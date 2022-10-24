ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

CBS 8

Top stolen vehicles in the city of San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Vehicle thefts are on the rise in San Diego. In 2021, San Diego Police responded to more stolen vehicle calls than it has in the past four years. CBS 8 wanted to take a deeper look at just what type of vehicles thieves target the most in the city of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in funds to help people living in encampments in the East Village

The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in state funds to serve 50 individuals living in encampments in the East Village area of downtown San Diego. A total of eight communities received a total of $48 million in grants to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts to serve approximately 1,461 unsheltered people, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Thursday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: ‘I Can’t Afford to Buy a Home Here’

With its plan to spend potential bond money on employee housing, San Diego Unified could become the first local education agency — which can be either school districts or county office of education — to provide employee housing in the county. It’s a strategy to retain and recruit teachers that’s spread throughout the state, spurred by the high cost of housing.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Terry Mansfield

San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods

San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life San Diego

Living in Rancho Bernardo, SD

Rancho Bernardo is one of the largest master-planned communities positioned in the northernmost residential area of San Diego, housing a population of nearly 50,000, and having an identity all its own. Serving as the home base for the new half a billion-dollar Apple campus, it is located right off I-15 south of the San Pasqual Valley - not a coastal community if you’re looking to tour (about 20 minutes away from the coast) but there are a lot of reasons which make this community so special.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions

San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
SAN DIEGO, CA
daytrippen.com

Helgren’s Sportfishing Oceanside Whale Watching Sports Fishing

Helgren’s Sports Fishing operates out of Oceanside Harbor. Whale-watching cruises operate from December through April. Whale-watching tours last about two hours, and the captain fully narrates each trip. Whale Watching and Sea Life Adventures are offered seasonally out of Oceanside Harbor. During the summer, you may spot blue whales,...
OCEANSIDE, CA

