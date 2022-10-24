Read full article on original website
Top WWE Star Is Not Sure Randy Orton Will Return To WWE
There's one guy Kofi Kingston wants on his dream team for WarGames, but he isn't so sure the wrestler in question is returning to the WWE. During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Kingston began to list off teammates he'd like to see join his team for a WarGames-style wrestling match. The WWE announced last month that men's and women's WarGames matches will headline its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event for the first time in its history. The extreme matches feature steel cages around two side-by-side wrestling rings with two teams of wrestlers vying for a pinfall or submission, as team members intermittently join the match every couple of minutes.
Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment
Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
Daily Update: Stephanie McMahon & Triple H, CM Punk, Batista
Wrestling Observer Live: RAW report, New Japan in New York, Rocky Romero returns, more!. 2022 Hall of Fame ballot, rules, everyone eligible, thoughts on this year's election and the strongest candidates.What candidates on this year's ballot did the best in last year's ballot. TripleMania, the story behind the show, business...
Brock Lesnar and More Confirmed for WWE Special Halloween Edition of RAW
WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote his rematch with Bobby Lashley from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley did not appear on this week’s RAW, but WWE did air a video package featuring the two, which you can see below.
Austin Theory’s 50-Day Streak Ends During WWE Raw
Although he’s currently Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory hasn’t been the luckiest man in WWE, being on a lengthy losing streak that saw the former EVOLVE Champion losing to the likes of Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano, and Bobby Lashley. The streak was snapped on the latest broadcast of WWE Raw, with Theory besting Mustafa Ali in singles competition.
“He Compared Himself To Roman Reigns, I Don’t Think That’s Even Close” – Ric Flair On Seth Rollins
When it comes to Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns being on the same level, Rollins has a long way to go. That’s at least according to two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Back in 2012, Rollins’ road to stardom began when he was in The Shield faction alongside Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley, who was known as Dean Ambrose at the time. Following the end of the stable in 2014, all three wrestlers would go on to become world champions.
Sami Zayn Possibly In Line For Huge WWE Push
That would be a way to go. There are all kinds of stars in WWE but Roman Reigns is far ahead of just about everyone else. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Title for over two years and there is nothing to suggest that he will be losing the title anytime soon. After dominating for so long, it is going to take someone special to take the title from him. Now we know who might be one of his next challengers.
Solo Sikoa On Possible WWE Royal Rumble Confrontation With Roman Reigns
The Royal Rumble is only a few months away and will officially kick off WrestleMania season. The winner of the men's Royal Rumble match may receive a match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, should he still be the champion. At the current moment, Reigns is surrounded by a faction that helps him hang onto WWE's top prizes, The Bloodline, which contains Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, and his three real-life cousins, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. Former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Sikoa, who is the newest member of The Bloodline, was recently asked whether he would challenge Reigns for his championship gold if he wins the Royal Rumble.
Sami Zayn Responds To Idea That He Will Face Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE’s recent announcement states that the next Elimination Chamber match will take place on February 18th, 2023, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The news, however, sparked rumors that Sami Zayn could go one-on-one with Roman Reigns in a major title match. Zayn has shared his thoughts in response to rumors...
5 Ideas for New WWE Title to Replace Long-Forgotten 24/7 Belt
For a few years, the 24/7 Championship was a regular fixture on WWE television. If it wasn't being won by a random celebrity, it was usually being held or chased by R-Truth. Ever since Triple H took over as the head of creative in July, the belt has been all but forgotten. It feels like it might be slowly phased out completely, but there are other options to consider.
Syuri, Bianca Belair, Thunder Rosa, Becky Lynch, Jade Cargill Headline 2022 PWI 150
PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) @OfficialPWI. The 2022 PWI <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Womens150?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Womens150</a> is <a href="https://twitter.com/we_are_stardom?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@we_are_stardom</a> struck! This issue features an EXCLUSIVE interview (in English) with #1 ranked <a href="https://twitter.com/syuri_wv3s?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@syuri_wv3s</a>, who is the first wrestler in a joshi promotion to top the list.<br><br>BUY DIGITAL: <a href="https://t.co/hb7kg56p4N">https://t.co/hb7kg56p4N</a><br>PREORDER PRINT: <a href="https://t.co/Jp1hmW3KAD">https://t.co/Jp1hmW3KAD</a> <a href="https://t.co/Kwht14hRhA">pic.twitter.com/Kwht14hRhA</a>
Spoilers: Returns Scheduled for Next Week’s WWE RAW Halloween Special
WWE is planning a special Halloween edition of RAW on the USA Network on Monday. According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE officials have been “scrambling” to book talents for cameo appearances on next week’s Halloween RAW in order to fill the spooky portions of the show.
Backstage Notes and Producers Revealed From This Week’s WWE RAW
This past Monday’s WWE RAW script was largely completed before Sunday, Fightful Select reports. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H ran the show this week as he recovered from his battle with COVID-19, with assistance from WWE Creative Writing Team Executive Director Bruce Prichard. Only Cathy Kelley’s sitdown interview...
Backstage Update on WWE’s Return to Saudi Arabia Following Crown Jewel
WWE has reportedly moved the date of their first 2023 event from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Following WWE Crown Jewel on November 5, WWE was set to return to Saudi Arabia in February 2023 for the first event of next year. However, a recent report from Ringside News notes that the February 2023 date was moved to May 2023.
Three Matches Announced For Tomorrow Night’s WWE NXT Level Up
WWE.com has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up, including Brooks Jensen vs. Trick Williams. You can check out the updated lineup and official preview for the show below:. * Brooks Jensen vs. Trick Williams. * Tank Ledger vs. Stacks. * Thea Hail vs....
Ric Flair Claims Seth Rollins Isn’t “Even Close” To Roman Reigns’ Level
Ric Flair thinks that there’s still a massive gulf in terms of success and recognition between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Reigns and Rollins are two of the most decorated wrestlers in WWE today. Both came up at the same time but more fans gravitated towards Rollins at first since he was a former indy wrestler and stronger in-ring technician.
The John Report: WWE Hell in a Cell 2014 Review
The 2014 edition of WWE Hell in a Cell featured two HIAC matches with John Cena facing Randy Orton in one and a Dean Ambrose-Seth Rollins main event. This was written on the night of the show and I don’t go back to edit these. I like to keep my thoughts in there from when I wrote it.
WWE Raw Records Decrease In Viewership & Demo Rating For October 24 Episode
The viewership figure and demo rating for Monday’s (October 24) edition of WWE Raw on USA Network has been revealed. Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Raw drew 1.641 million viewers. This is down from the October 17 edition that drew 1.803 million viewers. In the 18-49 demographic, Monday’s show...
WWE NXT Results – October 25, 2022
WWE NXT Results – October 25, 2022. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) vs. Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons. Kayden Carter & Nikkita Lyons lock up to start this match then they exchange submissions before Zoey Stark tags in and hits a DDT. Carter fires back with a kick then tags in Katana Chance. Chance delivers a dropkick but Stark knocks her down to the mat. Chance hits a tijeras, then tags in Lyons. Lyons whips Carter into the corner, then delivers a right hand. Carter tags back in and looks for a kick to Lyons’ thigh. Lyons manages to counter it into an ankle lock, but Carter escapes and tags in Chance. Chance rolls up Lyons, but Lyons kicks out. Carter tags back in and the pair hit a double dropkick.
