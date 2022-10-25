ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros and Eagles-Texans scheduled for same week in November

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fCJdQ_0ilGqU1200

A combination of coincidence and rotational scheduling has setup a sports anomaly involving Houston and Philadelphia.

The World Series between the Astros and the Phillies, who both won their respective league pennants over the weekend, is being played during the same week that an NFL Week 9 matchup between the Eagles and the Texans takes place.

"Phreaky," right?

With Houston (the Astros) holding homefield advantage, the World Series shouldn't set up some type of logistical clashing with Houston (the Texans).

SEE MORE: World Series 2022: Astros-Phillies matchup draws same first-pitch time for all 7 games

As it stands now, the Astros host the Phillies for Games 1 and 2 on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. Sunday, Oct. 30 is a travel day to Philadelphia, where Games 3 and 4 are being played on Monday, Oct. 31 and Tuesday, Nov. 1.

It's way too early to tell whether a sweep of the series will take place, but if it doesn't, the least amount of games in the championship series is five.

And if that happens, Game 5 is set for Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Philly.

If more games are needed, the two teams would have to travel back to Houston on Thursday, Nov. 3, which is the same day that the Philadelphia Eagles face the Texans at NRG Stadium. World Series Games 6 and 7, if needed, are Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5.

SEE ALSO: NFL schedule 2022: Texans face Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson

According to Bleacher Report , NFL teams on the road typically arrive at least 18 hours before kickoff, which means the Eagles may arrive in Houston by 11:15 p.m. Wednesday to fulfill a 7:15 p.m. Thursday kickoff.

As an added bonus, the Eagles-Texans matchup also marks Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts' homecoming to the area where he grew up.

All of this is to say that Philadelphia sports fans in town may be taking in a lot of what Houston has to offer, especially with two cult-favorite clubs landing in H-Town.

2022 World Series schedule: Astros vs. Phillies

  • Game 1 : at Houston, Friday, Oct. 28, 7:03 p.m.
  • Game 2 : at Houston, Saturday, Oct. 29, 7:03 p.m.
  • Game 3 : at Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 31, 7:03 p.m.
  • Game 4 : at Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7:03 p.m.
  • Game 5* : at Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7:03 p.m.
  • Game 6* : at Houston, Friday, Nov. 4, 7:03 p.m.
  • Game 7* : at Houston, Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:03 p.m.

* if necessary

More Astros stories during 2022 World Series run:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Fan who caught Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run is living the good life

As New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge approached his record-breaking home run, fans daydreamed about what they would do if they were the lucky one to catch No. 62. A man named Cory Youmans was that lucky guy, and he elected to hold onto the ball. He told reporters at the time of the catch that he wasn’t sure whether he would sell it or not.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Eagles Are Reportedly Signing A Familiar Wide Receiver

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly bringing back someone who they know fairly well. According to Ari Meirov, the Eagles are going to sign wide receiver Greg Ward to their practice squad. Ward was originally signed as an undrafted free agent five years ago. He was then cut and then brought...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts reacts to team trading for Robert Quinn

As if there were any questions about the focus of the Philadelphia Eagles this year, Howie Roseman made another win-now move ahead of the NFL trade deadline. For the small cost of a fourth-round draft pick the Eagles added three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Robert Quinn. The news was celebrated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter Unhappy News

Prior to Game 4 of the ALCS, New York Yankees players watched highlights of the franchise's epic collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004. The Yankees gave up a 3-0 series lead to the Red Sox in that series. New York was trailing Houston, 3-0, heading into Game 4 of this year's ALCS. The highlights of the series were supposed to motivate the players.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Astros Were Not Shy About A Yankees Request

The ALCS is over, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious. It was yet another matchup between them and the New York Yankees, who have been longing for revenge after news broke about the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017. However, revenge will have to wait. Prior to the series, Yankees...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Ex-Cowboys Quarterback Makes His Dak Prescott Opinion Clear

Ben DiNucci is tired of the disrespect that Dak Prescott gets. DiNucci, who played for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2020 season, is tired of fans who expect him to play like God every game, especially after he just came back from a thumb injury. "It amazes me the disrespect...
The Spun

NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game

With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
DENVER, CO
KCTV 5

Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons' Demand News

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has quickly established himself as one of the best players in the NFL. He has also become a fan favorite in the Lone Star State. Parsons has been so impressive in Dallas that he can probably receive a lot of cool perks for the foreseeable future. With that being said, he has other thoughts in mind.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele Bündchen Offers Buccaneers QB ‘Ultimatum’

The divorce proceedings between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly heated up since the pair hired divorce lawyers, and the latter is giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback one last chance to settle matters. Bündchen has reportedly hired the same divorce attorney who represented Tiger Woods and Jeff...
TAMPA, FL
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
156K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy