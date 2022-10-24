Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stonybrook.edu
QuEST Project Increases Pre-College Exposure to Quantum Information Science
With $1.5 million in funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF), faculty from the College of Arts and Sciences Department of Physics and Astronomy and the C.N. Yang Institute for Theoretical Physics are spearheading pre-college exposure to quantum information science. Their project, Quantum Education for Students and Teachers program (QuEST), will advance quantum education, physical science literacy, and the diversity of the STEM pipeline by developing learning opportunities and materials in quantum information science and its applications.
stonybrook.edu
SoMAS PhD Student Receives National Marine Fisheries Service-Sea Grant Joint Fellowship
Sarah Weisberg, a PhD student in Stony Brook University’s School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences (SoMAS), has been selected as a 2022 National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS)-Sea Grant Joint Fellowship recipient. The focus of her project, “Advancing climate-informed, ecosystem-based fisheries management through food web modeling, indicator development and risk analysis in the rapidly warming Gulf of Maine,” is to understand how human-caused climate change can alter fish distribution and abundance.
stonybrook.edu
Alda Center Hosts Leading U.S. Department of Defense Researchers at Stony Brook
For three days this fall, some of the nation’s leading basic researchers were at the Stony Brook University campus for their annual conference and an introduction to science communication. Nearly 50 researchers, all part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) prestigious Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellows (VBFF) program, came...
stonybrook.edu
NYS Assembly Alumni Secure $500K Grant for Additional Student Health and Counseling Center Renovations
At Stony Brook University’s Homecoming festivities on October 22, New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie ’90, Assemblymember Steve Englebright ’75, Assemblymember Latoya Joyner ’08 and Assemblymember Kimberly Jean-Pierre ’07 announced that a State and Municipal (SAM) grant of $500,000 had been secured for the continued renovation of the Student Health and Counseling Center.
stonybrook.edu
Stony Brook University Hospital Is a Continued Leader in Cardiac and Stroke Care
“This accomplishment reflects Stony Brook University Hospital’s consistently outstanding clinical outcomes in cardiac and stroke care, and our unwavering dedication to our patients,” said Hal Paz, MD, MS, chief executive officer, Stony Brook University Medicine and executive vice president for Health Sciences, Stony Brook University. “I’m delighted that year after year our hospital’s Heart Institute and Cerebrovascular and Comprehensive Stroke Center continue to provide a level of care few hospitals anywhere can match.”
stonybrook.edu
SBU Community Invited to Two Project REACH Planning Forums
Stony Brook University faculty, staff and students are invited to attend two additional Project REACH strategic planning forums. Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Carl Lejuez will provide updates on the planning process, solicit feedback on the path forward, discuss characteristics of the plan and what impact the plan will have on the university’s long-term trajectory.
stonybrook.edu
Seawolves Shine at Stony Brook’s 2022 Homecoming
When the Seawolves football team capped off a thrilling, come-from-behind 28-27 victory over Maine, it put an exclamation point on what was a memorable and fun-filled Homecoming weekend at Stony Brook University. Stony Brook rallied from a 13-point deficit and outscored the Black Bears 21-7 in the second half on...
stonybrook.edu
SBU to Host Annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 9
To honor our veterans, Stony Brook University will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 9, at 1 pm at the Sidney Gelber Auditorium in the Student Activities Center. A reception will follow the ceremony. Chloe Mack ’23 will be the student speaker. She is a U.S. Army...
stonybrook.edu
University Orchestra Concert, November 15
The University Orchestra will present a concert on Tuesday, November 15, at 7:30 pm on the Main Stage at Staller Center for the Arts. Conducted by Susan Deaver, the University Orchestra will perform Respighi’s Ancient Airs and Dances (Suite I), Florence Price’s Adoration and Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 2 “London.” The featured soloist is pianist Yumito Torigoe, second place winner of the 2022 Undergraduate Concerto Competition, who will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 with the University Orchestra. The performance of Vaughan Williams ties in with the 150th anniversary of the composer’s birth.
Comments / 0