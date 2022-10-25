ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Refuses To Rule Out 2024 Presidential Run In Reelection Debate

By S.V. Date
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B3Ysk_0ilGXLCy00

Republican Ron DeSantis refused to rule out a 2024 presidential run on Monday evening as he seeks a second term as Florida governor, declining to address challenges from Democratic nominee Charlie Crist to promise to serve out a full four years if reelected.

DeSantis instead suggested that he had no interest in challenging President Joe Biden. “The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist,” he said.

The exchange came during the sole debate between Crist and DeSantis in the general election campaign, barely two weeks before Election Day, as Crist attempted to use DeSantis’ presumed interest in a White House bid and his full support for a new 15-week abortion ban to claw back into a race that appears to be moving in DeSantis’ direction.

“He won’t even tell you if he’ll serve four years if you reelect him. I mean, come on. You deserve better than that,” Crist told the audience in the Fort Pierce auditorium and watching on television.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Brnjj_0ilGXLCy00
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist take to the stage for their only scheduled debate in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Oct. 24, 2022.  (Photo: Crystal Vander Weit/TCPalm.com via AP, Pool)

Crist, who served as Florida’s Republican governor from 2007 to 2011 but is now a Democrat, also hit DeSantis on the state’s ongoing property insurance crisis, which is certain to become even worse following Hurricane Ian’s trail of destruction across the state late last month, as well as his handling of COVID-19.

According to a Brown University analysis , 29,200 Floridians died of the virus who might have lived had they received the vaccine between July 2021 and April 2022. DeSantis, who aggressively pushed for vaccines for older Americans when they first became available, stopped doing so for other age groups after the GOP voting base became more vocally opposed to them.

“I would have listened to scientists, unlike the governor,” Crist said. “Ron, I wouldn’t pat yourself on the back too much about your response to COVID. We’ve lost 82,000 of our fellow Floridians. ... And if only we’d had the standard of other states in the United States, 40,000 of those people would still be alive, enough to fill Tropicana Stadium in St. Petersburg.”

DeSantis, nonetheless, has used his willingness to “reopen” Florida quickly in the summer and autumn of 2020 as a major selling point both in his reelection campaign as well as to a national audience.

“I led based on facts, not on fear,” he said Monday evening. “I took the arrows so you didn’t have to.”

This is Crist’s second try as a Democrat to regain the job he held as a Republican. He was the Democratic nominee in 2014, too, when he wound up losing to then-Gov. Rick Scott by 64,000 votes — a single percentage point.

Crist, as the sitting governor, previously tried to run for the U.S. Senate in 2010, first as a Republican against Marco Rubio and then as an independent when it became clear Rubio would win the GOP nomination. Rubio, who at the time was out of office after serving as the speaker of the state House, is seeking his third term in the U.S. Senate this fall.

In both his previous runs for the governorship, Crist was able to raise enormous sums for his campaign. But he’s had difficulty this time against DeSantis as Democratic donors instead turned toward what they saw as more winnable races across the country.

Heading into the final weeks, Crist had $2.2 million available to spend, compared to DeSantis’ $97.8 million.

Recent polls, meanwhile, show DeSantis with a 10-point lead.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 2

Related
HuffPost

Even Off The Ballot, Kyrsten Sinema Looms Large In Arizona

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is not on the ballot this November, but that hasn’t stopped her from playing a central role in Arizona’s marquee Senate and gubernatorial races. Sinema has strongly backed Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s bid for reelection, even as Republicans have repeatedly used her as a...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Florida governor debate: DeSantis won't answer 2024 taunts

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) repeatedly refused to reply to former Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) at Monday's debate when asked whether he'd run for president in 2024. Why it matters: Monday night was the only debate in the Florida governor race, considered a likely Republican win this midterms elections cycle by the Cook Political Report.
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

Mark Meadows Ordered To Testify In Georgia Election Probe

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the state’s 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened...
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Ron DeSantis & Charlie Crist Duke It Out In First & Only Debate

Governor Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist duke it out in their first and only debate ahead of the November 8th election. Barry University's Dr. Sean Foreman says DeSantis is more than ten-percentage points ahead of Crist in most polls so his goal is not to make a mistake. Crist is expected to attack DeSantis on abortion, critical race theory, immigration and "Don't Say Gay" but DeSantis will counter by calling Crist a flip-flopper. The debate, postponed because of Hurricane Ian, begins at 7 tonight at the Sunrise Theater in Fort Pierce.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13

‘Anna Paulina Luna is a principled fighter that Pinellas County can count on to fight the Pelosi/Biden spending spree that's driving 40-year high inflation.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis is choosing Republican Anna Paulina Luna as his preferred future Pinellas County Congressperson. In a statement released Saturday by the Republican Party of...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
HuffPost

HuffPost

183K+
Followers
10K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy