Why are the Colts benching Matt Ryan? Turnovers, sacks, shoulder injury lead Indy to name Sam Ehlinger starter

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 8 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Dak Prescott, Damien Harris, Wan'Dale Robinson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Justin Herbert, and Austin Ekeler are all getting the week off, but fantasy football owners have to soldier on. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 8 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ravens vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore send Tom Brady, Tampa Bay to 3-5
The narrative leading up to Thursday night's NFL Week 8 game in Tampa was all about the Buccaneers' struggles, and that storyline won't be going away anytime soon after a 27-22 home loss to the Ravens. After coming out hot with 10 points in the first quarter, Tampa Bay's offense...
ng-sportingnews.com
Are Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers broken? Debunking the worst 2022 narratives about aging Packers, Buccaneers QBs
The reports of Tom Brady's and Aaron Rodgers' respective demises as all-time great NFL quarterbacks have been greatly exaggerated. After all the praise the GOAT and the MVP have gotten throughout their Hall of Fame careers for playing so well at an advanced age, many have been quick to bury both of them in 2022.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why was Frank Clark suspended? Chiefs DE sidelined two games for violating NFL's personal conduct policy
The NFL has suspended Chiefs DE Frank Clark for two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Clark's suspension stems from a June 2021 incident in which he was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm. Clark pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon last month. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.
ng-sportingnews.com
Mark Andrews injury update: Ravens TE leaves 'Thursday Night Football' with shoulder injury
The Ravens' offense struggled in the first half on "Thursday Night Football," and Lamar Jackson was without his top receiving option for the rest of the contest. Tight end Mark Andrews left in the second quarter with a shoulder injury. The team first announced that Andrews was questionable to return and then said later that he was out.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy injury update for Ja'Marr Chase: How star WR's injury will affect Bengals' offense
Ja'Marr Chase has lived up to his billing as one of fantasy football's most bankable stars in just his second season, but a hip injury is expected to sideline him for at least a month, opening the door for fellow Bengals' pass-catchers Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Hayden Hurst to step up for Joe Burrow.
ng-sportingnews.com
Heisman Trophy watch: Updated odds for Hendon Hooker, other top candidates to win 2022 award
The Heisman Trophy race will heat up in November. The top candidates, however, are looking to make a statement on Halloween weekend. That includes top contender Hendon Hooker, who has another showcase game for No. 3 Tennessee against No. 19 Kentucky and projected first-round pick Will Levis. Quarterback C.J. Stroud...
ng-sportingnews.com
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 9 underdogs with the best odds to win
It was a quiet week for upsets in the Power 5 last week, but some serious money could have been made in the MAC. There were 15 upsets between Friday and Saturday in Week 8, but only three took place in the Power 5, where Duke, South Carolina and Oklahoma State won as underdogs. However, there were five upsets in the MAC alone, with Bowling Green, Buffalo, Ball State, Ohio and Western Michigan all pulling surprises.
ng-sportingnews.com
Buccaneers vs. Ravens Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 8 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the slumping Buccaneers and inconsistent Ravens face each other in Baltimore to begin Week 8 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), there will be plenty of fantasy start 'em, sit 'em questions for players on both sides. While Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have disappointed...
ng-sportingnews.com
Broncos vs. Jaguars odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 8 game in London
The Broncos and Jaguars meet in London on Sunday morning, marking the third and final U.K. game of the 2022 NFL season. Both teams have 2-5 records, with Jacksonville exceeding expectations following an abysmal 2021 and Denver failing to live up to preseason hype with coach Nathaniel Hackett and QB Russell Wilson. We have all the betting odds, trends, storylines, and predictions to prepare you for what should be a competitive AFC clash.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury
The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
ng-sportingnews.com
Robert Quinn trade details: Eagles acquire pass-rusher from Bears for draft pick
Christian McCaffrey won't be the only major player traded before the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Bears defensive end Robert Quinn is on the move as well. Chicago is trading the 32-year-old pass rusher to the Eagles, per multiple reports Wednesday. This marks the second time major pass-rusher trade made by...
ng-sportingnews.com
Kadarius Toney trade details: Chiefs add 2021 first-round pick, wide receiver from Giants
Kadarius Toney has shown explosive upside when he's been on the field for the Giants, but has struggled to remain healthy. The Chiefs, who were looking to add depth at receiver ahead of the trade deadline, are hoping Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid can help unlock that full potential. The...
ng-sportingnews.com
Greg Jennings slams Packers' Aaron Rodgers for calling out teammates on 'Pat McAfee Show': 'You can't do this'
Aaron Rodgers didn't hold back during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" following Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. The Packers suffered their third consecutive loss in a 23-21 defeat at the hands of the Commanders. Green Bay's offense sputtered once again in that outing, and Rodgers was critical of his teammates' performances in its wake.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 9: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Isiah Pacheco, Kyren Williams, Treylon Burks, Sam Ehlinger
As Week 8 gallops into our picture like the Headless Horseman, countless fantasy football owners are grappling with the long-term outlook of their squads. With injuries and bye weeks starting to really trample our hopes and dreams, it has never been more important to look ahead to the following week(s) for lineup prep. A key free agent pickup now could help you win games next week and beyond, which is why our Week 9 waiver wire watchlist, which features guys like Sam Ehlinger, Kyren Williams, and Treylon Burks, serves as a crucial resource.
ng-sportingnews.com
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 9 matchup
No. 16 Syracuse hosts Notre Dame Saturday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome (12:00 p.m. ET on ABC) in an intriguing non-conference matchup between a Syracuse team that's exceeded expectations and a Notre Dame bunch that's failed to live up to lofty preseason hype. Syracuse attempts to bounce back from a heartbreaking 27-21 loss to Clemson in Week 8, while Notre Dame is looking for its fifth-straight win over Syracuse and its first since 2020.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 8: Ravens rip Buccaneers; Bills blow out Packers; Seahawks outrun Giants
Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season had a couple considerable upsets, but otherwise, good teams played up to the potential and bad teams continued to fade. In theory, after a strong week of picks and predictions against the spread, Week 8 sets up for continued fine results. The slate...
ng-sportingnews.com
Kurt Warner thinks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers must seriously consider retiring: 'Those guys look like they're exhausted'
Kurt Warner is a Hall of Fame quarterback who knows a thing or two about finding success at the position in the late stages of his career. As such, it's noteworthy that he believes both Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady should consider retiring in short order. Warner explained his logic...
ng-sportingnews.com
Aaron Rodgers explains troubles with Packers offense: 'Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing'
Aaron Rodgers: Good. Everyone else on the Packers: Not so good. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday, and the self-proclaimed "optimist" had some pretty un-optimistic things to say about the Packers' offense. Rodgers made it clear that the team was suffering from mental mistakes —...
ng-sportingnews.com
Phil Kessel Ironman Streak: How the Golden Knights forward’s NHL record stacks up against all-time leaders in NFL, MLB and NBA
History was made on Tuesday night in San Jose, as Phil Kessel became the NHL's new ironman leader for the most consecutive games played in league history. The forward played in his 990th NHL game in a row when the Golden Knights took the ice against the Sharks, breaking the record set last year by Keith Yandle.
Comments / 0