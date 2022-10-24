Read full article on original website
golaurens.com
Red Devils, Crusaders look to finish regular season with home victories
Emerald (5-4) at Clinton (9-0) The Red Devils are looking to close out the regular season a perfect 10-0 and only the Emerald Vikings stand in their way. The Vikings are coming off a win against Union County. The victory was their first region victory of the year. Last season...
laurenscountysports.com
It all comes down to numbers
Life’s gotten all mathematical lately. Math’s no particular problem for me – I often do it with pen and paper just so I won’t forget how – but I don’t particularly enjoy it. The top three 3A teams in the Upstate – No. 1...
spartanburgsportsradio.com
Week 10 4A/5A Preview
Region 2-5A Spartanburg (5-4, 2-1) at Dorman (8-1, 2-1) It’s the last week of the regular season and what a showdown this should be. Spartanburg enters this game after dominating Boiling Springs last week, while Dorman suffered their first loss of the season to Gaffney. Plenty is still at stake in this game, as the winner will clinch the number 2 seed and secure a home playoff game. The loser will open the postseason on the road at Clover. The Vikings are led by Shrine Bowl quarterback Raheim Jeter, who can beat you with his arm and his legs. Spartanburg has a very balanced offensive attack as they run the ball for around 200 yards a game as well as what Jeter can bring in the passing game. Penalties have been a problem for Spartanburg this year and they will need to clean up that area if they want to go into Roebuck and come away with a win.
FOX Carolina
90-year-old Clemson fan spotted on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 90-year-old from Clemson is getting some national attention after she was spotted in the crowd on ESPN’s College GameDay. ESPN’s signature pregame show traveled to Tigertown to watch the Tigers face off against NC State’s Wolfpack. Joan Hutto, a resident of...
Like Death, Taxes, You Can Count on National Media Saying Clemson Does Not Belong
You might think, having one of the more difficult early-season schedules in the country, playing eight straight weeks without a bye and four of those being on the road, that Clemson would have as much respect as anyone in college football this season. However, that is not the case
Clemson slips in this national analyst's rankings
Clemson slid down in this national analyst's personal rankings following Week 8 of the college football season. CBS Sports' Danny Kanell dropped the Tigers from No. 2 to No. 3 despite their 27-21 win (...)
golaurens.com
Clinton Middle School identifies students for new Success Academy
Five Clinton Middle School students have been identified for the initial class of the Success Academy, which will meet in the former industrial sewing room of the school building which used to be Clinton High School. As many as 15 students could be assigned there. That will free up space...
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
golaurens.com
James "Jimmy" M. Godwin, Sr. - Gray Court
James “Jimmy” M. Godwin, Sr., 73, of Gray Court and husband of 53 years to Linda Kay Riddle Godwin passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Roy Lee and Lillie Bell Owens Godwin....
golaurens.com
Lander University, Spartanburg Community College sign transfer partnership
Students who earn their Associate of Applied Science in Accounting or Business Administration in Management at Spartanburg Community College will have a new avenue to seamlessly transition to a bachelor’s degree program with an emphasis in accounting, marketing or management at Lander University thanks to a new transfer agreement announced today.
greenvillejournal.com
Cemeteries in Greenville: How the city’s resting places reflect its history
Tales of hauntings and ghosts have intrigued people for centuries, but the interest naturally increases as Halloween approaches. Although not known as a hot spot for paranormal activity, unlike other Southern cities like Charleston and Savannah, Greenville has its fair share of morbid curiosities. That’s why Gabe Matthews, the founder...
City: Fall for Greenville 2022 a success with record crowds
"Typically, on a normal festival year, we plan for 150,000 people over the course of three days," explained Hawk. "I think we were probably on the high end of that, maybe close to 180,000 or 200,000 if we’re really lucky."
Rabid skunk found in Anderson Co.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed Thursday that a skunk in Anderson county is rabid.
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 10/27 @ 8AM
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A local organization held a fundraiser in memory of 4-month-old Stratton. One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking. Spartanburg officials give Halloween safety tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Spartanburg city officials held a press conference to give tips...
spartanburg.com
New Trail Extensions in Spartanburg Near Completion
If you like to get outdoors to walk, run, or bike in Spartanburg, the coming weeks promise to be an exciting time as two popular local trails are set to see extensions completed soon!. First, Spartanburg’s most used recreational amenity, the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail, is about to see...
1 dead after flipping truck in Laurens Co.
1 person has died and 2 were injured following a truck flipping in Laurens county on Thursday morning.
Person who cut ankle monitor in Spartanburg Co. in custody
A person who cut off their home detention ankle monitor was taken into custody after a search Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County neighborhood.
WYFF4.com
Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Laurens County, coroner says
KINARDS, S.C. — A woman died Thursday morning in a crash in Laurens County, according to the coroner. The coroner said the crash happened about 7 a.m. on Highway 560 in Kinards. Megan Elizabeth Kirby, of Mountville, South Carolina, died at the scene from blunt force trauma, the coroner...
FOX Carolina
Recognizing the victims of racial ‘terror lynchings’ in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Between 1877 and 1950 more than 4,400 Blacks were victims of terror lynchings. They were killed by White lynch mobs who historians say resented the end of slavery, Black advancement and equality. South Carolina was one of twelve of the most active states, and in...
thejournalonline.com
Anderson County to present draft Master Plan for Monkey Park, Timmerman Landing
Anderson County Parks and Recreation will present a draft Master Plan for Timmerman Landing and the Pelzer Monkey Park today (Oct. 25) at 6 p.m. at the Pelzer Gym. The public is invited to attend the community input meeting and see what recreation improvements county and local officials are proposing for the area. (Pictured is the Timmerman kayak launch and landing on the Saluda River.)
