Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe: Inside the Patriots' QB 'controversy' and who Bill Belichick will choose to start

By Jacob Camenker
ng-sportingnews.com
 4 days ago
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 8 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Dak Prescott, Damien Harris, Wan'Dale Robinson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Justin Herbert, and Austin Ekeler are all getting the week off, but fantasy football owners have to soldier on. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 8 fantasy lineup decisions.
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling

The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
ALABAMA STATE
thecomeback.com

Bill Belichick makes major Patriots quarterback announcement

Since rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones during the New England Patriots blowout loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hasn’t exactly been forthcoming about who would be the team’s starting going forward, giving vague responses to questions on multiple occasions. But on Thursday, Belichick gave a much more revealing answer – while still getting a little testy with the media.
NEW YORK STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick press conference

Long-time New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been known to be a bit abrasive when addressing the media, and that was on full display during a press conference on Wednesday. He was asked about the Patriots’ quarterback situation on Wednesday during the press conference. To nobody’s surprise, he...
Golf Digest

Did an ESPN SkyCam wire irrevocably alter the future of the New England Patriots? Some are saying yes

On Monday night in foggy Foxborough, the New England Patriots suffered arguably their worst loss of the post-Brady era, falling 33-14 to a Bears team that can charitably be described as pedestrian. Making matters worse, erstwhile franchise QB Mac Jones was benched in the second quarter of his return from a high ankle sprain after going three for six with a truly fugly INT, opening the door for Bailey Zappe to lead two quick (though ultimately meaningless) touchdown drives. The early hook ignited a quarterback controversy that Belichick and co. and haven’t seen since the Drew Bledsoe days, but it might not have been Mac Jones’ fault. At least not entirely.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ng-sportingnews.com

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Ravens vs. Buccaneers in Week 8

This week's edition of "Thursday Night Football" will feature two teams with tenuous grasps of the top spots in their respective divisions. The Ravens (4-3) enter their matchup with the Buccaneers as the leader in the AFC North after escaping Week 7 with a narrow victory against the Browns. Baltimore has failed to win consecutive games this season, preventing the Ravens from creating any separation in the standings.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Tedy Bruschi Calls Ex-Patriot ‘Ridiculous’ For Bill Belichick Take

One former Patriot believes Bill Belichick has slowly but surely been exposed ever since Tom Brady left Foxboro. The same can’t be said for another standout from the first phase of New England’s dynasty. Asante Samuel, who played the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with...
ng-sportingnews.com

Why was Frank Clark suspended? Chiefs DE sidelined two games for violating NFL's personal conduct policy

The NFL has suspended Chiefs DE Frank Clark for two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Clark's suspension stems from a June 2021 incident in which he was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm. Clark pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon last month. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 9 underdogs with the best odds to win

It was a quiet week for upsets in the Power 5 last week, but some serious money could have been made in the MAC. There were 15 upsets between Friday and Saturday in Week 8, but only three took place in the Power 5, where Duke, South Carolina and Oklahoma State won as underdogs. However, there were five upsets in the MAC alone, with Bowling Green, Buffalo, Ball State, Ohio and Western Michigan all pulling surprises.
FLORIDA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 9: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Isiah Pacheco, Kyren Williams, Treylon Burks, Sam Ehlinger

As Week 8 gallops into our picture like the Headless Horseman, countless fantasy football owners are grappling with the long-term outlook of their squads. With injuries and bye weeks starting to really trample our hopes and dreams, it has never been more important to look ahead to the following week(s) for lineup prep. A key free agent pickup now could help you win games next week and beyond, which is why our Week 9 waiver wire watchlist, which features guys like Sam Ehlinger, Kyren Williams, and Treylon Burks, serves as a crucial resource.
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Joe Buck isn't calling 2022 World Series games for Fox: MLB voice switched networks for 'Monday Night Football'

MLB fans are going to have to retune their ears a bit during this year's World Series. Joe Buck, the iconic voice of FOX's World Series broadcast, won't be joining John Smoltz, Tom Verducci, Ken Rosenthal, and the rest of FOX's production crew this year. He left FOX to become the voice of "Monday Night Football" with Troy Aikman. Which means MLB fans will have a new voice on the call.

