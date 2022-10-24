Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe: Inside the Patriots' QB 'controversy' and who Bill Belichick will choose to start

Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 8 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Dak Prescott, Damien Harris, Wan'Dale Robinson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Justin Herbert, and Austin Ekeler are all getting the week off, but fantasy football owners have to soldier on. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 8 fantasy lineup decisions.
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
Ex-Giants Super Bowl Champ Explains Hatred Of ‘Super Arrogant’ Tom Brady
Former New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes partook in one of the most heartbreaking championship losses in Boston sports memory, defeating the 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII during their run at the all-time history books. The Giants shattered the Patriots’ shot at completing the first-ever perfect, 19-0,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Ravens vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore send Tom Brady, Tampa Bay to 3-5
The narrative leading up to Thursday night's NFL Week 8 game in Tampa was all about the Buccaneers' struggles, and that storyline won't be going away anytime soon after a 27-22 home loss to the Ravens. After coming out hot with 10 points in the first quarter, Tampa Bay's offense...
thecomeback.com
Bill Belichick makes major Patriots quarterback announcement
Since rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones during the New England Patriots blowout loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hasn’t exactly been forthcoming about who would be the team’s starting going forward, giving vague responses to questions on multiple occasions. But on Thursday, Belichick gave a much more revealing answer – while still getting a little testy with the media.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick press conference
Long-time New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been known to be a bit abrasive when addressing the media, and that was on full display during a press conference on Wednesday. He was asked about the Patriots’ quarterback situation on Wednesday during the press conference. To nobody’s surprise, he...
Golf Digest
Did an ESPN SkyCam wire irrevocably alter the future of the New England Patriots? Some are saying yes
On Monday night in foggy Foxborough, the New England Patriots suffered arguably their worst loss of the post-Brady era, falling 33-14 to a Bears team that can charitably be described as pedestrian. Making matters worse, erstwhile franchise QB Mac Jones was benched in the second quarter of his return from a high ankle sprain after going three for six with a truly fugly INT, opening the door for Bailey Zappe to lead two quick (though ultimately meaningless) touchdown drives. The early hook ignited a quarterback controversy that Belichick and co. and haven’t seen since the Drew Bledsoe days, but it might not have been Mac Jones’ fault. At least not entirely.
Patriots Fans Will Despise This Mac Jones Comparison After ‘Dirty’ Slide
There are some athletes nobody wants to be compared to. But unfortunately for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, that’s the position he found himself in Wednesday after a video of his controversial slide from “Monday Night Football” gained more attention. The play in question has been...
Bill Belichick makes Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe decision for Patriots’ Week 8
FOXBOROUGH – While Bill Belichick wouldn’t say who would get the start at quarterback for the New England Patriots on Sunday, it appears that someone else leaked it out. Mac Jones will start against the New York Jets after getting about 90 percent of the first team reps at practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
ng-sportingnews.com
Mark Andrews injury update: Ravens TE leaves 'Thursday Night Football' with shoulder injury
The Ravens' offense struggled in the first half on "Thursday Night Football," and Lamar Jackson was without his top receiving option for the rest of the contest. Tight end Mark Andrews left in the second quarter with a shoulder injury. The team first announced that Andrews was questionable to return and then said later that he was out.
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Ravens vs. Buccaneers in Week 8
This week's edition of "Thursday Night Football" will feature two teams with tenuous grasps of the top spots in their respective divisions. The Ravens (4-3) enter their matchup with the Buccaneers as the leader in the AFC North after escaping Week 7 with a narrow victory against the Browns. Baltimore has failed to win consecutive games this season, preventing the Ravens from creating any separation in the standings.
Tedy Bruschi Calls Ex-Patriot ‘Ridiculous’ For Bill Belichick Take
One former Patriot believes Bill Belichick has slowly but surely been exposed ever since Tom Brady left Foxboro. The same can’t be said for another standout from the first phase of New England’s dynasty. Asante Samuel, who played the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why was Frank Clark suspended? Chiefs DE sidelined two games for violating NFL's personal conduct policy
The NFL has suspended Chiefs DE Frank Clark for two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Clark's suspension stems from a June 2021 incident in which he was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm. Clark pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon last month. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.
ng-sportingnews.com
Heisman Trophy watch: Updated odds for Hendon Hooker, other top candidates to win 2022 award
The Heisman Trophy race will heat up in November. The top candidates, however, are looking to make a statement on Halloween weekend. That includes top contender Hendon Hooker, who has another showcase game for No. 3 Tennessee against No. 19 Kentucky and projected first-round pick Will Levis. Quarterback C.J. Stroud...
ng-sportingnews.com
Buccaneers vs. Ravens Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 8 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the slumping Buccaneers and inconsistent Ravens face each other in Baltimore to begin Week 8 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), there will be plenty of fantasy start 'em, sit 'em questions for players on both sides. While Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have disappointed...
ng-sportingnews.com
Kadarius Toney trade grades: Chiefs seek next Tyreek Hill, Giants dump mercurial mistake
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney's wild ride in New York has ended. Toney, taken No. 20 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, was traded from the Giants to the Chiefs on Thursday, less than a week before the 2022 midseason trade deadline. Toney played in only 12...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ezekiel Elliott, D'Andre Swift, James Conner more impacting Week 8 start-or-sit decisions
As we look toward Sunday's kickoff for Week 8, there are several key running backs (Ezekiel Elliott, D'Andre Swift, James Conner, Chuba Hubbard) dealing with injuries that could force fantasy football owners to make tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Below, we'll give you the latest news on these RBs...
ng-sportingnews.com
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 9 underdogs with the best odds to win
It was a quiet week for upsets in the Power 5 last week, but some serious money could have been made in the MAC. There were 15 upsets between Friday and Saturday in Week 8, but only three took place in the Power 5, where Duke, South Carolina and Oklahoma State won as underdogs. However, there were five upsets in the MAC alone, with Bowling Green, Buffalo, Ball State, Ohio and Western Michigan all pulling surprises.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 9: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Isiah Pacheco, Kyren Williams, Treylon Burks, Sam Ehlinger
As Week 8 gallops into our picture like the Headless Horseman, countless fantasy football owners are grappling with the long-term outlook of their squads. With injuries and bye weeks starting to really trample our hopes and dreams, it has never been more important to look ahead to the following week(s) for lineup prep. A key free agent pickup now could help you win games next week and beyond, which is why our Week 9 waiver wire watchlist, which features guys like Sam Ehlinger, Kyren Williams, and Treylon Burks, serves as a crucial resource.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Joe Buck isn't calling 2022 World Series games for Fox: MLB voice switched networks for 'Monday Night Football'
MLB fans are going to have to retune their ears a bit during this year's World Series. Joe Buck, the iconic voice of FOX's World Series broadcast, won't be joining John Smoltz, Tom Verducci, Ken Rosenthal, and the rest of FOX's production crew this year. He left FOX to become the voice of "Monday Night Football" with Troy Aikman. Which means MLB fans will have a new voice on the call.
