The University Orchestra will present a concert on Tuesday, November 15, at 7:30 pm on the Main Stage at Staller Center for the Arts. Conducted by Susan Deaver, the University Orchestra will perform Respighi’s Ancient Airs and Dances (Suite I), Florence Price’s Adoration and Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 2 “London.” The featured soloist is pianist Yumito Torigoe, second place winner of the 2022 Undergraduate Concerto Competition, who will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 with the University Orchestra. The performance of Vaughan Williams ties in with the 150th anniversary of the composer’s birth.

