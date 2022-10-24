ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toro launches new equipment for landscape contractors

Toro introduced several new pieces of durable and innovative outdoor power equipment to meet the rugged demands of landscape contractors at Equip Expo 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. “We’re excited to introduce an impressive lineup of battery- and gas-powered tools that will immediately improve productivity for professional landscape contractors,” said Chris...
Bobcat announces autonomous mower

Bobcat Company is accelerating its innovations in the landscaping and grounds maintenance industries with the announcement of its new autonomous mowing system. The company is also announcing the advancement of its autonomous technology and operations through a strategic investment in Greenzie, an autonomous software company for commercial lawn mowers and outdoor power equipment.
$114 million, state-of-the-art facility producing boxes, jobs in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multimillion-dollar facility is producing boxes and jobs in Elizabethtown. Kruger Packaging is said to produce more than 2 billion-square-feet of recycled corrugated boxes every year. The company's new 475,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art $114 million facility in Elizabethtown is the latest making boxes that could end up on...
UPS will spend over $330 million in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS even bigger plans for Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS will build two large-scale facilities in the state. Both projects represent an investment of over $330 million. According to UPS, both projects together will also create 435 new jobs. “We often talk about companies trusting...
UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
UPS bringing projects, more jobs to Kentucky, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Economic development news topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference at the Capitol on Thursday, including 435 new jobs being created in Jefferson and Bullitt counties from an expansion by UPS Supply Chain Solutions. The Louisville project includes a 1 million-square-foot facility, with the...
New luxury apartment complex opens in Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new luxury apartment complex has opened on 20-acres in Jeffersonville, not far from the Interstate 265 corridor. Lakeside Gardens is located on Herb Lewis Road, which is not far from East 10th Street, and features one to three-bedroom units that are up to 1,525 square feet.
Crews called to barn fire storing ammo in Southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are working a barn fire that broke out in Lexington, Indiana Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Higgins with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the private property around 2 p.m. and found a barn on fire, with “a lot of ammunition in it going off.”
Oriental House Returns… And Is Just As Good As Ever

When Oriental House posted the news of its reopening on social media earlier this month, it made me so happy that I wanted to “like” it twice!. “We just want to thank everybody for the patience, love, and support throughout this journey,” the owners wrote. “This will be our first time opening our dining rooms to the public since the pandemic, so please continue to stay patient with us! Takeout will still be available as well.”
15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!

Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
Crews respond to wreck involving LMPD vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are at the scene of a wreck involving a Louisville Metro Police Department vehicle. The wreck happened Thursday morning on East Broadway. Metrosafe confirmed that an injury has been reported. This is a developing story.
Country Legends Coming to Elizabethtown

Two country music legends are playing in Elizabethtown next week. Darryl Worley and Andy Griggs are performing at the Historic State Theater Thursday November 3rd at 7pm. Tickets are priced for preferred, reserved and balcony and range from 18.50 to 37.50. For more information visit thestate270.org. Podcast: Download (Duration: 0:23...
