Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cowboys, Raiders Have Reportedly Agreed To Trade
The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly hooked up for a trade on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are trading defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Cowboys. Tom Pelissero then added to the report that the Cowboys are giving up a 2023 sixth-round pick for...
Yardbarker
Richard Sherman: Faith in 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wavering' after blowout loss to Chiefs
Free-agent cornerback and "Thursday Night Football" analyst Richard Sherman has clearly lost some faith in veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after watching the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers 44-23 on Sunday. "It's wavering. No question," Sherman said on the latest edition of his podcast about his overall belief...
Yardbarker
Broncos, Russell Wilson Steering a 'Sinking Ship', per NFL.com
Another week and another disappointing Denver Broncos loss. It's no longer heartbreaking but expected. This Broncos team has no identity other than incompetence, and that's usually the New York Jets’ trademark, but Nathaniel Hackett flipped that script. When it comes to NFL.com's Week 8 power rankings, Denver plummeted and has a clear view of the bottom.
Yardbarker
Analyst: 49ers could trade Trey Lance, re-sign Jimmy Garoppolo after Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers went all-in on the 2022 NFL season when they sent the Carolina Panthers second, third, and fourth-round draft picks in 2023 and a fifth-round selection in 2024 for star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey hasn't been with the 49ers for a whole week, but ESPN's Bill...
Raiders' Josh McDaniels Wednesday Silver and Black Update
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels took time to offer his Wednesday update on the state of the team, and look ahead to the New Orleans Saints.
