Read full article on original website
Related
Yeezy Prices Skyrocket After Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West, Brand Will Continue Selling Design Without Name
Sneakerheads, be advised! Yeezy sneakers have skyrocketed in price, soaring upwards of 50% just hours after Adidas ended their partnership with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic tirade on the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. According to WANTD, a site that tracks data from secondary market resale...
Elon Musk completes Twitter takeover and ‘fires top executives’
The $44bn deal will give world’s richest man control of social media platform with more than 230m users
theindustry.fashion
Rita Ora launches sustainable activewear brand
Singer-songwriter Rita Ora has announced the launch of her activewear brand, Humans Being. The brand is described as bringing "fashion-forward thinkers sustainable and stylish activewear". Founded by Ora, who also takes on the role of Chief Creative Officer, the products are designed for people with hybrid lifestyles, equipping customers with...
theindustry.fashion
Marks & Spencer launches first virtual influencer called Mira
Marks & Spencer has become the first UK high street retailer to introduce a virtual influencer, called Mira, with an Instagram account. Launched today, Mira is an acronym for ‘Marks & Spencer, influencer, reality, augmented’ and the digital character has been developed using a combination of photography, cutting-edge CGI and computer vision.
EXCLUSIVE: Gucci Signs on NewJeans’ Hanni as Ambassador
Signaling the strength of the K-pop wave, and its relevance for Europe’s biggest luxury brands, Gucci has signed on Hanni, lead singer of NewJeans, as its newest brand ambassador. She is to make her first appearance for the Italian brand on Tuesday, when it stages a repeat of its...
theindustry.fashion
KIDLY launches own label partnership with Next
Online childrenswear retailer for 0-5 year-olds KIDLY has today announced the launch of a new brand partnership with Next to sell a curated edit of its own label collection - for the first time outside of its own channels. The partnership will allow KIDLY to increase brand awareness further across...
theindustry.fashion
Square and Clearpay partner BFC to help emerging designers launch online
E-commerce solutions specialist Square Online, and payments provider and shopping service Clearpay, have announced a bespoke programme in partnership with the British Fashion Council (BFC) to support emerging British designers in launching their e-commerce channels. The programme will provide designers with technical support, mentorship and an ecommerce platform to create...
theindustry.fashion
In Pictures: Gymshark's first ever store on Regent Street
Gymshark has gone big with its first bricks & mortar store, taking a 18,000 sq ft premium retail unit on London's Regent Street. The store stays trues to Gymshark's roots and is designed to foster a spirit of community among its millennial consumer base with fitness classes, expert advice, and an events space for staging podcasts, panel talks and screenings.
theindustry.fashion
Leonardo DiCaprio invests in vegan sneaker brand LØCI
Actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has been confirmed as a strategic investor at the British-based vegan sneaker brand LØCI. The Oscar-winning actor became a climate activist when he met US Vice President Al Gore in 1998, to discuss the threats of global warming. This landmark moment for the actor continues to fuel his future interests and investments, such as the £4 million seed round in the vegan sneaker label LØCI.
theindustry.fashion
Adidas ends Ye partnership after controversies
Adidas has terminated its partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after the American rapper and designer made a series of offensive and antisemitic comments. The German sportswear giant has cut ties with Ye with immediate effect, which sees Adidas end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies.
theindustry.fashion
FatFace launches new pet range for AW22
Following the success of its 2021 collection, British fashion and lifestyle brand FatFace has launched a new pet range for autumn/winter 2022. The label has this season decided to broaden its focus to pets with a new range of 28 products including treats, outfits and accessories. Kate Brown, Product Director...
Comments / 0