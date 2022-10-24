OSWEGO – Michele “Shelly” D. Pitcher, age 59 of Oswego, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Shelly loved her family. She would always be the photographer at family gatherings and enjoyed going to car shows with her husband. She enjoyed walking and bike riding, especially with her daughter. She was an avid garage sale and church sale goer. Shelly was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend who will be missed by all who loved her.

