Art City second grade students had the opportunity to go to the Scera Live Theatre in Orem to see the play "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow". The Second Grade had the whole balcony to themselves. They had a great time watching the play and students especially liked the part where Icabod was trying to get a horse on stage (even though it was just another person pulling on the rope).

OREM, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO