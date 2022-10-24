Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia manTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Halloween-week Events in Luray & Nearby TownsTracy LeicherLuray, VA
FREE tablets via Luray weekend eventTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Luray firefighters battle Dollar Tree blazeTracy LeicherLuray, VA
breezejmu.org
Women’s soccer works to maximize offensive chances ahead of conference tournament
As its regular season wraps up, JMU women’s soccer is tying up loose ends before entering the Sun Belt Conference tournament. The Dukes are 9-3-5 (5-1-3 Sun Belt) in their first Sun Belt season, but there are still opportunities to capitalize on. JMU has dominated through its defensive third and held its opponents to only eight goals allowed through 17 games.
breezejmu.org
JMU football fans' early exits reveal deep-rooted culture
Erika Shaffer, a freshman at JMU, couldn’t sit down if she wanted to. Fellow students stood both “where your feet are supposed to go … but then also where your butt goes,” she said. Brandon Walsh, another freshman, watched from the stairs because there wasn’t space anywhere else.
breezejmu.org
JMU vs. ODU Athletics rivalry winner to be given annual trophy
JMU and Old Dominion (ODU) Athletics announced The TowneBank Royal Rivalry Challenge on Wednesday, according to a press release. The challenge is an effort to formalize both schools’ decades-long rivalry. “The chance to have a strong in-state rival again is one of the best things about joining the Sun...
breezejmu.org
JMU men's soccer ties against South Carolina, 1-1
JMU’s unbeaten streak since Oct. 1 continued on Sunday, as it tied South Carolina, 1-1. The Dukes allowed 17 shots but only saved one. Freshman forward Cameron Arnold scored the Dukes’ only goal. Arnold got off two shots in the match, and he leads the Dukes in goals this season with five. South Carolina's Adam Luckhurst scored the Gamecocks’ only goal in the first half, putting him at four this season.
breezejmu.org
Opinion | JMU students should have more days off
There’s less than a month until Thanksgiving break. This may seem like a long time, but without another break in sight, this is what students are looking forward to. Students need more days off from class. JMU should recognize more holidays and add student well-being days to the academic calendar.
breezejmu.org
Virginia abortion clinics experience influx of out-of-state patients following overturn of Roe v. Wade
Whole Woman’s Health of Charlottesville, a women’s health and abortion clinic, has seen a major spike in the amount of out-of-town patients asking for abortions since September 2021 after Senate Bill 8 was passed in Texas — a bill that banned abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — according to Shaelin Nauta, the clinic manager of Whole Woman’s Health of Charlottesville.
breezejmu.org
Halloween doesn’t have to be scary: Tips for the safest holiday weekend
October 2021 saw multiple alcohol-related incidents between Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, the days leading up to Halloween, according to the JMU crime log. Many of these incidents were filed through the Office of Residence Life (ORL) for disorderly conduct while intoxicated or for medical assistance while intoxicated. Halloweekend is...
breezejmu.org
City council candidates participate in traveling town hall
As election day nears on Nov. 8, five candidates for Harrisonburg City Council participated in a series of town halls on JMU’s campus at Hoffman Hall and the Apartments on Grace on Oct. 20. One of the council seats is up for special election for an unexpired term ending...
breezejmu.org
Wildlife Center of Virginia leads animal rehabilitation and public education
A bald eagle was hit by a car and left with an injured left wing. An Eastern ratsnake writhed his head through an air vent and got the rest of his body stuck. An opossum fell from a set of stairs on the side of a building. These are just...
breezejmu.org
Harrisonburg homes spread fear and haunts for the Halloween season
As pumpkin-flavored cold brews fly out of coffee shops and temperatures drop each night, it appears fall has settled into the Shenandoah Valley. Around Harrisonburg, houses are already decked out in webs, ghosts and spiders to spread the spirit of Halloween. However, is there one house that’s distinct in its...
