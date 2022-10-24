Actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has been confirmed as a strategic investor at the British-based vegan sneaker brand LØCI. The Oscar-winning actor became a climate activist when he met US Vice President Al Gore in 1998, to discuss the threats of global warming. This landmark moment for the actor continues to fuel his future interests and investments, such as the £4 million seed round in the vegan sneaker label LØCI.

