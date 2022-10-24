Read full article on original website
Everyone Wrong
2d ago
just another hatefilled person in the community making the world great I see.
Spudnut 1
2d ago
Why be upset? When your order takes some time, at least you know it's going to be hot and fresh.
Gephardt Daily
UTA Police: Man in custody after alleged criminal mischief, attempted tanker theft
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 28-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly threw a rock at a TRAX train he missed, fled Utah Transit Authority police after exiting a bus, and tried to steal a gas tanker. The incident began in the 8...
kjzz.com
3 Utahns charged with armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three suspects have now been federally charged for an armed robbery involving a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. A federal grand jury in the District of Utah charged, Nathan Suaste, 19, of West Valley City, Exodus Matua, 18, and Lorenzo Saavedra, 18, both of Saratoga Springs, for robbing a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.
Gephardt Daily
Court documents reveal name of suspect arrested after fatal ‘road rage’ shooting in Sandy
SANDY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal the name of the suspect arrested after a “road rage” killing in Sandy Wednesday morning. Rodrigo A. Monroy Jr., 32, has been booked into jail on suspicion of:. Murder, a first-degree felony. Felony discharge of a...
ksl.com
Husband, father of 4 killed in Sandy road rage confrontation
SANDY — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. "We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband and father,...
Three Utah teenagers accused of robbing USPS letter carrier by gunpoint
Three Utah teenagers have been charged in a federal grand jury after allegedly robbing a United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier in August.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD pursues, arrests suspect wanted for parole violation, theft from Bountiful store
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A robbery suspect who fled police in Bountiful was arrested by Salt Lake City Police officers Monday night after a pursuit. Police say Jose Benito Guanajuato, 37, is a parole fugitive with a previous conviction for possession of a...
ksl.com
Court finds man charged with killing former Springville neighbor competent
PROVO — A judge ruled Thursday that Hunter Lamoreaux, an Orem man charged with murdering his former neighbor, is competent to stand trial following an evaluation. Gregory Shaffer, 42, was found by police on his front porch in Springville with multiple gunshot wounds on May 21. Lamoreaux, 25, was...
KSLTV
Deputies searching for Utah County Jail inmate
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who did not return to the Utah County Jail after her furlough. Lorilyn Homer, 53, of Provo, was in jail for felony theft charges, according to a Thursday afternoon tweet from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
ksl.com
Riverton man arrested on suspicion of murder in Sandy road rage shooting
SANDY — A suspected road rage confrontation between two drivers on I-15 led to a fatal shooting in front of a gas station just off the freeway Wednesday. Rodrigo A. Monroy, 32, of Riverton, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of murder and illegal discharge of a firearm.
ksl.com
Police arrest man in August hit-and-run crash in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police have arrested a man in connection with an auto-pedestrian, hit-and-run crash that occurred in August. On Aug. 13, police say a man crossing the road near 1725 W. California Ave. was struck by a Chevy Tahoe with Arizona license plates. The man was not in a crosswalk but it was daylight at the time.
ksl.com
Police restraint under scrutiny after deaths of 2 Utahns held face-down in handcuffs
SALT LAKE CITY — Months apart in different parts of town, Salt Lake City police tried to control people who disregarded their commands and appeared frantic. Police brought Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, to the ground in January; Nykon Brandon, 35, in August. In both cases, several officers held them face down on the ground, kneeling and leaning on their backs and lower bodies over the course of just a few minutes. Both later died.
Utah Babysitter Claimed Infant Stopped Breathing in Crib. Then She Was Charged with Murder
Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged with murder and currently being held without bond A Utah babysitter has been charged with murder after the death of a 5-month-old girl, according to online jail records. Paulina Carmona-Simbron, 47, was charged Friday and remains in Salt Lake County Jail without bond, records show. It was unclear whether she had an attorney to speak on her behalf. On Oct. 13, emergency crews were called to Carmona-Simbron's Taylorsville home on a report of an unresponsive infant, identified as Aitana Aguilar, according to charging documents obtained by...
KSLTV
‘Extremely impaired’ woman arrested after going 110 mph on freeway
NEPHI, Utah — A woman who law enforcers say was so high on drugs that she should be held in custody at least two days before being allowed back in public, was arrested Wednesday after going over 100 mph on the freeway, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Veda...
Midvale mother upset with her husband allegedly beat their children with a hanger, police say
A 32-year-old Midvale woman has been arrested after allegedly beating her children while on a FaceTime phone call with her husband.
Man arrested for taking videos of others at Home Depot restroom in West Jordan
A 42-year-old man has been arrested after an individual alerted West Jordan Police Department that he has been taking videos of others at the bathroom of Home Depot, located at 1538 West 9000 South, on Sunday, Oct. 23.
West Valley man charged with attempted murder after hammer attack
A West Valley man has been charged after allegedly assaulting multiple individuals with a hammer last Saturday. Oct. 22.
Gephardt Daily
Davis County detectives seeking information on vandalism at South Weber park
SOUTH WEBER, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives in Davis County are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in recent vandalism at a South Weber park. The Davis County Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance photos Tuesday on Facebook of persons of interest in vandalism discovered Oct....
ksl.com
Police say suspects in Salt Lake killing are linked to unsolved 2020 Millcreek killing
MILLCREEK — Unified police detectives believe they are closer to solving the fatal shooting of a man near a Millcreek car wash in 2020. And they say one of their key suspects is a man currently charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man outside the Salt Palace Convention Center last month.
ksl.com
Woman critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was critically injured after being hit by a car in Salt Lake City. The crash happened near the intersection of 400 South and 400 West. Salt Lake Police Sgt. Mark Wian said it appears the woman was not in a designated crossing walk and was crossing traffic against the traffic lights.
kjzz.com
Missing 16-year-old teen with autism found 'cold but otherwise fine'
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 16-year-old has been located "cold but otherwise fine," Unified Police stated. Unified police are asking for help from the public to help find a 16-year-old boy with autism. Officials said Devin Meadows who also goes by DJ was last seen near the area...
