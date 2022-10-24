OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Walmart is bringing its InHome delivery service to families in Oklahoma City, which will bring over 70 new jobs to the metro area. InHome comes just in time for shoppers' Halloween needs, allowing customers to receive fresh groceries, costumes, last minute candy needs, pet costumes, everyday essentials and more delivered to a location of their choice. Whether it's dropped off at the shoppers' doorstep, or unpacked directly into their kitchen or garage refrigerators.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO