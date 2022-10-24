Read full article on original website
Banks Prepare for Consumers Unable to Pay Back Loans
Banks are shoring up their provisions against credit losses on fears that consumers could be late paying, or default on, loans and credit card bills. Fears of a recession continue to increase as interest rates have risen rapidly. The Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates 3 percentage points since March, is expected to hike rates by 0.75 percentage point in November and possibly 0.5 or even another 0.75 point in December.
Pay day coming in a couple days early for Chase Bank customers
(KERO) — Early pay day may be possible for some JP Morgan Chase customers who can now get their money a little earlier than usual. The largest bank in America is offering its 1.4 million "Secure banking" customers early access to specific direct deposits, including paychecks and pensions. The...
If You're Opening a Bank Account, Consider These Banks With Sign-On Bonuses
Unless you keep all your money in cash under the mattress, you probably are using a financial institution to store your money. Try these banks with sign-on bonuses and you could receive money for opening a checking or savings account. Article continues below advertisement. Banks tend to offer bonuses to...
Credit One Bank Platinum Visa for Rebuilding Credit: Best for Bad Credit
The Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit* is an unusual credit card. Designed for people with bad credit, this unsecured credit card doesn't require a security deposit. Furthermore, this credit card offers rewards on purchases -- another rarity among credit cards for people with bad credit.
Want To Earn High Interest From Savings? Here Are the Best Banks For CDs (Certificates Of Deposit)
These days, traditional savings accounts have not offered much to investors for some time. But now that the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates, big banks are raising rates as well. This is a positive catalyst for certificate of deposit (CD) investors. CDs are a simple and safe way for...
Stimulus Check Updates: Here's How To Receive Another $1,400 Before November 17
The IRS has sent all three rounds of federal stimulus checks, and the vast majority of Americans have already received their Economic Impact Payments. However, even a small percentage of those who lost out on the payments for several reasons make up a sizable number-more than 9 million, according to the IRS.
Consumers warned Friday is last day paper banknotes can be spent
Friday is the last day that people can use the Bank of England’s paper £20 and £50 notes in shops or to pay businesses. After September 30, the paper banknotes will lose their legal tender status. The paper £20 banknotes featuring economist Adam Smith and the £50...
Holiday relief checks worth up $1,000 to be sent out to Americans in weeks – see when you’ll get the money
THE holiday season will be a little more affordable now that hundreds of Americans are receiving $1,000 checks. In Virginia, Clarke County employees are set to receive a one-time, $1,000 net pay bonus in mid-December. If you are a qualifying part-time employee, you should earn a bonus of $500. The...
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. New research by the Federal Reserve shows that an astounding one in four Americans (including the 27% who consider themselves retired) have absolutely nothing saved.
I’m a coin collector – your quarter with any date could be worth up to $7,000 if it has enough silver, how to tell
IT'S possible your quarter could be worth as much as several thousand if has enough silver content, as noted by one coin collector. The Washington quarter has been in production since 1932. For a few decades, they consisted of 90% silver and 10% copper. The composition of the coins changed...
Millions Of Quarters Are Actually Worth $20
When you hear about coins being worth more than face value, you figure it's highly unlikely you'll ever encounter one and that coins like that are pretty rare, and while the most valuable coins are indeed hard to come by, there are plenty out there that are surprisingly common. Among them are quarters that came out just a few years ago that are now worth not 25 cents but about $20, and millions of them exist.
One week until Americans get direct payments worth up to $1,657 – your birthday will decide when you get the money
MILLIONS of Social Security recipients can expect to see their next payment in one week. The payments, which average $1,657 a month, will drop into accounts on one of three days, depending on your date of birth. Social Security payments go out on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of...
Your Lincoln penny could be worth up to $114,000 – the exact ‘mule’ error to look for
A PENNY with an easy-to-miss mistake could net you over six figures. In a recent video, TikToker Treasuretown talked about a mule error that could make your coin worth up to $114,000. He showed a 2001 Denver minted penny that has a Roosevelt dime die on its reverse side. Treasuretown...
Can You Close a Credit Card Without Harming Your Credit Score?
Your credit score is a powerful number. It can determine the loans you qualify for, the rates you get and the types of credit cards you can open. Because those three little digits mean so much, it's...
Woman mails check to IRS, has it returned with all ink vanished | Here's what happened
It seems like something out of a spy novel: A woman mailed a check to the IRS, only to have it returned to her completely blank! Here's what happened.
Food Stamps are increasing; More money each month if you have Food Stamps
(WTRF) If you have food stamps, you will get more money each month. CNN reports that The U.S. Department of Agriculture is increasing the monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 12.5% because of inflation. That would be a monthly increase of $104 for a family of four. The increase...
Social Security Increase for 2023: How Much More You'll Get in Your Check Next Year
Social Security benefits in 2023 will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the largest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money
This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
