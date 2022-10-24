Read full article on original website
OKC VeloCity
Griffin Media leaves former station to Langston University as News 9 moves downtown
Langston University just received its largest corporate gift ever. News 9, a subsidiary of Oklahoma-owned Griffin Media, has started its station relocation and will leave its former facility, as well as the equipment inside, to Langston University. News 9 is leaving its current location at 7401 North Kelley Ave. after...
news9.com
Edmond Clinic Provides Free Services For The Uninsured
For a lot of Oklahomans, accessing affordable healthcare can be a challenge. If you don’t have insurance, the task can be nearly impossible. Ministries of Jesus in Edmond is stepping in to try to fill in some of the gaps in coverage. “We have a medical-dental clinic that that...
KOCO
Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food, clothes this winter
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food and clothing this winter. The district said the Western Heights Middle School food pantry is used to feed more than 400 students. With the winter months coming up, they need help filling the shelves. "We see...
News On 6
Salvation Army Opening New Dog Kennel In OKC
The Salvation Army is opening the doors on its new dog kennel Wednesday afternoon. A ribbon cutting will be held at 1:15 p.m. at the location on North Pennsylvania Avenue. The kennel will be home for pets of guests staying in the Salvation Army emergency shelter.
oknursingtimes.com
Nursing professor celebrates 48 years of teaching UCO students
Nelda Fister, M.S., R.N. was born into nursing, and she continues that path today at age 80, as Assistant Professor for the Department of Nursing at the University of Central Oklahoma. She is serving in her 48th year of teaching at UCO, where she works with 150-170 students each semester.
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his company
The founder and owner of Oklahoma City based Hobby Lobby has announced he is giving away his company. Green announced that he has chosen God over his company and made the decision to give it away, saying it "gives me a bigger purpose than just making money."
okcfox.com
Walmart launches InHome Delivery services to Oklahoma City area
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Walmart is bringing its InHome delivery service to families in Oklahoma City, which will bring over 70 new jobs to the metro area. InHome comes just in time for shoppers' Halloween needs, allowing customers to receive fresh groceries, costumes, last minute candy needs, pet costumes, everyday essentials and more delivered to a location of their choice. Whether it's dropped off at the shoppers' doorstep, or unpacked directly into their kitchen or garage refrigerators.
Renovation Crew Accidentally Sets OKC Home On Fire
A home in the process of a facelift now needs more work done after a renovation crew accidentally set the home on fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. Firefighters said in the seconds construction crews took their eyes off the heat gun they used for the...
Shelter: Dozens of dogs searching for homes since July, August
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is working overtime to try and find loving homes for animals in need.
McLoud Man Spreads Joy Every Morning
Most people need a little pick me up in the morning and for the students and parents at McLoud Elementary School, Carl Foster provides that pick me up. Every morning before the sun comes up, Foster is out waving and greeting the kids with a good morning as they arrive at school.
OKC VeloCity
OKC investment firm named second fastest-growing firm in Oklahoma
Oklahoma City-based Full Sail Capital has been named first runner-up in Citywire’s annual ranking of the fastest-growing registered financial advisory firms in Oklahoma. The London-based financial news publisher cited Full Sail Capital’s 2021 assets under management (AUM) of $1.7 billion in its listing of 50 Growers Across America, published this summer. Founded in 2018, Full Sail Capital offers wealth and asset integration, investment management, financial planning, estate plan consulting and family office services.
Starter homes are hard to come by in Oklahoma City
Even as OKC is ranked in the top four cities to buy affordable starter homes, the options are still limited for first-time home buyers.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library now open to kids in Oklahoma County
Young kids in Oklahoma County now have the chance to get a free book every month, thanks to Dolly Parton.
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Oklahoma City
1,024 × 768 pixels, file size: 140 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg. It’s never a bad idea to visit a haunted place near Oklahoma City, especially with friends! There are many haunting, spooky, and frightening experiences near the city that can make your heart race wildly. Oklahoma City was established in 1889 and some older buildings still stand today, perfect for amateur ghost hunters and skeptics.
KFOR
Tracking Oklahoma’s next storm system. It’s taking a southern path! What does this mean?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tracking our next storm system for late tonight, Friday into Saturday. It’s taking a southern path across north Texas. This means heaviest rain south and east with much less rain northwest. The OKC Metro on the northern edge! Should clear out for Sunday and...
Mustang High Shelters In Place During Storm, Parents Happy With Quick Action
As storms rolled through the Oklahoma City metro Monday morning, students in Mustang were forced to take shelter. A EF-0 tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service on Monday afternoon. Parents were sent an email that informed them students did shelter in place at the school. News 9 spoke...
KOCO
Oklahomans remember bitter ice storm that left thousands without power statewide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans may remember the bitterly cold ice storm that left thousands without power across the state. The storm was officially two years ago. In the historical Heritage Hills neighborhood, just north of downtown Oklahoma City, one of the worst and most memorable ice storms on record began.
KOCO
Fire sparks twice overnight at northwest Oklahoma City home, authorities say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to two fires at the same home overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Fire department officials told KOCO 5 that crews initially responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a fire at a home near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Flames rekindled around 6:45 a.m., prompting another response.
Raft of orphaned river otters gets a new lease on life after growing up at Wildcare Oklahoma
Staff at Wildcare point their efforts like this as the best possible outcomes for the animals they see.
Edmond couple claims contractor took off with their cash
An Edmond couple says a contractor is dodging them after they paid him almost $10,000 to re-do their backyard deck.
