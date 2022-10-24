ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

brookhavencourier.com

Animal adoption center experiences space crisis

The Farmers Branch Animal Adoption Center is struggling to house and find homes for their animals in a timely manner, and are going as far as to waive certain adoption fees and host free microchipping events. Sara McComb, Farmers Branch Animal Services manager, said adoption fees in the Dallas-Fort Worth...
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: A Virtually Untouched Mid-Century Jewel Box in the Woods

No matter where you sit in the exquisite mid-century on 11150 Fernald Ave., it’s like you’re in the woods. The 1.35-acre property is lush and green, with plenty growing in the understory and a creek. Sure, the sounds of cars driving through Lochwood will remind you that you live in a city, but the home is practically a secret garden. You can’t even see the house from the street.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Meet Dottie, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 24, 2022) Hi there, I’m Dottie! I am a sweet, loving, playful girl who loves to be hugged, cuddled, give kisses, chew on bones, and play with toys. I have been around other dogs (as you can see!) and have great fun running and playing with them! (I have not been around cats, so I don’t know if I would like them or not).
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch This Rhino Have a Blast In the Rain and Mud at Fort Worth Zoo

Crockett, a southern black rhinoceros, was caught on video running in the rain and sliding in the mud Monday at Fort Worth Zoo. A group of students was on a field trip when someone captured Crockett having the best time playing in the rain. As you can see in the video, the rhino runs at top speed in the rain, then slides around in the mud.
FORT WORTH, TX

