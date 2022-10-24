ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Related
NJ.com

This beat-up, busy section of Route 70 is getting a $151M rehab

A tough nine-mile stretch of Route 70 that links the New Jersey Turnpike, Interstate 295 and routes 38 and 73 in South Jersey is getting a $151 million infusion of intersection upgrades, safety improvements, pavement repair and fresh asphalt. New Jersey Department of Transportation (DOT) officials announced the Route 70...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Route 322 westbound near Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported. to...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses

Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
BRIDGETON, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

All aboard for model train display

The Cape Atlantic Model Railroad Club has officially presented their 2022 layout at McNaughton’s Garden Center in Somers Point. Children of all ages (and children at heart), get ready to be amazed. John Barbieri, the president of the club, says that this year’s display offers tens of new elements,...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
fox29.com

Woman carjacked while waiting to use air pump at Medford Wawa, police say

MEDFORD, N.J. - Authorities are looking for a group of suspects accused of carjacking a woman while she waited in line to use an air pump at a Burlington County Wawa. Medford Township Police Chief Arthur Waterman told FOX 29 that the broad daylight carjacking happened at the Wawa off of Route 70 when around 2:30 p.m. last Saturday.
MEDFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Engine Troubles Ground American Airlines Flight In Philly: FAA

Unexpected engine troubles forced an airliner to land in Philadelphia just over an hour after take-off, officials have confirmed. American Airlines flight 1880 departed from Philadelphia International Airport bound for Charlotte, North Carolina just before noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to Cirium. But the plane, an Airbus A321 jetliner,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Deadly bird flu closes Popcorn Park Zoo

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture is working to contain multiple outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu, including an incident that has closed the Popcorn Park Zoo and Animal Refuge. A dead duck and goose recovered at the refuge by the Associated Humane Societies Popcorn Park staff...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Parade, Trick-or-Treating and More Halloween Events in Ocean City

Ocean City’s 74th annual Halloween Parade will be held on Thursday (Oct. 27) and promises a great time for all. The event is a favorite on the fall calendar and features local children, families, bands, entertainers, businesses and organizations costumed for the occasion. The parade starts at 7:15 p.m. and proceeds down Asbury Avenue from Sixth Street to 11th Street.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Brigantine, NJ

Brigantine is a quaint city in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This lovely beach city is one of the state’s popular summer destinations, offering plenty of opportunities for leisure in the sun. With stunning beaches, a beautiful shore, and rich waters, it offers visitors various activities to enjoy the waters—from...
BRIGANTINE, NJ

