ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 303

Tana Lu
2d ago

legal or not I've been smoking it for anxiety related problems and yes I like the feeling of being relaxed and high as well ,but still not voting for ol Francis 🤭😏😂😂😂

Reply(16)
85
Bea Giles
2d ago

Nope, still won't make me vote for Beto, or any Democrat. Weed is legal in our connecting states, so I'll take a road trip first.

Reply(31)
91
Just me
2d ago

Marijuana is what got me through chemo but I'm NOT going to destroy my state for legal weed. Beta is the worst thing that could happen to this state!

Reply(15)
67
Related
kacu.org

Lambert asks voters for two more years

Republican Stan Lambert represents Taylor, Jones, and Nolan counties in the Texas statehouse. He is running for reelection for a fourth term, and facing challenge from Democrat Linda Goolsbee. State Representative Stan Lambert discusses his bid for reelection and some key issues facing state lawmakers.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Outlier poll shows closer race between O’Rourke and Abbott

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A poll released Sunday shows a tighter race for Governor, countering other statewide polls that have shown a growing lead for incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. The poll from Beacon Research shows Abbott’s lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke narrowing to 3 points amongst registered Texas voters. It comes a day before Texans will […]
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Rules for voters: List of what's not allowed when you vote

HOUSTON — There are a few polling place rules for voters that you should know before you cast your ballot, including what you can't bring with you. Voters can't use any wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including cell phones, tablets or laptops. Mechanical or...
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Will the Real LULAC Please Stand Up?

With just days to go before a midterm election in Texas that could hinge on the Latinx vote, the nation’s oldest and most respected Hispanic rights organization has split into two competing factions, both of whom claim to be the legitimate one. The League of United Latin American Citizens...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Texas attorney general candidate comes home to vote

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Democratic Texas Attorney General candidate Rochelle Garza cast her early vote in her hometown of Brownsville. “Well, I’m really proud to be here. I’m the first Latina to ever be nominated to represent a major party as the attorney general. When I’m elected I will be the first woman and the […]
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Texas Goes Permitless on Guns, and Police Face an Armed Public

HOUSTON — Tony Earls hung his head before a row of television cameras, staring down, his life upended. Days before, Earls had pulled out his handgun and opened fire, hoping to strike a man who had just robbed him and his wife at an ATM in Houston. Instead, he...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Number of Texans using medical marijuana growing

For the last 18 months, we have seen a significant increase in the growth of patients within the program, approximately averaging about a 10 percent month-over-month growth,” Chief Wayne Mueller of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race

A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
TEXAS STATE
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy