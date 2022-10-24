ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 12

Everyone Wrong
2d ago

just another hatefilled person in the community making the world great I see.

Reply
9
Spudnut 1
2d ago

Why be upset? When your order takes some time, at least you know it's going to be hot and fresh.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.com

3 Utahns charged with armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three suspects have now been federally charged for an armed robbery involving a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. A federal grand jury in the District of Utah charged, Nathan Suaste, 19, of West Valley City, Exodus Matua, 18, and Lorenzo Saavedra, 18, both of Saratoga Springs, for robbing a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Husband, father of 4 killed in Sandy road rage confrontation

SANDY — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. "We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband and father,...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Deputies searching for Utah County Jail inmate

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who did not return to the Utah County Jail after her furlough. Lorilyn Homer, 53, of Provo, was in jail for felony theft charges, according to a Thursday afternoon tweet from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Police arrest man in August hit-and-run crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police have arrested a man in connection with an auto-pedestrian, hit-and-run crash that occurred in August. On Aug. 13, police say a man crossing the road near 1725 W. California Ave. was struck by a Chevy Tahoe with Arizona license plates. The man was not in a crosswalk but it was daylight at the time.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Police restraint under scrutiny after deaths of 2 Utahns held face-down in handcuffs

SALT LAKE CITY — Months apart in different parts of town, Salt Lake City police tried to control people who disregarded their commands and appeared frantic. Police brought Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, to the ground in January; Nykon Brandon, 35, in August. In both cases, several officers held them face down on the ground, kneeling and leaning on their backs and lower bodies over the course of just a few minutes. Both later died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
People

Utah Babysitter Claimed Infant Stopped Breathing in Crib. Then She Was Charged with Murder

Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged with murder and currently being held without bond A Utah babysitter has been charged with murder after the death of a 5-month-old girl, according to online jail records. Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged Friday and remains in Salt Lake County Jail without bond, records show. It was unclear whether she had an attorney to speak on her behalf. On Oct. 13, emergency crews were called to Carmona-Simbron's Taylorsville home on a report of an unresponsive infant, identified as Aitana Aguilar, according to charging documents obtained by...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kjzz.com

Missing 16-year-old teen with autism found 'cold but otherwise fine'

HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 16-year-old has been located "cold but otherwise fine," Unified Police stated. Unified police are asking for help from the public to help find a 16-year-old boy with autism. Officials said Devin Meadows who also goes by DJ was last seen near the area...
HOLLADAY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy