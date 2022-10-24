Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Ravens vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore send Tom Brady, Tampa Bay to 3-5
The narrative leading up to Thursday night's NFL Week 8 game in Tampa was all about the Buccaneers' struggles, and that storyline won't be going away anytime soon after a 27-22 home loss to the Ravens. After coming out hot with 10 points in the first quarter, Tampa Bay's offense...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Tom Brady going to retire? What Buccaneers QB has said about NFL future amid disappointing 2022 season
It appears as if Tom Brady will not ride off into the sunset as he might have hoped, at least if the Buccaneers' season is any indication. The 45-year-old quarterback, who returned from a brief foray into retirement to play yet another season in Tampa Bay, is in the midst of arguably the worst season of his NFL career. Offensive struggles and a switch to first-year coach Todd Bowles have made for a largely disappointing 2022 season.
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Ja'Marr Chase out? Latest injury updates, timeline for return to Bengals
The Bengals are expected to be without Ja'Marr Chase, the team's top offensive weapon and one of the NFL's top pass-catching threats, for several weeks. The second-year receiver is dealing with a hip injury suffered in his and Joe Burrow's Week 6 return to New Orleans. He had seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-26 victory over the Saints, and exhibited no obvious injury during or after the game.
ng-sportingnews.com
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 9 underdogs with the best odds to win
It was a quiet week for upsets in the Power 5 last week, but some serious money could have been made in the MAC. There were 15 upsets between Friday and Saturday in Week 8, but only three took place in the Power 5, where Duke, South Carolina and Oklahoma State won as underdogs. However, there were five upsets in the MAC alone, with Bowling Green, Buffalo, Ball State, Ohio and Western Michigan all pulling surprises.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 8 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Dak Prescott, Damien Harris, Wan'Dale Robinson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Justin Herbert, and Austin Ekeler are all getting the week off, but fantasy football owners have to soldier on. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 8 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Heisman Trophy watch: Updated odds for Hendon Hooker, other top candidates to win 2022 award
The Heisman Trophy race will heat up in November. The top candidates, however, are looking to make a statement on Halloween weekend. That includes top contender Hendon Hooker, who has another showcase game for No. 3 Tennessee against No. 19 Kentucky and projected first-round pick Will Levis. Quarterback C.J. Stroud...
ng-sportingnews.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson puts fan's 'Pay 'Em Now' sign on display after 'Thursday Night Football' win
Ravens fans want the team's front office to know they would like to see Lamar Jackson get paid. So does the Baltimore quarterback. After leading the Ravens to a 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on "Thursday Night Football," Jackson spotted a fan with a sign that read "Pay 'Em Now" and included Jackson's No. 8.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Cowboys star Micah Parsons is rooting for the Phillies in the 2022 World Series
Micah Parsons is one of the biggest names in Texas due to his status as one of the top pass-rushers in the NFL. But he's staying true to his roots for this year's World Series as he cheers on his hometown Phillies. Parsons was born in Harrisburg, Pa., and went...
ng-sportingnews.com
Ravens' Justin Tucker roasts Russell Wilson's airplane workout, catchphrase on team flight
Russell Wilson's meme-orable season made the rounds on social media again early on Friday. And the Broncos weren't even playing. Instead, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made fun of the struggling Denver quarterback following his team's 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on "Thursday Night Football." He took aim at Wilson during a 16-minute Instagram Live stream from teammate Marlon Humphrey on the team's flight back to Baltimore.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ryan Fitzpatrick rips 'broken' Tom Brady, Buccaneers offense after another dud on 'Thursday Night Football'
Of all the NFL's simmering beefs, few are as curious as Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick. The future Hall of Famer and veteran QB-turned-television analyst haven't always seen eye-to-eye over the years, with Fitzmagic accusing the GOAT of disliking him on more than one occasion. Whether it was refusing to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Buccaneers vs. Ravens Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 8 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the slumping Buccaneers and inconsistent Ravens face each other in Baltimore to begin Week 8 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), there will be plenty of fantasy start 'em, sit 'em questions for players on both sides. While Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have disappointed...
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James disavows Cowboys fandom due to moral concerns, announces he now roots for the Deshaun Watson-led Browns
LeBron James has a morality clause for his fandom. The Lakers star has long been been one of the Cowboys' highest-profile supporters, attending numerous Dallas games and publicly declaring his fandom for the team on numerous occasions. However, James isn't rooting for the team anymore. In a recent Instagram Live...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ezekiel Elliott, D'Andre Swift, James Conner more impacting Week 8 start-or-sit decisions
As we look toward Sunday's kickoff for Week 8, there are several key running backs (Ezekiel Elliott, D'Andre Swift, James Conner, Chuba Hubbard) dealing with injuries that could force fantasy football owners to make tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Below, we'll give you the latest news on these RBs...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Joe Buck isn't calling 2022 World Series games for Fox: MLB voice switched networks for 'Monday Night Football'
MLB fans are going to have to retune their ears a bit during this year's World Series. Joe Buck, the iconic voice of FOX's World Series broadcast, won't be joining John Smoltz, Tom Verducci, Ken Rosenthal, and the rest of FOX's production crew this year. He left FOX to become the voice of "Monday Night Football" with Troy Aikman. Which means MLB fans will have a new voice on the call.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers: Sam Ehlinger, D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard among potential breakouts
Most fantasy football owners have settled into their weekly routines by now, and unfortunately, that includes constantly working around injuries and byes. There are only two idle teams this week (Chiefs and Chargers), but the injuries seemingly never stop. That makes our Week 8 sleeper picks all the more important. Plenty of bench stashes and waiver-wire streamers, such as Sam Ehlinger, Chuba Hubbard, D'Onta Foreman, and Parris Campbell, will undoubtedly find their way into start 'em, sit 'em debates this week, and we're here to sort through the pretenders and contenders.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen file for divorce: Buccaneers QB confirms rumors in 'painful, difficult' announcement
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, officially ending their marriage of 13 years. The 45-year-old quarterback confirmed rumors Friday that he and Bundchen had filed for divorce in Florida. Brady said the aspect of getting divorced was "painful and difficult," but said the proceedings were handled amicably. He also expressed gratitude to his wife of 13 years while asking for privacy in the moment.
ng-sportingnews.com
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 9 matchup
No. 16 Syracuse hosts Notre Dame Saturday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome (12:00 p.m. ET on ABC) in an intriguing non-conference matchup between a Syracuse team that's exceeded expectations and a Notre Dame bunch that's failed to live up to lofty preseason hype. Syracuse attempts to bounce back from a heartbreaking 27-21 loss to Clemson in Week 8, while Notre Dame is looking for its fifth-straight win over Syracuse and its first since 2020.
ng-sportingnews.com
Does Jordan Poole or Tyler Herro have brighter future? How contract extensions with Warriors & Heat factor into potential All-Star projections
When the Heat selected Tyler Herro with the 13th overall pick and the Warriors selected Jordan Poole with the 28th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, there aren't many people on draft night who would have guessed we'd be debating and picking favorites between these two later down the line in their careers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 9: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Isiah Pacheco, Kyren Williams, Treylon Burks, Sam Ehlinger
As Week 8 gallops into our picture like the Headless Horseman, countless fantasy football owners are grappling with the long-term outlook of their squads. With injuries and bye weeks starting to really trample our hopes and dreams, it has never been more important to look ahead to the following week(s) for lineup prep. A key free agent pickup now could help you win games next week and beyond, which is why our Week 9 waiver wire watchlist, which features guys like Sam Ehlinger, Kyren Williams, and Treylon Burks, serves as a crucial resource.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce, explained: A relationship timeline since Buccaneers QB's retirement indecision
Celebrity power couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have long been one of the crown jewels of the sports and entertainment world. However, that's come to an end. Brady announced he and Bundchen finalized their divorce after months of rumors that the couple, which has been together since 2007, were living in separate houses.
Comments / 0