in New Hampshire, according to the analysis by UNH demographer Ken Johnson and political scientists Andrew Smith and Dante Scala.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
CBS Boston

Ban on throwing away mattresses, textiles starts soon in Mass.

BOSTON - New limits on what Massachusetts residents can throw away in the trash are taking effect soon.Starting November 1, the state will not allow mattresses and textiles to be disposed. People will have to find a way to recycle or donate those items instead.More than 600,000 mattresses and box springs are thrown away every year in Massachusetts.Read: Mattress Recycling Guide"They are expensive to transport, hard to compact, take up lots of landfill space, and can damage incinerator processing equipment," the Department of Environmental Protection says. "Yet mattresses are made up mostly of recyclable materials."The department says more than 75%...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.9 HOM

25 Restaurants We Don’t Have in New Hampshire but Totally Should

One of the fun things about visiting a different state is that you get to enjoy the restaurants that they have, but we don't! For example, when one visits New Jersey, stopping at Wawa is a must (not a restaurant, I know, but Wawa is a place filled with joy and wonder, and their coffee is really good). When I was in Florida for an internship at Disney World, I was obsessed with BAHAMA BREEZE! They had this chicken with mango salsa that I still dream about. And if a state has a Cheesecake Factory, it's pretty much guaranteed I'm going there, because I love a restaurant that offers Thai lettuce wraps, pasta, burgers, and everything in between.
FLORIDA STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire COVID-19-positive patients in hospitals increase Tuesday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire hospital patients who tested positive for COVID-19 increased Tuesday, according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association. There were 138 people who tested positive Tuesday, up from 131 people on Monday. Of those 138 people, 32 are specifically being treated for the virus, which is three people less from Monday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCVB

Healey, Diehl weigh in on Gov. Baker's decision to rehire dozens of unvaccinated state employees

BOSTON — Both candidates for Massachusetts governor are offering their opinions on outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker's latest move to give state jobs back to dozens of people who did not get vaccinated against COVID-19. On Tuesday, Baker said his administration is offering approximately 50 ex-state employees who lost their jobs across several state agencies for noncompliance with the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate the chance to return to work.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

