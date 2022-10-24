Region 2-5A Spartanburg (5-4, 2-1) at Dorman (8-1, 2-1) It’s the last week of the regular season and what a showdown this should be. Spartanburg enters this game after dominating Boiling Springs last week, while Dorman suffered their first loss of the season to Gaffney. Plenty is still at stake in this game, as the winner will clinch the number 2 seed and secure a home playoff game. The loser will open the postseason on the road at Clover. The Vikings are led by Shrine Bowl quarterback Raheim Jeter, who can beat you with his arm and his legs. Spartanburg has a very balanced offensive attack as they run the ball for around 200 yards a game as well as what Jeter can bring in the passing game. Penalties have been a problem for Spartanburg this year and they will need to clean up that area if they want to go into Roebuck and come away with a win.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO