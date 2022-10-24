Are you up for challenge ? If this is your first time participating in a ice immersion event or you are a veteran this is for you. All Good Pizza is allowing us to use their space before they open so we can shut out all distractions and anything that is not serving a purpose. We will first do a group warmup to wake up our minds and bodies. Once we are warm and happy we will do a short guided breath exercise. After the surge of oxygen that floods our mind and body we will start the ice immersions.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO