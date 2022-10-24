Read full article on original website
Person allegedly stealing flowers from graves for floral business
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Ascension Parish cemetery is warning residents of someone stealing flowers and using them for flower arrangements. Prairieville Cemetary posted to Facebook on Oct. 24 that they were aware of someone stealing flowers from local graveyards and allegedly using them for her floral business. The...
Funeral home says nearby homeless camp is hurting business
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is trying to find solutions to the City's homeless problem. A business owner on Claiborne Avenue says he's seeing more and more homeless camps, while the Salvation Army says fewer people are seeking help. Concerns over those experiencing homelessness were on...
Shooting in Plum Orchard neighborhood leaves woman dead Wednesday
According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to the 4700 block of Francisco Verrett Drive.
Get those brake tags: New Orleans to start 'active enforcement' Tuesday
If you live in New Orleans and let your car's brake tag expire, now might be the time to get back on the right side of the law. A fee amnesty program lets residents avoid brake tag late fees through Nov. 30. However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is poised to begin "active enforcement" of brake tags for vehicles parked on public streets on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
“It makes my heart full to see the enjoyment from all the children,” Halloween display brings joy to Livingston Parish community
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – August 12, 2016 is a day that many locals may not want to remember. It was the day that “The Great Flood of 2016” started across the Capital Area. Many parishes were affected including East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston. One of the...
Changes in trash pickup coming to Areas 2 and 3
Major announcements from Orleans Parish Sanitation Commissioner Matt Torri in his address before the City Council this morning. Contracts with IV Waste and Waste Pro serving Area 2 and Area 3 will go into effect on November 7th.
Man found dead in West Lake Forest
Man shot, killed in West Lake Forest area Wednesday: NOPD
New Orleans police investigate after woman shot, killed in Plum Orchard
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Plum Orchard Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 470 block of Francisco Verrett Drive. Police say a woman arrived to an area hospital where she later died from her...
LaToya Cantrell signs new garbage collection contracts as New Orleans hauler fights on
Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Thursday she is pressing forward with new garbage collection contracts for about half of New Orleans, improving reliability and restoring curbside recycling even as a federal court order threatens to put a kink in those plans. During a contract-signing ceremony on the lakefront, Cantrell and other...
Two more homicides in New Orleans leave man and woman dead
Cops are looking for clues after separate killings of a man and a woman in New Orleans East. The most recent shooting death was just after before 4:00am.
Mandeville mayor says trapper in city to address coyote concerns
MANDEVILLE, La. — The Mandeville mayor is addressing coyote concerns. Mayor Clay Madden said in recent days, his office has received multiple calls about coyotes in their area. Madden said the city does not have a mechanism to deal with the coyotes but that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife...
JPSO investigating after expensive tool stolen from home of family fighting to rebuild
JEFFERSON, La. — A Jefferson family still trying to rebuild their home after Hurricane Ida was hit with another setback. Someone stole a crucial tool worth thousands of dollars from the company rebuilding their home. The Jefferson Parish sheriff’s office is trying to track them down. A large...
1 Man Died In A Fatal Car Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The New Orleans Police Department responded to a fatal car crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the Claiborne exit off the U.S. 90B West on Saturday morning. According to the NOPD, a taxicab had collided with the left-side guard rail. The man seated behind the wheel was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kenner teen to serve at least 25 years for kidnapping elderly Metairie couple
A Kenner kid convicted of kidnapping awaits formal sentencing. “A Jefferson Parish jury on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 26) found Alexsy Mejia guilty of entering an elderly Metairie couple’s home to rob them
VIDEO: Woman fights back as she’s pulled from vehicle in carjacking on New Orleans’ West Bank
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are searching for a man caught on video stealing a woman’s car in the Behrman neighborhood of the West Bank. Police say a 36-year-old woman was pulled from her vehicle, punched, and carjacked at gunpoint in the 3400 block of Vespasian Boulevard just before 9 a.m. on Tues., Oct. 25.
NOPD wants to talk to this driver and find this car
NOPD needs your help locating a person of interest for questioning, as well as a vehicle of interest, in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that occurred on October 9, 2022.
30-Year-Old Brandon Whittington Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Hammond (Hammond, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 51 and I-55 around 9:45 p.m. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Brandon Whittington.
Port of New Orleans making progress on a planned new container terminal in St. Bernard Parish
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Port of New Orleans says major progress is being made on the planned $1.5 billion container facility that will be built in St. Bernard Parish, and on Thursday (Oct. 27) it released updated designs based upon input gathered from the community. The Louisiana International Terminal...
Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose
LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
