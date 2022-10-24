ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

Banks Prepare for Consumers Unable to Pay Back Loans

Banks are shoring up their provisions against credit losses on fears that consumers could be late paying, or default on, loans and credit card bills. Fears of a recession continue to increase as interest rates have risen rapidly. The Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates 3 percentage points since March, is expected to hike rates by 0.75 percentage point in November and possibly 0.5 or even another 0.75 point in December.
CNET

Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit: Best for Bad Credit

The Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit* is an unusual credit card. Designed for people with bad credit, this unsecured credit card doesn't require a security deposit. Furthermore, this credit card offers rewards on purchases -- another rarity among credit cards for people with bad credit.
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Millions Of Quarters Are Actually Worth $20

When you hear about coins being worth more than face value, you figure it's highly unlikely you'll ever encounter one and that coins like that are pretty rare, and while the most valuable coins are indeed hard to come by, there are plenty out there that are surprisingly common. Among them are quarters that came out just a few years ago that are now worth not 25 cents but about $20, and millions of them exist.
TEXAS STATE
CNET

Social Security Increase for 2023: How Much More You'll Get in Your Check Next Year

Social Security benefits in 2023 will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the largest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Marry Evens

Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money

This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy