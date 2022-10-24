Read full article on original website
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover, India Expects Tesla CEO To Comply With Local Laws
India expects Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk to comply with the country's rules as he takes over Twitter Inc. TWTR. What Happened: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology in the Narendra Modi-led government, told Reuters on Friday that India's new IT rules would be out in days and "our rules and laws for intermediaries remain the same regardless of who owns the platforms."
