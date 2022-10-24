ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

news9.com

Edmond Clinic Provides Free Services For The Uninsured

For a lot of Oklahomans, accessing affordable healthcare can be a challenge. If you don’t have insurance, the task can be nearly impossible. Ministries of Jesus in Edmond is stepping in to try to fill in some of the gaps in coverage. “We have a medical-dental clinic that that...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Salvation Army Opening New Dog Kennel In OKC

The Salvation Army is opening the doors on its new dog kennel Wednesday afternoon. A ribbon cutting will be held at 1:15 p.m. at the location on North Pennsylvania Avenue. The kennel will be home for pets of guests staying in the Salvation Army emergency shelter.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oknursingtimes.com

Nursing professor celebrates 48 years of teaching UCO students

Nelda Fister, M.S., R.N. was born into nursing, and she continues that path today at age 80, as Assistant Professor for the Department of Nursing at the University of Central Oklahoma. She is serving in her 48th year of teaching at UCO, where she works with 150-170 students each semester.
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Walmart launches InHome Delivery services to Oklahoma City area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Walmart is bringing its InHome delivery service to families in Oklahoma City, which will bring over 70 new jobs to the metro area. InHome comes just in time for shoppers' Halloween needs, allowing customers to receive fresh groceries, costumes, last minute candy needs, pet costumes, everyday essentials and more delivered to a location of their choice. Whether it's dropped off at the shoppers' doorstep, or unpacked directly into their kitchen or garage refrigerators.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

McLoud Man Spreads Joy Every Morning

Most people need a little pick me up in the morning and for the students and parents at McLoud Elementary School, Carl Foster provides that pick me up. Every morning before the sun comes up, Foster is out waving and greeting the kids with a good morning as they arrive at school.
MCLOUD, OK
OKC VeloCity

OKC investment firm named second fastest-growing firm in Oklahoma

Oklahoma City-based Full Sail Capital has been named first runner-up in Citywire’s annual ranking of the fastest-growing registered financial advisory firms in Oklahoma. The London-based financial news publisher cited Full Sail Capital’s 2021 assets under management (AUM) of $1.7 billion in its listing of 50 Growers Across America, published this summer. Founded in 2018, Full Sail Capital offers wealth and asset integration, investment management, financial planning, estate plan consulting and family office services.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Oklahoma City

1,024 × 768 pixels, file size: 140 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg. It’s never a bad idea to visit a haunted place near Oklahoma City, especially with friends! There are many haunting, spooky, and frightening experiences near the city that can make your heart race wildly. Oklahoma City was established in 1889 and some older buildings still stand today, perfect for amateur ghost hunters and skeptics.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Fire sparks twice overnight at northwest Oklahoma City home, authorities say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to two fires at the same home overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Fire department officials told KOCO 5 that crews initially responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a fire at a home near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Flames rekindled around 6:45 a.m., prompting another response.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

