KCTV 5
KCPD trying to identify man following homicide near 57th & Troost
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department detectives are trying to identify a man following a homicide that happened on Tuesday. The KCPD simply said they are trying to “identify the subject shown” following a homicide that happened in the area of 57th & Troost that night.
Police consider self defense in deadly Kan. shooting of 81-year-old
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of a shooting that killed 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona on Monday at a home in Topeka. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the the shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks Eubanks.
Single-vehicle crash in KCK leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two others injured.
WIBW
Officials investigate after semi runs over Honda, drives away
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating after a semi-truck ran over a Honda Accord in Kansas City and drove away. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 2.2 on southbound I-635 - just south of Metropolitan Ave. - with reports of a hit-and-run accident.
U.S. Marshals shoot, kill escaped inmate Wednesday in Kansas City
U.S. Marshals shot and killed a suspect in Kansas City, Missouri, while serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine Wednesday afternoon.
Prison or probation: Sentencing for ex-Chiefs assistant for DWI crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled for sentencing Friday. He pleaded guilty in September to felony driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury stemming from a 2021 crash, which occurred when his pickup truck struck two stopped cars on an interstate entrance ramp and seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.
Sheriff IDs constrution worker who died in KC-area bridge collapse
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A construction worker identified as 22-year-old Connor Ernst from California, Missouri, died when a bridge collapsed on Wednesday. The bridge was under construction when it fell in a rural area near Kearney, about 27 miles northeast of Kansas City. Clay County sheriff's officials initially said...
KCTV 5
KCK crash leaves one dead, two with life-threatening injuries
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person died early Thursday morning after a car crashed into a tree. A release from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated a passerby at North 55th Street and Freeman Avenue called police after seeing the car crash. When first responders arrived, they found...
Kansas City woman pleads in connection to 12-year-old brother’s killing in Leavenworth
A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with a shooting last year that left her 12-year-old brother dead.
Man dead, 2 women injured in Kansas City triple shooting
A man is dead and two woman are in the hospital following a shooting on Troost Avenue late Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Reward for information in deadly Kansas City highway shooting
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal interstate shooting have identified the victim as 34-year-old Cameta Glenn, according to police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 12:30p.m. Friday, police were called to report of a shooting at Interstate 135 and Interstate 70, according to Foreman. Officers located Glenn suffering...
Driver critically injured in Kansas City highway crash Tuesday
Kansas City police say a driver was critically injured Tuesday morning in a crash at Interstate 435 and U.S. 40 Highway.
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
KCTV 5
Triple shooting in Kansas City Tuesday night leaves one dead, two injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One man died and two women were wounded late Tuesday following a shooting. The Kansas City Police Department stated officers responded to the 5700 block of Troost Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. and found two people had been shot. They were in front of Bob’s Bar & Grill when police arrived.
KCTV 5
Police ask public for help after two suspects seen on video assaulting victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport Sunday morning. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted police are looking for two men involved the aggravated assault that occurred just before 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Anyone with information...
Missouri bridge collapse near Kansas City leaves worker dead, 2 others injured
One construction worker died and two others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction in Missouri collapsed.
KCTV 5
Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
2 injured in semi-truck hit-and-run crash in Wyandotte County
WYANDOTTE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Wyandotte County on Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a crash at noon on Oct. 26 on Interstate 635 just south of Metropolitan Avenue. One vehicle, listed as a semi-truck, and a Honda Accord were both traveling south on I-635 when […]
Sheriff: Man who escaped from custody at KC hospital captured
PLATTE COUNTY— The inmate who escaped from custody Wednesday has been taken back into custody, according to the Platte County Sheriff's office. Just after 2:30p.m, 38-year-old Jacob Meineker escaped from custody from Saint Luke’s Hospital on Barry Road. An extensive search by members of the Platte County Sheriff’s...
KCTV 5
1 critically injured in shooting near 39th & Highland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person hospitalized with critical injuries. According to the police, it happened just before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. 39th Street and Highland Avenue. The neighborhood is a couple blocks west of 71 Highway.
