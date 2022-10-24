Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The RoyalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Related
MLB
The first Black pitcher to win a World Series game
NEW YORK -- When people think about players who made their mark with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Joe Black is not the first name that comes up. Obviously, Jackie Robinson and Pee Wee Reese are legends and they should be recognized as such. But Black had a season to remember for...
World Series 2022: Brad Lidge reflects on Phillies success
Our Sharrie Williams had a chance to talk with beloved Phillies closer Brad "Lights Out" Lidge
MLB
5 things we've learned from a wild '22 postseason
The postseason is about entertainment, not education. Pit two good teams against each other in a short playoff series, and anything can happen. But with this pause in the postseason prior to the start of the World Series between the Astros and the Phillies on Friday night in Houston, there are a few takeaways from the first few rounds of this tournament that feel firmer than others.
MLB
Astros' postseason march lends advantage: Time off
HOUSTON -- The longest stretch the Astros went without playing a game this season -- prior to having five days off from the end of the regular season until the start of Game 1 of the American League Division Series -- was three days. That came during the All-Star break, which in many ways was the most hectic time of the year.
MLB
Here's where the Royals' manager search stands
KANSAS CITY -- With the end of October rapidly approaching, the Royals continue to interview managerial candidates and narrow down their list of who will replace Mike Matheny in 2023 and beyond. Internal candidates Pedro Grifol, Vance Wilson and Scott Thorman have all gone through first-round interviews with the Royals,...
MLB
'A cool thing': In The Moment brings fans closer to game
Just minutes after Bryce Harper hit the home run that won the National League pennant for the Phillies, there he was, one of baseball's biggest superstars, on camera in the dugout breaking down one of the biggest moments of the playoffs for a national TV audience. • World Series Game...
MLB
Superstar Bryce ready to live up to top billing
PHILADELPHIA -- John Middleton only imagined moments like this when Bryce Harper came to Philadelphia in 2019. Big hits in big moments, Harper on a stage, hoisting a trophy, singing and dancing in the clubhouse, soaked in champagne. Bringing Middleton’s bleeping trophy back. • World Series Game 1, presented...
MLB
After criticism of Phillies went viral, Keith Hernandez now approves
NEW YORK -- There will be no groans or sighs as Keith Hernandez watches the World Series over the next two weeks. This Phillies team, once a source of consternation for him, is now Keith Hernandez Approved. Count Hernandez among those impressed by the Phillies, who have managed to turn...
MLB
This trio is the backbone of Astros' October success
Here is what Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel will be doing on Friday night at Minute Maid Park when they play Game 1 of another World Series, for the greatest American League team since the Yankees of the late '90s:. Each one of them will be playing...
MLB
Verlander doing something no one has before
When the World Series begins, Justin Verlander will be 39 years and 250 days old. And when he takes the mound, you're likely going to see some 97s, 98s, maybe even 99s on the radar gun. It will be something baseball fans today have never seen on the postseason stage....
MLB
Mattingly has high praise for Schumaker as successor
MIAMI -- It's a passing of the baton of sorts in the Marlins' dugout. Skip Schumaker, who was named the club's manager on Tuesday afternoon, played for Don Mattingly's 2013 Dodgers. Mattingly, of course, was the longest-tenured and winningest skipper in Marlins franchise history until mutually parting ways after seven years.
MLB
Underestimate a National League underdog? Houston knows better
HOUSTON -- Have you heard the one about a National League East team that struggled through portions of the regular season, only to rally in time to make the playoffs and win the World Series? If you’re a fan of the Astros, it’s the kind of late October horror story that could make you dread Halloween.
MLB
5 questions Yankees must answer this offseason
NEW YORK -- The final on-field action of the Yankees’ 2022 season occurred at 12:08 a.m. ET on Monday, as Aaron Judge tapped a Ryan Pressly slider back to the pitcher. The Astros’ celebration of an American League Championship Series sweep began even before the ball reached first base.
MLB
Here's why Harper might move out of cleanup spot vs. Astros
PHILADELPHIA -- The top of the Phillies’ lineup has remained the same for every game during the club’s postseason run so far: Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper. But that may change in the World Series. With the Astros deploying an all-right-handed bullpen, Phillies manager...
MLB
Phillies tab Nola to start Friday's WS opener
PHILADELPHIA -- Aaron Nola pitched his best in the biggest game of his life on Oct. 3 at Minute Maid Park. Nola helped the Phillies clinch the third NL Wild Card spot to send them to the postseason for the first time since 2011 with a victory over the Astros. Nola, who has seen more losing and heartbreak than anybody as Philadelphia's longest tenured player, pitched 6 2/3 perfect innings against Houston before he allowed a couple seventh-inning singles in a 3-0 victory.
MLB
Experts pick World Series winner, MVP and more
With the 2022 World Series between the Astros and Phillies set to get underway Friday, it's time for some Fall Classic predictions. We polled a panel of MLB.com voters with the following questions:. Who will win the World Series?. How many games will the Series last?. Who will hit the...
MLB
Phillie Phanatic vs Orbit: The World Series of MLB's greatest mascots
The battle begins Friday: Two of the best in MLB will square off inside Houston's Minute Maid Park. One will be sporting the red and white colors of the great city of Philadelphia, while the other will be donning the Astros' orange and navy. Both have had great moments during the 2022 season and, of course, during their respective franchise's histories.
MLB
This Astros prospect's home run went how far?!?
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Zach Daniels studied a lot of Jeremy Peña in the spring. They were a pair of Astros prospects who were often part of the same hitting group, and as Peña worked to prove he was capable of winning a Major League job out of the gate, Daniels took mental notes in hopes of mimicking a similar load setup at the plate.
MLB
5 biggest questions for the Giants this offseason
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A busy offseason awaits the Giants, who are expected to be active as they attempt to improve a roster that underperformed in 2022. With Hot Stove season looming, let’s lay out five of the most pressing questions the Giants will face this winter:
MLB
Amid coaching shuffle, Cards 'optimistic' about Arenado
ST. LOUIS -- While revealing a host of changes to come on the Cardinals' 2023 coaching staff on Wednesday, Cards president John Mozeliak said that he hopes the team won’t have any similar sort of turnover at third base as it relates to superstar Nolan Arenado. Arenado, who hit...
Comments / 0