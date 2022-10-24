ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Indian Country Today

Oklahoma City Indian Clinic receives $125,000 grant from AstraZeneca Foundation to improve cardiovascular health and advance health equality in Central Oklahoma

News Release Oklahoma City Indian Clinic Oklahoma City Indian Clinic (OKCIC) has been selected as one of six nonprofit organizations to receive a $125,000 grant from the AstraZeneca Foundation to address cardiovascular disease, a leading cause of death in the nation. The grant will provide ...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Edmond Clinic Provides Free Services For The Uninsured

For a lot of Oklahomans, accessing affordable healthcare can be a challenge. If you don’t have insurance, the task can be nearly impossible. Ministries of Jesus in Edmond is stepping in to try to fill in some of the gaps in coverage. “We have a medical-dental clinic that that...
EDMOND, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities

Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
MCLOUD, OK
The Poultry Site

Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease, Oklahoma department says

Within the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has confirmed HPAI in backyard chickens in Tulsa and Creek counties. It has also been detected in wild waterfowl near Oklahoma City. Earlier this spring, HPAI cases were reported on a commercial poultry operation in eastern Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oknursingtimes.com

Nursing professor celebrates 48 years of teaching UCO students

Nelda Fister, M.S., R.N. was born into nursing, and she continues that path today at age 80, as Assistant Professor for the Department of Nursing at the University of Central Oklahoma. She is serving in her 48th year of teaching at UCO, where she works with 150-170 students each semester.
EDMOND, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

McLoud Man Spreads Joy Every Morning

Most people need a little pick me up in the morning and for the students and parents at McLoud Elementary School, Carl Foster provides that pick me up. Every morning before the sun comes up, Foster is out waving and greeting the kids with a good morning as they arrive at school.
MCLOUD, OK

