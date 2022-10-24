JMU’s unbeaten streak since Oct. 1 continued on Sunday, as it tied South Carolina, 1-1. The Dukes allowed 17 shots but only saved one. Freshman forward Cameron Arnold scored the Dukes’ only goal. Arnold got off two shots in the match, and he leads the Dukes in goals this season with five. South Carolina's Adam Luckhurst scored the Gamecocks’ only goal in the first half, putting him at four this season.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO