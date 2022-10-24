Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Related
About the Seattle nuclear fallout shelter under I-5, the only one in the US
In November 1962, only a month after the Cuban Missile Crisis, excavation of a shelter in Seattle began. It was expected to be the first of several fallout shelters across the U.S., but ended up being the only one built in the country. The May 15, 1962, Seattle Times identified...
FBI and DEA seize over 300k fentanyl pills & over 1k pounds of meth in WA and CA
Eleven people were arrested in Washington and California on Tuesday, in connection to three drug trafficking groups responsible for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and 330,000 fentanyl pills. The two indictments charge 11 people after a search and seizure of 14 locations in Washington and California, where two...
See Halloween Movie so Terrifying Its Not Shown in Tri-Cities
There is a Halloween scary movie that is so graphic and scary people are passing out and vomiting when they watch it. It is so shocking that you cannot even watch it in Tri-Cities or Yakima. You have to travel to Spokane or Seattle to find a showing. What is...
secretseattle.co
17 Seattle Rules You Must Know To Survive In The Emerald City
Every city has its own secret rules—and Seattle is no exception!. We asked Seattleites themselves to share the rules that they personally follow to survive—and even thrive—in the Emerald City. Whether you just moved to Seattle, are just visiting and don’t want to stick out as a tourist, or have lived here for a while and haven’t fully assimilated yet, you may find this list helpful.
Seattle Is Home To One Of America's Most Haunted Hotels
Cheapism found the top haunted hotels in the country.
MyNorthwest.com
Human remains and mysteries at Seattle Pet Cemetery
On a two-acre parcel along Military Road in unincorporated King County near Kent is a “pet cemetery,” first established more than 70 years ago. It’s been known by several names, such as Pet Haven, Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery, and most recently, Seattle Pet Cemetery. A visit there earlier this week in search of history also turned up controversy and a little bit of a mystery involving absent owners, a cell tower, and perhaps even human remains.
q13fox.com
DOJ: Authorities in WA, CA arrest 11 drug traffickers connected to massive cartel operation
SEATTLE - Local and federal law enforcement announced on Wednesday that 11 people have been arrested for their involvement in a massive drug trafficking operation with connections to a Mexican cartel. Officials recovered enough fentanyl to kill 132,000 people. To put that into perspective, that's enough people to fill Lumen...
Almost half of nearly 3,000 unsolved murder cases in Washington are in King County
WASHINGTON, USA — There are thousands of murder and missing persons cases that are still unsolved in Washington state. Of the homicide cases in Washington from 1965 to 2019, 28% are currently unsolved. That is nearly 3,000 cases. Almost half of them are in King County. This is a...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Polyclinic Seattle silent as its offices don’t answer phones, risking patients’ health
Patients have not been able to get through to staff at the Polyclinic in Seattle for weeks. And it risks jeopardizing the health and wellbeing of its patients. Since at least early October, patients have complained on social media that they cannot reach anyone at the Polyclinic. Some say they’re calling to make necessary appointments for pressing medical issues, while others can’t get through to fulfill overdue prescriptions. Though patient bills are generated on time, some can’t even get through to ask questions about a patient statement.
MyNorthwest.com
Friend of teenager found dead along SR 509 near Burien reflects on losing ‘my shoulder to cry on’
It’s been more than two weeks since sheriff’s deputies found 16-year-old Keyeleas Brewer dead on the side of State Route 509 in Seattle. The King County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and are asking that anyone with information come forward. Madelyn Ernst said that Keyeleas was her...
Peek Inside a Seattle Capitol Hill Mansion with Its Own Bank Vault
This Seattle Mansion Worth $16,000,000 Has Its Own Bank Vault. We have found a Seattle mansion that looks so opulent even Uncle Scrooge McDuck would probably love to live in it. The manor has its own bank vault and everything! Can’t you just picture yourself living in this Seattle mansion? What a dream that would be!
secretseattle.co
15 Seattle Museums Offering Free Admission Days
Seattle is a beautiful city to explore but it can also get expensive fast. If you’re a student, a parent with young children, or just on a tight budget, there are ways to immerse yourself in the city’s art and culture without spending any money. Most of Seattle’s museums offer free admission days every month. Check them out below!
thetacomaledger.com
Over a century later, the “Tacoma Method” still stains our history
This November will be the 137th anniversary of one of the worst episodes of racial violence Tacoma has ever seen. On the morning of November 3, 1885, a riot of over 500 people led by Tacoma’s then-mayor Jacob Weisbach and other prominent white residents flooded Tacoma’s Little Canton China Town. The violent mob dragged Chinese and Chinese-American residents out into the streets. They stormed homes and businesses, forcing residents to march to the waterfront. Tacoma’s Chinese population was then herded onto trains headed to Portland, Oregon. Many Chinese and Chinese-American residents were expelled with just the clothes on their back. Once these residents were driven out of town, the mob spent the next few days burning down Chinese owned homes and businesses. This horrific episode of government official-sanctioned violence is known as the 1885 Tacoma Chinese Expulsion. At the peak of 19th century Chinese prejudice in the United States, the “Tacoma Method” was praised as an effective method to subdue Chinese communities on the West Coast.
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
Seizure of 6-foot-plus gator living in tiny tub in Pierce County caught on camera
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County deputies and animal control officers in the Lakebay area have seized an alligator that is more than six feet long. The operation was caught on camera. Animal control had received a complaint about someone on a property possessing the reptile, but when animal...
POLL: The Seattle Seahawks Limited Edition Expired Beer! What Should Be Done With It? – Vote Now
With October 27th being National American Beer Day, I wanted to celebrate it. But how should I celebrate? Sure I could crack open a cold one. After I’m done with that, then what? Crack open another one? When I’m done with that, then what? Crack open another one? If I only have a 6 pack, then my celebration of National American Beer Day is almost over. Instead I wanted to crack open something that might be a little more special.
queenannenews.com
Police seek additional victims of babysitter charged with taking explicit photos
Detectives are investigating whether a babysitter and former lifeguard, charged last week for taking sexually explicit photos of a child in his care, might have victimized other children in the Seattle area. On Oct. 10, King County prosecutors charged Antonio Diego Brugnoli-Baskin, 23, with sexual exploitation of a minor, as...
Suburban housing market gains from Seattle exodus
Bellevue and Edmonds’ home prices continue to benefit because of the exodus from Seattle. According to several real estate data sources, Bellevue median home prices reach as high as $1.9 million. Downtown Bellevue, which is mostly condos, is about $800,000. The overall average for the eastside is $1.2 million,...
q13fox.com
1,200 injured, 175 died while navigating Seattle without a car
Safety in Seattle: Vision Zero project losing steam. In the last seven years, 1,200 people without a car have been injured, 175 died.
Chronicle
Lion Born at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo Returns After Six Years
A Seattleite is back home. Tandie, an 8-year-old lion born at the Woodland Park Zoo, returned to his birthplace Friday. He had been living at the Oakland Zoo since 2016. His name means "fire," the Seattle zoo said, and he enjoys eating various meats and blood popsicles. "Tandie is known...
1460 ESPN Yakima
Yakima, WA
578
Followers
4K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1460espnyakima.com/
Comments / 0