San Diegans could get up to $2,000 for past due water bills: see if you qualify
A new emergency relief program could help thousands of San Diegans struggling to pay their water bills.
San Diego home prices dropping, but rising interest rates are pricing buyers out of the market
SAN DIEGO — Home prices across San Diego are dropping fast. Prices dipped 2.5% from July to August. But what does this really mean for buyers and sellers? Is the price of paradise finally coming down for home buyers?. Unfortunately, home prices are down because interest rates are now...
Case-Shiller: Home Prices Fell in San Diego for Third Month in a Row
Home prices in San Diego County fell 2.8% in August amid a nationwide “deceleration” in real estate appreciation, according to the widely-followed Case-Shiller index released Tuesday. The August decline followed drops of 2.6% in July and 0.7% in June after steadily rising since the beginning of the pandemic...
Top stolen vehicles in the city of San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Vehicle thefts are on the rise in San Diego. In 2021, San Diego Police responded to more stolen vehicle calls than it has in the past four years. CBS 8 wanted to take a deeper look at just what type of vehicles thieves target the most in the city of San Diego.
How cool was that? SpaceX Falcon 9 launch spotted in San Diego skies
Did anyone catch a bright plume of smoke gliding through the sunset skies of San Diego County Thursday evening?
City of San Diego responds to broken streelight report
SAN DIEGO — We now have an update to a story we first brought you on Monday. People living in one Del Mar neighborhood were fed up with how long it was taking the city to fix broken lights on their street, saying it would make Halloween dangerous for kids.
Tuesday’s earthquake in California might be ‘foreshock’ to larger one, expert says
An earthquake that rattled parts of the San Francisco Bay Area may have been the precursor to a larger one that could happen in the coming days.
chulavistatoday.com
California, Mexico signed binational Toll Revenue Sharing Agreement for the Otay Mesa Port of Entry
California and the San Diego Association of Governments signed a binational Toll Revenue Sharing Agreement on Monday with Mexico for the toll affiliated with the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. The document legally establishes the revenue generated by the Otay Mesa East Port of Entry (OMEPOE) to be split between...
chulavistatoday.com
The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in funds to help people living in encampments in the East Village
The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in state funds to serve 50 individuals living in encampments in the East Village area of downtown San Diego. A total of eight communities received a total of $48 million in grants to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts to serve approximately 1,461 unsheltered people, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Thursday.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: ‘I Can’t Afford to Buy a Home Here’
With its plan to spend potential bond money on employee housing, San Diego Unified could become the first local education agency — which can be either school districts or county office of education — to provide employee housing in the county. It’s a strategy to retain and recruit teachers that’s spread throughout the state, spurred by the high cost of housing.
CA, Mexico to sign binational toll revenue sharing agreement
The San Diego Association of Governments announced in a press release Monday that California and Mexico are signing a historic binational toll revenue sharing agreement.
San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods
San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
Unclaimed $38M San Diego SuperLotto Plus ticket set to expire
Someone out there has until the end of Oct. 27 to cash in their luck as the their SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38 million is set to expire, according to a press release from the California Lottery.
Living in Rancho Bernardo, SD
Rancho Bernardo is one of the largest master-planned communities positioned in the northernmost residential area of San Diego, housing a population of nearly 50,000, and having an identity all its own. Serving as the home base for the new half a billion-dollar Apple campus, it is located right off I-15 south of the San Pasqual Valley - not a coastal community if you’re looking to tour (about 20 minutes away from the coast) but there are a lot of reasons which make this community so special.
Gov. Newsom Backs Measure D to End San Diego’s 2012 Ban on PLA’s in Construction
Gov. Gavin Newsom threw his support behind San Diego’s Measure D Thursday, on the Nov. 8 ballot, to eliminate the city’s ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements. The deals, PLAs as they are known, would govern city construction projects. PLAs are agreements between contractors and labor...
9th Circuit Upholds Longstanding Practice of Chalking Tires in San Diego
City Attorney Mara W. Elliott announced Thursday that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals had upheld San Diego’s longstanding practice of chalking tires to enforce time limits in parking spaces on city streets. In a split 2-1 decision, the panel voted that the dusting of chalk on a tire...
KPBS
Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions
San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
Carlsbad teacher's car stolen, taken to Mexico
Since the teacher does not have comprehensive insurance, her insurance will not cover the costs so she's still responsible for paying down a $19,000 loan.
Cyclist seriously hurt in North County crash
A 62-year-old cyclist was hospitalized Thursday after being hit by a car in the Poway area, law enforcement said.
daytrippen.com
Helgren’s Sportfishing Oceanside Whale Watching Sports Fishing
Helgren’s Sports Fishing operates out of Oceanside Harbor. Whale-watching cruises operate from December through April. Whale-watching tours last about two hours, and the captain fully narrates each trip. Whale Watching and Sea Life Adventures are offered seasonally out of Oceanside Harbor. During the summer, you may spot blue whales,...
