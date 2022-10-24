Read full article on original website
Big-A impala n caprice nation I.N.C
2d ago
WELL, they need to keep that same energy when it comes to Sexual mutations to these children's body.& stop forcing the LGBT communities agenda on these under aged children in these public schools. Tattoos REALLY??? These politicians take $$$ from whoever & push their agenda.
David Freeman
2d ago
if they can't get a tattoo how can you be allowed to geta mutilating sex change as a kid.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Draining Thought: Vampire Bats Coming to Texas Is A Good Thing?!?
The spooky season is in full effect, and of course stories of scary occurrences are in full effect. Sometimes, the hauntings are more silly than scary, like these ghosts we mentioned previously, but for the most part, bone chilling tales add to the atmosphere of the Halloween holiday. Then there are times where fiction is actually fact.
Bleach, Please – Texas Included in Pine-Sol Recall
It's time to check under your cabinet or in the cleaning supplies closet, because Texas is included in the nationwide recall of certain Pine-Sol products. The Clorox company has recalled some varieties of specially scented products over concerns that they could contain a potentially dangerous bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, people with a weakened immune system or or who use external medical devices could be at serious risk of infection that could require medical treatment. They report that the bacteria could enter the body if it's inhaled, or thorough the eyes or a break in the skin.
Austin woman trying for baby says Texas abortion law nearly caused her death
Amanda experienced complications in her pregnancy that meant she was inevitably going to lose her baby and threaten her life. But because of Texas' abortion law, the family had no choice but to wait until that miscarriage happened or wait until Amanda was sick enough doctors thought she could die.
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
Texas Schools Are More Concerned With Your Daughter’s Clothes Than Her Education
Hopefully, someday, ultra-strict school dress codes will become a thing of the past in Texas. I'm not saying everyone should be going to school in a swimsuit, but targeting girls for wearing clothing that shows off her shoulders, or a little bit of skin above her knees seems pretty damn ridiculous in 2022.
Ageless Wonder: Central Texas Dentist Still Working At 90 And Not Stopping
Going to the Dentist is terrifying sometimes isn't it? Just the thought of someone sticking tools in your mouth is kind of unnerving. And if you don't brush regularly, you will hear some choice words from the person taking care of your teeth. But most of the items mentioned previously...
People Are Making Fun Of Texas' Unpredictable Weather & The Jokes Are So Accurate
It’s getting colder in Texas, or at least that’s what it’s supposed to be. Nonetheless, Texas weather, according to locals, is known for being quite unpredictable, especially during the winter time. Many have taken over their TikTok accounts to share funny jokes about what the Lone Star...
Do You Know Who Owns More of Texas Than Anyone Else?
You probably have passed by a huge parcel of land that just goes on as far as the eye can see and wondered who owns it. It's a question that many of us ask. According to a recent report, only a handful of people own most of the land in Texas and around the country.
What In The Name Of ‘Furry Beasties’ Was Caught On A Trail Cam?
I'll be the first to admit that I love the mystery of the North American Bigfoot, is it an animal, some kind of left-over primal humanoid, or maybe some evolution of a great ape? If you really want to step outside of the belief zone, could it be an interdimensional being, or is it simply the ultimate hide-and-seek champion of all time? Now, with your mind firmly planted in the Bigfoot zone, what the heck is this thing caught on a trail cam in Louisiana?
Here are The Top 13 Best Texas & Red Dirt Halloween Costumes
As we gear up for Halloween '22, all of us here at Radio Texas, LIVE! realize that settling on a costume can be tough. So we thought why not look back to Halloweens past for some inspiration. Halloween '21 is dead and gone, but her spooky pictures will live on...
What you can wear to vote in person changed this year
Be sure you know the new voting dress code before going to the polls in Texas -Edmond Dantes/Pexels. The voting dress code changed in Texas. If you plan to vote in person, you’ll want to know what you can and cannot wear to the polls.
Let’s Look at the 8 Oldest Bars in the Great State of Texas
Going to the bar after a long work day or week is something that has been taught to us by television and movies for years. It’s a way for adults to forget about some of the stresses in their life and just have a good time with other adults. And there is something special about going to a location that has been open for decades and a combination of the staff and atmosphere makes people want to come back for more. It the state of Texas there are lots of bars that have been around for a long time and after searching around I found a list of 8 of the oldest bars in Texas.
Number of Texans using medical marijuana growing
For the last 18 months, we have seen a significant increase in the growth of patients within the program, approximately averaging about a 10 percent month-over-month growth,” Chief Wayne Mueller of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Haunting 'side effect' ad targeting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shows Uvalde gunman shooting inside school
The mysterious group behind the ad, No It Couldn't LLC, is reportedly based in Delaware.
The Only Confirmed Case of Halloween Candy Poisoning Happened in Texas
Every year since my parents were children, there's been warnings on the news (and now spread across social media) about poisoned, drugged, or otherwise contaminated Halloween treats being passed out to Trick-or-Treaters. And every single year it has never happened. Except once, but even that is a little misleading. We will get to that case, but why are we constantly bombarded with warnings about something that never happens? According to verifythis.com:
The Stats Show We Ate and Played Big at the State Fair of Texas This Year
Fair season has come and gone in East Texas and across the state. As usual, we had a great time at whichever fair we attended. The State Fair of Texas wrapped up this past weekend at Dallas' Fair Park. With the latest stats released by the fair, they prove that we ate and played big this year at the State Fair of Texas.
Watch: Missouri second-grader's lost birthday balloons float 500 miles to Tennessee
A Missouri second-grader whose birthday balloons flew off into the sky received some special gifts in the mail from a man who found the lost balloons 500 miles away.
CBS Austin
Texas medical expert shares the latest news on updated COVID-19 vaccines
We're closing in on cold and flu season, and of course, the new addition to that list is COVID-19. Dr. Neil Wingkun, an emergency room physician at Houston Methodist Hospital, joins us to discuss the newly updated COVID-19 vaccines and how they can protect people against the worst outcomes of the virus.
Which Movie Theaters Have The Yellowstone Season Premiere In Texas?
Yellowstone is one of the most-watched TV shows in America. I was a little late to the party, but I just started season 4 on Peacock. I can understand that people really want to see the season premiere, and the two-hour event that will eventually come to the Paramount Network on November 13th.
