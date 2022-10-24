Most fantasy football owners have settled into their weekly routines by now, and unfortunately, that includes constantly working around injuries and byes. There are only two idle teams this week (Chiefs and Chargers), but the injuries seemingly never stop. That makes our Week 8 sleeper picks all the more important. Plenty of bench stashes and waiver-wire streamers, such as Sam Ehlinger, Chuba Hubbard, D'Onta Foreman, and Parris Campbell, will undoubtedly find their way into start 'em, sit 'em debates this week, and we're here to sort through the pretenders and contenders.

2 DAYS AGO