FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
lawnandlandscape.com
Toro launches new equipment for landscape contractors
Toro introduced several new pieces of durable and innovative outdoor power equipment to meet the rugged demands of landscape contractors at Equip Expo 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. “We’re excited to introduce an impressive lineup of battery- and gas-powered tools that will immediately improve productivity for professional landscape contractors,” said Chris...
lawnandlandscape.com
Bobcat announces autonomous mower
Bobcat Company is accelerating its innovations in the landscaping and grounds maintenance industries with the announcement of its new autonomous mowing system. The company is also announcing the advancement of its autonomous technology and operations through a strategic investment in Greenzie, an autonomous software company for commercial lawn mowers and outdoor power equipment.
wdrb.com
$114 million, state-of-the-art facility producing boxes, jobs in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multimillion-dollar facility is producing boxes and jobs in Elizabethtown. Kruger Packaging is said to produce more than 2 billion-square-feet of recycled corrugated boxes every year. The company's new 475,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art $114 million facility in Elizabethtown is the latest making boxes that could end up on...
Want to have your own 1850s log cabin village? It's for sale in Kentucky.
Van Buren Village General Store circa 1850Sam Dick. A gravel, private road meanders along a ridge line in Anderson County near Taylorsville Lake. There are no signs posted announcing you are about to see a one-of-a-kind, recreated historic village from the 1850s. About a quarter mile down the road, you come upon the first building.
spectrumnews1.com
UPS will spend over $330 million in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS even bigger plans for Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS will build two large-scale facilities in the state. Both projects represent an investment of over $330 million. According to UPS, both projects together will also create 435 new jobs. “We often talk about companies trusting...
UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
kentuckytoday.com
UPS bringing projects, more jobs to Kentucky, Beshear says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Economic development news topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference at the Capitol on Thursday, including 435 new jobs being created in Jefferson and Bullitt counties from an expansion by UPS Supply Chain Solutions. The Louisville project includes a 1 million-square-foot facility, with the...
spectrumnews1.com
Stars align for Shelbyville native after she lands job as NASA engineer
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — According to NASA, they will soon land “the first woman and the first person of color on the moon using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before.” The Artemis Mission is going back to the moon for a new generation of explorers.
WLKY.com
Goodwill Industries opens new facility in E-town to give people opportunities to succeed
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — There's now a new facility in Hardin County where community members can go to learn how to attain and retain employment. On Wednesday, Goodwill Industries held a grand opening for the company's new 9,000-square-foot facility called the "Opportunity Center." It's located on West Dixie Avenue in Elizabethtown.
wdrb.com
New luxury apartment complex opens in Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new luxury apartment complex has opened on 20-acres in Jeffersonville, not far from the Interstate 265 corridor. Lakeside Gardens is located on Herb Lewis Road, which is not far from East 10th Street, and features one to three-bedroom units that are up to 1,525 square feet.
Wave 3
Crews called to barn fire storing ammo in Southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are working a barn fire that broke out in Lexington, Indiana Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Higgins with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the private property around 2 p.m. and found a barn on fire, with “a lot of ammunition in it going off.”
leoweekly.com
Oriental House Returns… And Is Just As Good As Ever
When Oriental House posted the news of its reopening on social media earlier this month, it made me so happy that I wanted to “like” it twice!. “We just want to thank everybody for the patience, love, and support throughout this journey,” the owners wrote. “This will be our first time opening our dining rooms to the public since the pandemic, so please continue to stay patient with us! Takeout will still be available as well.”
wdrb.com
More than 7,000 homes, business in Bullitt County to receive high-speed fiber internet for 1st time
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 7,000 homes and businesses in Bullitt County will soon have high-speed fiber internet installed for the first time. Kinetic said Tuesday it started the project in January 2022 and expects to finish in January 2023. "This is going to be huge for everybody in...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!
Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
Wave 3
Crews respond to wreck involving LMPD vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are at the scene of a wreck involving a Louisville Metro Police Department vehicle. The wreck happened Thursday morning on East Broadway. Metrosafe confirmed that an injury has been reported. This is a developing story.
'At all times, you're on alert': Businesses call for more security following trio of attacks in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following a trio of violent attacks against people walking in downtown Louisville, some businesses in the area have acknowledged added challenges that come with safety concerns. Chef Shaq's Kitchen has been open on 5th Street since July 2022, and Chef Shaquan McDonald says being busy has...
quicksie983.com
Country Legends Coming to Elizabethtown
Two country music legends are playing in Elizabethtown next week. Darryl Worley and Andy Griggs are performing at the Historic State Theater Thursday November 3rd at 7pm. Tickets are priced for preferred, reserved and balcony and range from 18.50 to 37.50. For more information visit thestate270.org. Podcast: Download (Duration: 0:23...
wdrb.com
Burn bans begin to lift across parts of Kentuckiana after rainfall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After receiving rain for the first time in over a month on Tuesday, burn bans have begun to be lifted across Kentuckiana. Burn bans were originally in place due to dry conditions from lack of rainfall. In Kentucky, more than a dozen counties were under a...
Report: Louisville Showing Interest in Manhattan Transfer G/F Jose Perez
Perez was voted as the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year.
Charlestown receives a 70-acre land donation to expand parks
Charlestown officials will give residents opportunities to offer input on the new park starting next year.
