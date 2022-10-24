ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
It all comes down to numbers

Life’s gotten all mathematical lately. Math’s no particular problem for me – I often do it with pen and paper just so I won’t forget how – but I don’t particularly enjoy it. The top three 3A teams in the Upstate – No. 1...
LAURENS, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

Week 10 4A/5A Preview

Region 2-5A Spartanburg (5-4, 2-1) at Dorman (8-1, 2-1) It’s the last week of the regular season and what a showdown this should be. Spartanburg enters this game after dominating Boiling Springs last week, while Dorman suffered their first loss of the season to Gaffney. Plenty is still at stake in this game, as the winner will clinch the number 2 seed and secure a home playoff game. The loser will open the postseason on the road at Clover. The Vikings are led by Shrine Bowl quarterback Raheim Jeter, who can beat you with his arm and his legs. Spartanburg has a very balanced offensive attack as they run the ball for around 200 yards a game as well as what Jeter can bring in the passing game. Penalties have been a problem for Spartanburg this year and they will need to clean up that area if they want to go into Roebuck and come away with a win.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

90-year-old Clemson fan spotted on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 90-year-old from Clemson is getting some national attention after she was spotted in the crowd on ESPN’s College GameDay. ESPN’s signature pregame show traveled to Tigertown to watch the Tigers face off against NC State’s Wolfpack. Joan Hutto, a resident of...
CLEMSON, SC
golaurens.com

Clinton Middle School identifies students for new Success Academy

Five Clinton Middle School students have been identified for the initial class of the Success Academy, which will meet in the former industrial sewing room of the school building which used to be Clinton High School. As many as 15 students could be assigned there. That will free up space...
CLINTON, SC
golaurens.com

James "Jimmy" M. Godwin, Sr. - Gray Court

James “Jimmy” M. Godwin, Sr., 73, of Gray Court and husband of 53 years to Linda Kay Riddle Godwin passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Roy Lee and Lillie Bell Owens Godwin....
GRAY COURT, SC
golaurens.com

Lander University, Spartanburg Community College sign transfer partnership

Students who earn their Associate of Applied Science in Accounting or Business Administration in Management at Spartanburg Community College will have a new avenue to seamlessly transition to a bachelor’s degree program with an emphasis in accounting, marketing or management at Lander University thanks to a new transfer agreement announced today.
SPARTANBURG, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Cemeteries in Greenville: How the city’s resting places reflect its history

Tales of hauntings and ghosts have intrigued people for centuries, but the interest naturally increases as Halloween approaches. Although not known as a hot spot for paranormal activity, unlike other Southern cities like Charleston and Savannah, Greenville has its fair share of morbid curiosities. That’s why Gabe Matthews, the founder...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

On the Town: 10/27 @ 8AM

FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A local organization held a fundraiser in memory of 4-month-old Stratton. One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking. Spartanburg officials give Halloween safety tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Spartanburg city officials held a press conference to give tips...
SPARTANBURG, SC
spartanburg.com

New Trail Extensions in Spartanburg Near Completion

If you like to get outdoors to walk, run, or bike in Spartanburg, the coming weeks promise to be an exciting time as two popular local trails are set to see extensions completed soon!. First, Spartanburg’s most used recreational amenity, the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail, is about to see...
SPARTANBURG, SC
thejournalonline.com

Anderson County to present draft Master Plan for Monkey Park, Timmerman Landing

Anderson County Parks and Recreation will present a draft Master Plan for Timmerman Landing and the Pelzer Monkey Park today (Oct. 25) at 6 p.m. at the Pelzer Gym. The public is invited to attend the community input meeting and see what recreation improvements county and local officials are proposing for the area. (Pictured is the Timmerman kayak launch and landing on the Saluda River.)
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

