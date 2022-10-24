ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roofers working non-stop to fix thousands of Cape Coral homes

By Hope Salman
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It’s hard to find a street that doesn’t have a tarped roof in Cape Coral.

People waiting on new shingles or tiles will have to be patient for their roofs to be fixed.

Roofers say they are working 10 to 12-hour days with thousands of homes needing repairs.

It’s impossible to get everyone’s roof fixed in a short amount of time.

“I have buckets just waiting going in the closets and everything but they said I don’t need to tarp it,” Carleen Menist, Cape Coral resident of more than 40 years.

The quickest way to get the job done is to reach out to your insurance company if you haven’t already.

Once you learn what they will cover, you can use the money to hire a contractor, but their calendars are filling up quickly.

“The sheer volume of work that needs to be done is overwhelming,” said Benton Leinbach, with Elo Roofing.

“It’s only taking us anywhere from 2 maybe 3 weeks to get a new roof on and most of those builds are taking a day or 2,” said Leinbach.

As more people get their checks, roofing companies expect to get even busier, so they suggest getting the ball rolling as soon as possible.

Depending on the damage, they might be able to fix your home in one day.

