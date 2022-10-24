Read full article on original website
Shawn M. Thorpe
OSWEGO – Shawn M. Thorpe, 37, of Oswego, New York, passed unexpectedly on October 25, 2022. Shawn was born in Oswego to parents Natalie Wolfe and the late Cecil Thorpe. Shawn was a graduate of Oswego High School and worked as a line worker at Patterson’s Warehouse in Fulton, New York. He loved his family and especially enjoyed his time spent playing with his beloved nieces and nephews.
Connie Jean Moody
OSWEGO – Connie Jean Moody, 53, of Oswego, New York, died Friday October 21, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Donald and Sherry Drake Rice. Mrs. Moody was the widow of the late Kenneth Moody. Connie...
Michele D. Pitcher
OSWEGO – Michele “Shelly” D. Pitcher, age 59 of Oswego, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Shelly loved her family. She would always be the photographer at family gatherings and enjoyed going to car shows with her husband. She enjoyed walking and bike riding, especially with her daughter. She was an avid garage sale and church sale goer. Shelly was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend who will be missed by all who loved her.
Cayuga’s Harlequin Productions Performing Docudrama ‘The Texas Tower Project’
AUBURN, NY – Cayuga Community College’s student theatre troupe Harlequin Productions will tackle one of its most challenging plays in several years with this semester’s production. After several semesters of comedies or lighter dramas, Harlequin Productions will take the stage this fall with “The Texas Tower Project,”...
Oswego Opera Theater To Present Lost Operetta ‘The Golden Cage’
OSWEGO – Oswego Opera Theater will present the operetta “The Golden Cage” on Saturday evening, November 12 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, November 13 at 3:00 p.m. in Waterman Theater, Tyler Hall on the SUNY Oswego campus. It was written by two of the 982 Holocaust...
Mark S. Cole
Mark S. Cole, 60, of Fulton, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 20, 2022 with his family by his side. He was born December 8, 1961 in Syracuse to William and Barbara Cole. Mark was employed by the City of Fulton Department of Sanitation as a supervisor for several years until...
Guest Speaker Combines Music, Motivation During Presentations In Phoenix Schools
PHOENIX, NY – The Phoenix Central School District recently celebrated Red Ribbon Week with a guest speaker who has been in the national spotlight for her vocal talents as well as her motivational presentations. Jessie Funk, a certified life coach, author and singer, infused music into her presentations at...
Frank Castiglia Jr.: Fulton Is So Lucky
A recent letter to the editor made claims that the City of Fulton was so lucky that Housing Visions of Syracuse was willing to help the city with their DRI project. Well let’s look at how lucky the city has been when we were chosen as focal points of any help, telling us we were so lucky.
Durham County Poets Performing On Main Stage At Oswego Music Hall November 5
OSWEGO — On November 5, the Oswego Music Hall welcomes Durham County Poets to the Main Stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Durham County Poets are a “band” in the truest sense of the word! It all started in a small café in Ormstown, Quebec, after which the band continued to percolate and spread onto the Canadian music scene allowing them to tour across Canada and on into the United States.
Mayor Michaels Announces Purchase Of Former Tops Market By River View Pediatrics Practice
FULTON – Mayor Deana Michaels announced that River View Pediatrics, currently located at 63 S. First St., recently purchased the former Tops market at 909 W. First St., which will become the new location for their practice. “This property, which has been vacant since 2018 and was a local...
Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church Continues Freewill Dinners
OSWEGO – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) welcomes everyone to its freewill dinner on Sunday, November 6 from 4:30—5:30 p.m. or until sold out. The menu includes open face turkey on bread with stuffing, gravy, vegetable, and dessert. The dinner will be served in the Chapel (use the ramp on 4th Street) as eat-in only. Donations will be accepted, but never expected.
OCO Giving Thanks Welcomes CiTi Culinary Arts Students
FULTON – Students in the CiTi Culinary Arts program will be proving quick breads for Oswego County Opportunities’ Giving Thanks celebration. “We’re pleased to once again be partnering with CiTi’s Culinary Arts program,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “CiTi students will be providing an assortment of fresh baked breads. “Their baked goods will be a tasty addition to our menu, and we are looking forward to this year’s treats.”
SUNY Oswego Student Production ‘After Ashley’ To Open Nov. 9
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s student-led production of “After Ashley” will blend comedy and tragedy, opening on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Tyler Hall’s lab theatre. Curtains will rise at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, 10 and 11; at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 12; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Attis Silo Fire In Volney To Be Extinguished
VOLNEY, NY – The lingering smell plaguing Volney and Fulton residents from a slow burning silo fire at the abandoned Attis Ethanol Plant is finally about to be over; Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announcing today, Monday, October 24, an emergency legislative order to extinguish the smoldering headache.
Menter Ambulance Recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month
OSWEGO COUNTY — Menter Ambulance recognizes and proclaims the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States, equating to more than 10 million women and men per year.
CNY Restaurant Closes One Year After Getting $500,000 COVID Relief
A year after receiving almost half a million dollars in COVID relief, a restaurant in Central New York is closing its doors. Stone’s Steakhouse opened in 2015 in the ShoppingTown mall. It closed and reopened on Erie Boulevard in 2017. On Thursday, October 27 Stone's Steakhouse will close for good. April Stone made the sad announcement on the restaurant's website.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: October 16 – October 22
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Fulton Savings Bank recently donated $1,000 of equipment to the Fulton Fire Department for use in their Community Risk Reduction educational program, said Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard. Full story here. Please take notice that...
A Musical History Lesson From One Of Fulton’s Own
FULTON – Have you wondered how jazz music got its beginnings? You will find out on November 4 at the Tavern on The Lock! Joe Cortini, Fulton’s very own celebrity musician, will entertain and educate us on the history of jazz. Joe, on drums, will be joined by...
Playwriting Contest Winners Introduced
OSWEGO – At a recent membership meeting of the Oswego Players, two of the three winners of the 2022 Donald J. McCann Memorial Playwriting Contest were introduced to attendees: Anton Porcari and Nicholas Gentile, both tied for second place. The first prize winner, Peter Spartano, was not present. All...
United Way Annual Diamond Ring Raffle Donated By DuFore’s Jewelers
OSWEGO – Tis the season! The annual DuFore’s Diamond Ring Raffle is back and bigger than ever for the 2022 holiday season. Once again, DuFore’s Jewelers has donated a beautiful diamond ring to be raffled in support of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s Annual Campaign.
