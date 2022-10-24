Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
NASDAQ
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
NASDAQ
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 64% to Buy Hand Over Fist
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the world's most innovative semiconductor companies. But beyond making those advanced computer chips, it's also expanding its footprint in the software space, thanks to its leadership position in artificial intelligence (AI) development. Gaming, once the company's largest segment by revenue, softened dramatically this year...
NASDAQ
Amphenol Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for APH
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.68, changing hands as high as $72.86 per share. Amphenol Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
NASDAQ
2 Passive Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields
Dividend stocks generally outperform other asset classes during bear markets. The primary reason is that regular cash distributions help to smooth out market volatility in terms of an equity's total return on capital. Plus, passive income stocks likely benefit from an "oasis effect" during turbulent markets. Dividend stocks, in short, quickly become hot commodities during bear markets because of their perceived safety relative to pure-play growth or value stocks.
NASDAQ
World Fuel Services (INT) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
World Fuel Services (INT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.69%. A...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Credit Suisse, Horizon Bancorp, and First Foundation Are Falling This Week
Shares of several bank stocks struggled this week after the banks reported their third-quarter earnings results for the year. As of market close Thursday, shares of the large Swiss bank Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) were down nearly 19% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
NASDAQ
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.84 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.77 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.21%....
NASDAQ
Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this bank holding company would post...
NASDAQ
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) Soars 7.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) shares rallied 7.1% in the trading session on Wednesday to close at $10.38. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 23.5% loss over the past four weeks.
NASDAQ
Peapack-Gladstone (PGC) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates
Peapack-Gladstone (PGC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this bank holding company would post earnings...
NASDAQ
Onto Innovation (ONTO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Onto Innovation (ONTO) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.05%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
TFI International Inc. (TFII) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
TFI International Inc. (TFII) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.46 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.55%. A...
NASDAQ
Hub Group (HUBG) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Hub Group (HUBG) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.61 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.30%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
V.F. Corp (VFC) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Fall Y/Y
V.F. Corporation VFC reported soft second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with the top and the bottom line missing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and declining from the corresponding year-ago fiscal quarter’s readings. Results were hurt by a tough operating environment, including the COVID-related disruption in China, macro-economic and geopolitical headwinds, and the near-term challenges at Vans.
NASDAQ
AptarGroup (ATR) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
AptarGroup (ATR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.94 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.15%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.71%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Meta Financial (CASH) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
Meta Financial (CASH) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 42.47%. A quarter...
Comments / 0