Here’s How Much a16z’ Largest Crypto Fund Is Down: WSJ
The company’s flagship crypto fund is down a lot more than other internal products. Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, has been affected by the ongoing crypto winter, with the company’s flagship cryptocurrency fund losing nearly half of its value in the first six months of 2022.
Bonus Collections and Content for Dogeliens NFT Holders
The explosion of Dogecoin last year expectedly led to the creation of countless copycats that wanted to take a portion of the original memecoins’ market share. However, with the dwindling bearish market that has reigned for almost a year now, many such attempts vanished. The survivors have to think creatively to retain their old user base and attract a new one.
Long-Term Bitcoin Holders Have Amassed Over 75% of BTC
Bitcoin has consistently made lower highs since June and a breakout before the fourth halving event appears unlikely. The gloomy market condition has failed to deter long-term Bitcoin holders who are currently in possession of more than 75% of all existing BTC. As per an analyst at the crypto analytics...
Google Links Bear Market-Induced Decline in Crypto Ads to its Missed Earnings
The company’s ad-related revenue was the lowest in almost a decade. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, experienced a decline in revenue in part due to reduced spending in cryptocurrency advertising as a result of the ongoing bear market. A slowdown in crypto ads is yet another contraction in the...
FTX Very Likely to Launch a Stablecoin, SBF Confirms
FTX could follow the example of Binance and have a stablecoin of its own. The CEO of the popular exchange asserted in a recent interview that the firm is working on launching its own stablecoin. He also confirmed previous reports that FTX is looking to raise more funds and spoke...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
Launchpad-Type Crypto Exchange Bitstables Relaunches
Bitstables relaunched on October 22, 2022, as a launch-pad type crypto exchange unparalleled in the world. Bitstables is a rare cryptocurrency exchange that offers a variety of features and services for investors. What’s a launchpad-type crypto exchange?. The exchange that allows easy fundraising with issued tokens, it combines the...
Introducing CryptoKG, a Cutting-Edge Trading Platform and Competitive Trading Environment
United Kingdom, October 20, 2022 — CryptoKG, a next-generation crypto exchange platform, aims to bring a wide range of tools to users at every level of experience in the crypto space, allowing them to buy, sell and exchange their crypto coins safely and efficiently. With UK registration and EU...
Lightning Network Transfers are Now Fully Available On CashApp
CashApp users on both Android and IOS can receive Bitcoin lightning payments. CashApp is now fully compatible with the lightning network for sending and receiving Bitcoin payments. The full integration makes Bitcoin significantly easier to use as a means of payment via a commonly used consumer app. CashApp Integrates Lightning.
Two Things to Watch in Bitcoin’s Price Following the Recent Pump
As Bitcoin’s price pumped toward $21K in the past 48 hours, here are two important things to watch going forward. After a period of prolonged consolidation within a particularly tight range, Bitcoin’s price finally made a move to the upside. Up 8.3% in the past seven days, most of which came over the last 48 hours, BTC is now sitting right below $21K.
CFTC Chair Reiterates: Bitcoin and Ether Are Commodities
The CFTC chairman still believes Bitcoin and Ether qualify as commodities, not securities. The power tussle between the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over regulatory oversight of the crypto market continues to confuse investors about which rules to follow. In line...
Blockwiz Announces KOLs Now at Cost Price
The global leader of crypto marketing Blockwiz has started offering its KOLs at cost price. The brand has decided to offer its valuable services cost-effectively to uplift the projects struggling in the bear market. The revolutionary announcement is a leapfrog in the crypto industry suffering from fake influencers and the...
An Exclusive Experience, MEXC is First to Launch Future Second-level K-line Function
On October 25, the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC upgraded the function of future products and launched the second-level K-line function. MEXC is the first cryptocurrency trading platform in the world to launch the future second-level K-line function. Currently, the K-line chart of the future trading page on cryptocurrency trading platforms...
Singapore Wants to Prohibit Retail From Borrowing Funds for Crypto Investing: Report
The Monetary Authority of Singapore has proposed to ban retail investors from taking loans for crypto investments. Singapore authorities have proposed a new set of regulatory measures to oversee the use of digital assets in the country and protect consumers. The country’s central bank and financial regulator, the Monetary Authority...
Here’s The Next Target for BTC if $21K Falls (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s bullish momentum is strong over the past couple of days, as the price has broken another significant dynamic resistance level to the upside. However, there is still work to do in order for the trend to be considered positive. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart. On the...
Crypto Sentiment at Extreme Fear as Bitcoin Flat Around $19K (Market Watch)
Fear has not left the crypto markets lately, just the opposite – the metric is now deep in the extreme fear territory. Bitcoin’s inability to break past $20,000 has pushed it back down to a familiar ground of around $19,000. Most altcoins are also quite stable on a...
Meta Stocks Plummet 20% as Reality Labs Cost Billions for the Third Quarter in a Row
The division in charge of Meta’s greatly promoted Metaverse is, for the moment, costing investors a pretty penny. It’s been exactly a year since Facebook rebranded itself as Meta following the announcement of its new flagship product, Horizon Worlds, which it plans to expand massively. For now, the...
Huobi Announces Global Delisting of Native Stablecoin HUSD
The delisting comes shortly after Justin Sun announced an advisory role at the company. Seychelles-based crypto exchange Huobi will no longer support trades for its native stablecoin, HUSD. Users with funds stored in that token will have their assets auto-converted into USDT – the world’s largest stablecoin – at a...
Large Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Could File for Bankruptcy
The consequences of the bear market might soon push the US-based BTC miner – Core Scientific – to file for bankruptcy. One of the largest bitcoin miners – Core Scientific – could run out of cash by the end of 2022, which could prompt it to file for bankruptcy.
