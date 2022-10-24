ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oswego County Today

Shawn M. Thorpe

OSWEGO – Shawn M. Thorpe, 37, of Oswego, New York, passed unexpectedly on October 25, 2022. Shawn was born in Oswego to parents Natalie Wolfe and the late Cecil Thorpe. Shawn was a graduate of Oswego High School and worked as a line worker at Patterson’s Warehouse in Fulton, New York. He loved his family and especially enjoyed his time spent playing with his beloved nieces and nephews.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Connie Jean Moody

OSWEGO – Connie Jean Moody, 53, of Oswego, New York, died Friday October 21, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Donald and Sherry Drake Rice. Mrs. Moody was the widow of the late Kenneth Moody. Connie...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Michele D. Pitcher

OSWEGO – Michele “Shelly” D. Pitcher, age 59 of Oswego, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Shelly loved her family. She would always be the photographer at family gatherings and enjoyed going to car shows with her husband. She enjoyed walking and bike riding, especially with her daughter. She was an avid garage sale and church sale goer. Shelly was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend who will be missed by all who loved her.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Mark S. Cole

Mark S. Cole, 60, of Fulton, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 20, 2022 with his family by his side. He was born December 8, 1961 in Syracuse to William and Barbara Cole. Mark was employed by the City of Fulton Department of Sanitation as a supervisor for several years until...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Frank Castiglia Jr.: Fulton Is So Lucky

A recent letter to the editor made claims that the City of Fulton was so lucky that Housing Visions of Syracuse was willing to help the city with their DRI project. Well let’s look at how lucky the city has been when we were chosen as focal points of any help, telling us we were so lucky.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Durham County Poets Performing On Main Stage At Oswego Music Hall November 5

OSWEGO — On November 5, the Oswego Music Hall welcomes Durham County Poets to the Main Stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Durham County Poets are a “band” in the truest sense of the word! It all started in a small café in Ormstown, Quebec, after which the band continued to percolate and spread onto the Canadian music scene allowing them to tour across Canada and on into the United States.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church Continues Freewill Dinners

OSWEGO – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) welcomes everyone to its freewill dinner on Sunday, November 6 from 4:30—5:30 p.m. or until sold out. The menu includes open face turkey on bread with stuffing, gravy, vegetable, and dessert. The dinner will be served in the Chapel (use the ramp on 4th Street) as eat-in only. Donations will be accepted, but never expected.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

OCO Giving Thanks Welcomes CiTi Culinary Arts Students

FULTON – Students in the CiTi Culinary Arts program will be proving quick breads for Oswego County Opportunities’ Giving Thanks celebration. “We’re pleased to once again be partnering with CiTi’s Culinary Arts program,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “CiTi students will be providing an assortment of fresh baked breads. “Their baked goods will be a tasty addition to our menu, and we are looking forward to this year’s treats.”
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Attis Silo Fire In Volney To Be Extinguished

VOLNEY, NY – The lingering smell plaguing Volney and Fulton residents from a slow burning silo fire at the abandoned Attis Ethanol Plant is finally about to be over; Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announcing today, Monday, October 24, an emergency legislative order to extinguish the smoldering headache.
FULTON, NY
Big Frog 104

CNY Restaurant Closes One Year After Getting $500,000 COVID Relief

A year after receiving almost half a million dollars in COVID relief, a restaurant in Central New York is closing its doors. Stone’s Steakhouse opened in 2015 in the ShoppingTown mall. It closed and reopened on Erie Boulevard in 2017. On Thursday, October 27 Stone's Steakhouse will close for good. April Stone made the sad announcement on the restaurant's website.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Playwriting Contest Winners Introduced

OSWEGO – At a recent membership meeting of the Oswego Players, two of the three winners of the 2022 Donald J. McCann Memorial Playwriting Contest were introduced to attendees: Anton Porcari and Nicholas Gentile, both tied for second place. The first prize winner, Peter Spartano, was not present. All...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy