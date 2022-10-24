Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Oklahoma City Indian Clinic receives $125,000 grant from AstraZeneca Foundation to improve cardiovascular health and advance health equality in Central Oklahoma
News Release Oklahoma City Indian Clinic Oklahoma City Indian Clinic (OKCIC) has been selected as one of six nonprofit organizations to receive a $125,000 grant from the AstraZeneca Foundation to address cardiovascular disease, a leading cause of death in the nation. The grant will provide ...
news9.com
Edmond Clinic Provides Free Services For The Uninsured
For a lot of Oklahomans, accessing affordable healthcare can be a challenge. If you don’t have insurance, the task can be nearly impossible. Ministries of Jesus in Edmond is stepping in to try to fill in some of the gaps in coverage. “We have a medical-dental clinic that that...
publicradiotulsa.org
In the race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma’s growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
kosu.org
Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities
Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
The Poultry Site
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease, Oklahoma department says
Within the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has confirmed HPAI in backyard chickens in Tulsa and Creek counties. It has also been detected in wild waterfowl near Oklahoma City. Earlier this spring, HPAI cases were reported on a commercial poultry operation in eastern Oklahoma.
Bright Health ending Oklahoma insurance options
Bright Health plans will discontinue offering its health plans in 2023 in Affordable Care Act (ACA) markets across the country, including Oklahoma.
oknursingtimes.com
Nursing professor celebrates 48 years of teaching UCO students
Nelda Fister, M.S., R.N. was born into nursing, and she continues that path today at age 80, as Assistant Professor for the Department of Nursing at the University of Central Oklahoma. She is serving in her 48th year of teaching at UCO, where she works with 150-170 students each semester.
KOCO
Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food, clothes this winter
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food and clothing this winter. The district said the Western Heights Middle School food pantry is used to feed more than 400 students. With the winter months coming up, they need help filling the shelves. "We see...
okcfox.com
Here's how much you need to earn to live comfortably in Oklahoma City, according to study
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study is revealing how much you need to earn to live comfortably in Oklahoma City. According to a study by gobankingrates.com, the income needed to live comfortably if you’re a homeowner in Oklahoma City is $59,019.10. If you’re a renter, you need to make $62,691.10 to live comfortably.
osoblanco.org
Who was Jakob Miller, and what was his cause of death? Oklahoma Man died in an Accident Details Explained
An accident claimed the life of Jakob Miller in Oklahoma and has gained more attention on social media nowadays. He died a few months ago in a deadly car accident, and as per the report, he died in the car accident held on April 19, 2022. Most people on social media are curious to know more about the cause of his death.
KOCO
Oklahoma leaders hope to stem swell of hate against Jewish community
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma leaders hope to stem a swell of hate against the Jewish community. They hope education is the key. Oklahoma Jewish leaders said they’re concerned about a rise in antisemitic remarks, sparked by recent interviews with rapper Kanye West. Now, they’re using the discussion to...
KOCO
Oklahoma student made threats to high school in Massachusetts, police say
CHOCTAW, Okla. — A teenage student in Oklahoma was found by police after authorities said he made threats to a high school in Massachusetts, saying there was a bomb and a hostage in the school. The threat turned out to be false, but it created a huge situation for...
ME report: May detainee death caused by fentanyl overdose
The Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office says an inmate's May 2022 death was caused by fentanyl toxicity.
McLoud Man Spreads Joy Every Morning
Most people need a little pick me up in the morning and for the students and parents at McLoud Elementary School, Carl Foster provides that pick me up. Every morning before the sun comes up, Foster is out waving and greeting the kids with a good morning as they arrive at school.
okcfox.com
'Dubious, very questionable': Attorney accuses OTA of fraud, tampering with evidence
Attorneys are now accusing the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) of fraud, and tampering with evidence. It's the newest development to an open meeting act lawsuit against the OTA. Richard Labarthe spoke with Fox 25. He's once again accusing the OTA of changing their meeting agenda after announcing their turnpike project.
Shelter: Dozens of dogs searching for homes since July, August
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is working overtime to try and find loving homes for animals in need.
readfrontier.org
In Oklahoma’s largest county, one of the most important criminal justice roles in the state is set to change hands
This article was produced as a collaboration between Bolts and The Frontier. The next top prosecutor in Oklahoma’s largest county will play a key role in holding law enforcement accountable in a district with a high number of police shootings and an overcrowded jail where dozens have died. Oklahoma...
Raft of orphaned river otters gets a new lease on life after growing up at Wildcare Oklahoma
Staff at Wildcare point their efforts like this as the best possible outcomes for the animals they see.
Oklahoma football: Sooners’ TV viewership still high despite disappointing record
The popular line from the movie “Field of Dreams” — “If you build it, he will come” — can also be used to describe the large television viewership for Oklahoma football. For the past three-quarters of a century, Oklahoma has been building and maintaining...
15-year-old shot during alleged dispute in Watonga
A 15-year-old boy from Blaine County is fighting for his life after his family said he was shot in the head.
