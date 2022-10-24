Read full article on original website
“A Haunting on Third: Death of a Star” Bayview Halloween Event (SF)
A Haunting on Third: Death of a Star which will feature sixteen local musical artists bringing out all the goblins and ghouls. On 10/29 Rflxn Productions is back again with A Haunting on Third: Death of a Star featuring performances by Koko G | GeminiMusic| | Sadboy Dex | Vazh | Lord Cannon | Suoer Frosty Snowman| Nataya Rule | Lady OFLO | Kaly Jay | Honest in 10Land | Bombsnaxx | Digital Analog – Kantraban Kartel, vtizzel, Mellay | Aleja Ajeja |
SF’s 25th Annual United Nations Association Film Festival (Oct 20-30)
As one of the oldest documentary-only film festivals in the United States, UNAFF brings together the interests of human rights advancement and cinematic achievement. The 25th UNAFF will be held for eleven days. UNAFF 2022 will present 60 documentaries spotlighting current events from across the globe, including through its very popular programs UNAFF & Kids and UNAFF In Schools, and will host six panel discussions during which renowned experts will discuss topics such as climate change, threat of epidemics, mental health, racism and hate,
Win Tix: “Tiger Gala After-Party” at Asian Art Museum (SF)
"Tiger Gala After-Party" at Asian Art Museum (SF) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, November 30 and winners will be contacted via email. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web browsers and adblocker plug-ins...
“Get Your Funk on Fridays” Halloween Party (SF)
Playing Funk, Disco and Global Grooves every Friday at Blackthorn in the inner sunset. Join us Friday for a social Halloween Edition of Get Your Funk on Fridays. We can’t wait to see all of your amazing costumes!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as...
Pop Up Halloween Party: Bring Your Own Costume (SF)
Artists selling work + spooky tunes + GF Filipino-inspired treats from Meryienda + Vegan Food from Avery Zeus + tarot + live model (Sterling Hawkins / Sondr) + spoopy party!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
SF’s “The Last Supper Party” Art Performance (Oct 2022-May 2023)
The San Francisco International Arts Festival (SFIAF) is pleased to announce the resumption of its popular free admission monthly performance series, The Last Supper Party. The programs run the first Saturday of every month from October 2022 to May 2023. The Last Supper Party is a spoken word and performance...
“Assemblage of Monsters” SF’s Halloween Rooftop Show at Salesforce Park (Oct. 29-30)
“Assemblage of Monsters” SF’s Halloween Rooftop Show at Salesforce Park (Oct. 29-30) 13th Floor Theater invites you to a night of Victorian mystery in the TJPA’s Salesforce Park with a performance of a new version of Assemblage of Monsters / An Immersive Gothic Fairytale in the gardens of SALESFORCE PARK in downtown San Francisco.
SF’s 2nd Annual Ski Time Film Tour (2022)
San Francisco, it’s time to get stoked for ski season. Yep, the Quality Ski Time Film Tour is back for year two, and we’re bringing you an all-new lineup of the greatest ski films of the year. You’ll have the chance to get posters signed by your favorite...
Halloween Grand Finale SOMA West Farmers Market
This Saturday October 29th is the Halloween Grand Finale SOMA West Farmers Market! We are suuuuper stoked and also a little sad to say goodbye! It’s been such a fun time getting to know each vendor and having access to such amazing local food and artisanal products this summer and fall.
Trick-or-Treat & Candy Scavenger Hunt at SF’s Historic Ferry Building (2022)
Join in the Halloween fun and visit the Ferry Building on Sunday, October 30th from 11am – 2pm for Trick-or-Treating inside the Marketplace while supplies last!. Win an extra special candy prize by completing our scavenger hunt, have your face painted, tarot cards read, make a seasonal craft with your family and watch a live pumpkin carving demonstration. Costumes encouraged!
Bay Area’s First Hi-Fi Vinyl Listening Bar is in Oakland
Thanks to CBS News for sharing about Bar Shiru, the Bay Area’s first vinyl lounge. Inspired by some of Tokyo’s incredible hi-fi bars and motivated by the lack of a comparable offering in the Bay Area, Oakland couple, Daniel Gahr and Shirin Raza, set out to open Bar Shiru, the Bay Area’s first hi-fi vinyl listening bar focused on jazz as the musical jumping off point.
Ice Immersions: Guided Breath Work (SF)
Are you up for challenge ? If this is your first time participating in a ice immersion event or you are a veteran this is for you. All Good Pizza is allowing us to use their space before they open so we can shut out all distractions and anything that is not serving a purpose. We will first do a group warmup to wake up our minds and bodies. Once we are warm and happy we will do a short guided breath exercise. After the surge of oxygen that floods our mind and body we will start the ice immersions.
Ghirardelli “Spooky” Square: Magic Show + Kid Parade + Pumpkin Patch Fountain (SF)
Hare your Halloween spirit & costume creativity with us. Spooky Magic Show: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Kid Costume Parade: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00p.m. Participating kids get a FREE Halloween tote with treats from Ghirardelli Square. (No prior sign up is necessary). Canine Costume Contest, sponsored by YAP: 3:00 p.m....
Bay Area Rapper Gives Back w/ “Pay-What-You-Can” Deal at Vallejo Restaurant
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the news that Vallejo’s Momo’s Cafe, located at 402 Georgia St, is now the first-ever “Proud 2 Pay Cafe,” courtesy of Bay Area rapper LaRussell. LaRussell has a big heart, and has generously offered to buy out his favorite hometown...
SF’s “League of Legends” Worlds Fan Fest 2022: Exclusive Swag + Battle Stations (Nov 3-5)
SF’s “League of Legends” Worlds Fan Fest 2022: Exclusive Swag + Battle Stations (Nov 3-5) Join us at the Worlds Fan Fest, November 3rd through 5th at Chase Center’s Thrive City, for an experience you can’t find anywhere else. Celebrate the pinnacle of Esports competition...
SF Tops National Geographic’s “Best of the World” Destinations for 2023
Thanks to National Geographic for naming San Francisco to their annual list of the world’s best destinations for travelers, 25 Breathtaking Places and Experiences for 2023, and we couldn’t agree more. San Francisco made this year’s list as a fantastic family-friendly destination under their Family: Inspiring Journeys for...
SF Skate Park Gets a $200K+ Makeover
The San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department recently rolled out improvements to the Waller Street Skate Park, 751 Stanyan St.,—a project spearheaded by local skaters who helped shape its inclusive design that honors its street skateboarding roots. The skateboarding area on the eastern edge of Golden Gate Park has...
2022 World Cup Village & Watch Parties Coming to SF
This November and December, San Francisco’s downtown will come alive with soccer. Street Soccer USA and the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department announced today that they will host a World Cup Village – combining public viewing parties alongside food, entertainment, and family-friendly activities – for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
SF’s Cult Fav “Bob’s Donuts” Plans New Locations
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the news that San Francisco’s popular 24-hour donut shop Bob’s Donuts, 1621 Polk St, is planning not one, but two new locations outside The City for the first time in its 62-year history. The first location outside San Francisco is already set...
SF’s Stow Lake in Golden Gate Park May Be Renamed
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the news that San Francisco’s Stow Lake in Golden Gate Park may be renamed. The picturesque man-made lake with pedal boats, a waterfall and Chinese pavilion was named after California Assemblymember William Stow, who was speaker in 1855. The politician, who was unapologetically and outspokenly anti-Semitic throughout his tenure, also served briefly on the San Francisco parks commission in 1889.
