Tana Lu
2d ago
legal or not I've been smoking it for anxiety related problems and yes I like the feeling of being relaxed and high as well ,but still not voting for ol Francis 🤭😏😂😂😂
Bea Giles
2d ago
Nope, still won't make me vote for Beto, or any Democrat. Weed is legal in our connecting states, so I'll take a road trip first.
Just me
2d ago
Marijuana is what got me through chemo but I'm NOT going to destroy my state for legal weed. Beta is the worst thing that could happen to this state!
kacu.org
Lambert asks voters for two more years
Republican Stan Lambert represents Taylor, Jones, and Nolan counties in the Texas statehouse. He is running for reelection for a fourth term, and facing challenge from Democrat Linda Goolsbee. State Representative Stan Lambert discusses his bid for reelection and some key issues facing state lawmakers.
Beto O’Rourke Allegedly Broke a Law During Early Election Voting in Texas
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in WacoScreenshot from Twitter. This week, Beto O’Rourke is in a close race against Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is seeking his third re-election as Texas governor.
Texas Secretary of State shuts down accounts of 'vote switching'
The 'vote switching' claims are due to user error, the office said.
Outlier poll shows closer race between O’Rourke and Abbott
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A poll released Sunday shows a tighter race for Governor, countering other statewide polls that have shown a growing lead for incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. The poll from Beacon Research shows Abbott’s lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke narrowing to 3 points amongst registered Texas voters. It comes a day before Texans will […]
MySanAntonio
After suspending political donations post-insurrection, AT&T and Valero fund election-deniers in the midterms
WASHINGTON — After the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, a number of corporate political action committees, including Dallas-based AT&T, declared that they would pause support for candidates who voted to object to the certification of the 2020 election. The political action committees for Valero Energy and the National...
Rules for voters: List of what's not allowed when you vote
HOUSTON — There are a few polling place rules for voters that you should know before you cast your ballot, including what you can't bring with you. Voters can't use any wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including cell phones, tablets or laptops. Mechanical or...
Will the Real LULAC Please Stand Up?
With just days to go before a midterm election in Texas that could hinge on the Latinx vote, the nation’s oldest and most respected Hispanic rights organization has split into two competing factions, both of whom claim to be the legitimate one. The League of United Latin American Citizens...
Mothers Against Greg Abbott launches Mothers Democracy Fund to fight voter suppression
"We’re getting hundreds of reports that Texans are being denied the right to vote, having their votes thrown out, or being intimidated at the polling station. Every trick in the book. Voter suppression is a living, breathing beast in Texas, but we’re fighting to slay it."
Gov. Abbott holds 10-point lead over Beto O’Rourke in new Texas poll
The latest survey conducted by Emerson College, The Hill and the Nexstar Media Group shows Abbott with a 10-percentage point lead over O'Rourke — 52% to 42%. Only four percent told pollsters they're undecided. The last poll conducted by these organizations in September showed Abbott with an advantage of eight-percentage points.
What you can wear to vote in person changed this year
Be sure you know the new voting dress code before going to the polls in Texas -Edmond Dantes/Pexels. The voting dress code changed in Texas. If you plan to vote in person, you’ll want to know what you can and cannot wear to the polls.
Texas attorney general candidate comes home to vote
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Democratic Texas Attorney General candidate Rochelle Garza cast her early vote in her hometown of Brownsville. “Well, I’m really proud to be here. I’m the first Latina to ever be nominated to represent a major party as the attorney general. When I’m elected I will be the first woman and the […]
Early voting shows Democrats with a 5% lead in Texas
Early voting for the November midterms opened yesterday, and many in Texas took advantage of this by casting their vote. And while there is a long way to go, the early signs look promising for the Democrat Party in Texas.
Beto says, Texas "is not a red state, it is a non voting state"
"I don't think we're a red state so much as we are a non-voting state, and there have been so many who have effectively been disenfranchised" Democrat nominee for Texas Gov. Beto O'Rourke.
Gilmer Mirror
Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.
“Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.
Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 24, to Friday, Nov. 4. The last day to apply to vote by mail is Friday, Oct. 28. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Packing heat and pumping gas, Texas voter defends gun rights
At a gas station in Houston, David Blanco fills up the tank of his car, a Glock 19 pistol clearly visible on his left hip. The experience marked David deeply.
MySanAntonio
Texas Goes Permitless on Guns, and Police Face an Armed Public
HOUSTON — Tony Earls hung his head before a row of television cameras, staring down, his life upended. Days before, Earls had pulled out his handgun and opened fire, hoping to strike a man who had just robbed him and his wife at an ATM in Houston. Instead, he...
Number of Texans using medical marijuana growing
For the last 18 months, we have seen a significant increase in the growth of patients within the program, approximately averaging about a 10 percent month-over-month growth,” Chief Wayne Mueller of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race
A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local Representatives
Former President Donald Trump made a stop on the outskirts of San Antonio. Trump joined the “Save America” rally on Saturday in Corpus Christi and other parts of South Texas.
