Recap: Antero Resources Q3 Earnings
Antero Resources AR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 14.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
Recap: Altria Group Q3 Earnings
Altria Group MO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altria Group missed estimated earnings by 1.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.3. Revenue was up $351.00 million from the same...
Cumulus Media: Q3 Earnings Insights
Cumulus Media CMLS reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cumulus Media missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was down $4.25 million from the same...
Chevron Exceeds Q3 Earnings and Revenue Expectations
Chevron’s Q3 results handily beat Wall Street expectations. Both earnings and revenue came in significantly higher than the consensus. Energy giant Chevron (NYSE:CVX) reported better-than-expected third-quarter Fiscal 2022 results today. In Q3FY22, Chevron’s adjusted earnings nearly doubled to $5.56 per share over the prior year period. Also, the figure easily beat the consensus estimates by $0.71 per share. Similarly, revenue rose a whopping 49% year-over-year to $66.64 billion and significantly surpassed estimates of $61.44 billion. Following the news, CVX stock is up 2.4% in pre-market trading at the time of writing.
Charter Communications: Q3 Earnings Insights
Charter Communications CHTR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Charter Communications missed estimated earnings by 10.87%, reporting an EPS of $7.38 versus an estimate of $8.28. Revenue was up $404.00 million from the same...
Recap: Colgate-Palmolive Q3 Earnings
Colgate-Palmolive CL reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Colgate-Palmolive reported in-line EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.74. Revenue was up $41.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Kraft Heinz: Q3 Earnings Insights
Kraft Heinz KHC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 07:01 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kraft Heinz beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.57. Revenue was up $181.00 million from the same...
Recap: West Pharmaceutical Q3 Earnings
West Pharmaceutical Servs WST reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. West Pharmaceutical Servs missed estimated earnings by 4.25%, reporting an EPS of $2.03 versus an estimate of $2.12. Revenue was down $19.60 million from...
Recap: Gorman-Rupp Q3 Earnings
Gorman-Rupp GRC reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gorman-Rupp missed estimated earnings by 30.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.36. Revenue was up $51.68 million from the same period last...
Kearny Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights
Kearny Financial KRNY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kearny Financial beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was down $1.06 million from the same...
Sonic Automotive: Q3 Earnings Insights
Sonic Automotive SAH reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sonic Automotive missed estimated earnings by 9.72%, reporting an EPS of $2.23 versus an estimate of $2.47. Revenue was up $375.00 million from the same...
Recap: Integer Holdings Q3 Earnings
Integer Holdings ITGR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Integer Holdings beat estimated earnings by 6.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.89. Revenue was up $37.11 million from the same...
Recap: Customers Bancorp Q3 Earnings
Customers Bancorp CUBI reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Customers Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 29.84%, reporting an EPS of $2.48 versus an estimate of $1.91. Revenue was down $60.86 million from the same...
Recap: Newell Brands Q3 Earnings
Newell Brands NWL reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Newell Brands beat estimated earnings by 15.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was down $535.00 million from the same...
Recap: Bread Financial Holdings Q3 Earnings
Bread Financial Holdings BFH reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bread Financial Holdings missed estimated earnings by 2.89%, reporting an EPS of $2.69 versus an estimate of $2.77. Revenue was down $120.00 million from...
Mohawk Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights
Mohawk Industries MHK reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mohawk Industries missed estimated earnings by 1.18%, reporting an EPS of $3.34 versus an estimate of $3.38. Revenue was up $101.00 million from the same...
Zendesk: Q3 Earnings Insights
Zendesk ZEN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zendesk beat estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $69.89 million from the same period last...
Recap: W.W. Grainger Q3 Earnings
W.W. Grainger GWW reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. W.W. Grainger beat estimated earnings by 14.86%, reporting an EPS of $8.27 versus an estimate of $7.2. Revenue was up $570.00 million from the same...
Recap: argenx Q3 Earnings
Argenx ARGX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 01:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. argenx missed estimated earnings by 23.48%, reporting an EPS of $-4.26 versus an estimate of $-3.45. Revenue was up $145.63 million from the same period last...
Recap: Travere Therapeutics Q3 Earnings
Travere Therapeutics TVTX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Travere Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 14.61%, reporting an EPS of $-0.76 versus an estimate of $-0.89. Revenue was down $14.72 million from the same...
