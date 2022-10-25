World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros and Eagles-Texans scheduled for same week in November
A combination of coincidence and rotational scheduling has setup a sports anomaly involving Houston and Philadelphia. The World Series between the Astros and the Phillies, who both won their respective league pennants over the weekend, is being played during the same week that an NFL Week 9 matchup between the Eagles and the Texans takes place. "Phreaky," right? With Houston (the Astros) holding homefield advantage, the World Series shouldn't set up some type of logistical clashing with Houston (the Texans). SEE MORE: World Series 2022: Astros-Phillies matchup draws same first-pitch time for all 7 games As it stands now, the Astros host the Phillies for Games 1 and 2 on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. Sunday, Oct. 30 is a travel day to Philadelphia, where Games 3 and 4 are being played on Monday, Oct. 31 and Tuesday, Nov. 1. It's way too early to tell whether a sweep of the series will take place, but if it doesn't, the least amount of games in the championship series is five. And if that happens, Game 5 is set for Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Philly. If more games are needed, the two teams would have to travel back to Houston on Thursday, Nov. 3, which is the same day that the Philadelphia Eagles face the Texans at NRG Stadium. World Series Games 6 and 7, if needed, are Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5. SEE ALSO: NFL schedule 2022: Texans face Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson According to Bleacher Report , NFL teams on the road typically arrive at least 18 hours before kickoff, which means the Eagles may arrive in Houston by 11:15 p.m. Wednesday to fulfill a 7:15 p.m. Thursday kickoff. As an added bonus, the Eagles-Texans matchup also marks Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts' homecoming to the area where he grew up. All of this is to say that Philadelphia sports fans in town may be taking in a lot of what Houston has to offer, especially with two cult-favorite clubs landing in H-Town.
2022 World Series schedule: Astros vs. Phillies
- Game 1 : at Houston, Friday, Oct. 28, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 2 : at Houston, Saturday, Oct. 29, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 3 : at Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 31, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 4 : at Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 5* : at Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 6* : at Houston, Friday, Nov. 4, 7:03 p.m.
- Game 7* : at Houston, Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:03 p.m.
