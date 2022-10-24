ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
secretseattle.co

17 Seattle Rules You Must Know To Survive In The Emerald City

Every city has its own secret rules—and Seattle is no exception!. We asked Seattleites themselves to share the rules that they personally follow to survive—and even thrive—in the Emerald City. Whether you just moved to Seattle, are just visiting and don’t want to stick out as a tourist, or have lived here for a while and haven’t fully assimilated yet, you may find this list helpful.
MyNorthwest.com

Human remains and mysteries at Seattle Pet Cemetery

On a two-acre parcel along Military Road in unincorporated King County near Kent is a “pet cemetery,” first established more than 70 years ago. It’s been known by several names, such as Pet Haven, Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery, and most recently, Seattle Pet Cemetery. A visit there earlier this week in search of history also turned up controversy and a little bit of a mystery involving absent owners, a cell tower, and perhaps even human remains.
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Polyclinic Seattle silent as its offices don’t answer phones, risking patients’ health

Patients have not been able to get through to staff at the Polyclinic in Seattle for weeks. And it risks jeopardizing the health and wellbeing of its patients. Since at least early October, patients have complained on social media that they cannot reach anyone at the Polyclinic. Some say they’re calling to make necessary appointments for pressing medical issues, while others can’t get through to fulfill overdue prescriptions. Though patient bills are generated on time, some can’t even get through to ask questions about a patient statement.
secretseattle.co

15 Seattle Museums Offering Free Admission Days

Seattle is a beautiful city to explore but it can also get expensive fast. If you’re a student, a parent with young children, or just on a tight budget, there are ways to immerse yourself in the city’s art and culture without spending any money. Most of Seattle’s museums offer free admission days every month. Check them out below!
thetacomaledger.com

Over a century later, the “Tacoma Method” still stains our history

This November will be the 137th anniversary of one of the worst episodes of racial violence Tacoma has ever seen. On the morning of November 3, 1885, a riot of over 500 people led by Tacoma’s then-mayor Jacob Weisbach and other prominent white residents flooded Tacoma’s Little Canton China Town. The violent mob dragged Chinese and Chinese-American residents out into the streets. They stormed homes and businesses, forcing residents to march to the waterfront. Tacoma’s Chinese population was then herded onto trains headed to Portland, Oregon. Many Chinese and Chinese-American residents were expelled with just the clothes on their back. Once these residents were driven out of town, the mob spent the next few days burning down Chinese owned homes and businesses. This horrific episode of government official-sanctioned violence is known as the 1885 Tacoma Chinese Expulsion. At the peak of 19th century Chinese prejudice in the United States, the “Tacoma Method” was praised as an effective method to subdue Chinese communities on the West Coast.
1460 ESPN Yakima

POLL: The Seattle Seahawks Limited Edition Expired Beer! What Should Be Done With It? – Vote Now

With October 27th being National American Beer Day, I wanted to celebrate it. But how should I celebrate? Sure I could crack open a cold one. After I’m done with that, then what? Crack open another one? When I’m done with that, then what? Crack open another one? If I only have a 6 pack, then my celebration of National American Beer Day is almost over. Instead I wanted to crack open something that might be a little more special.
queenannenews.com

Police seek additional victims of babysitter charged with taking explicit photos

Detectives are investigating whether a babysitter and former lifeguard, charged last week for taking sexually explicit photos of a child in his care, might have victimized other children in the Seattle area. On Oct. 10, King County prosecutors charged Antonio Diego Brugnoli-Baskin, 23, with sexual exploitation of a minor, as...
MyNorthwest

Suburban housing market gains from Seattle exodus

Bellevue and Edmonds’ home prices continue to benefit because of the exodus from Seattle. According to several real estate data sources, Bellevue median home prices reach as high as $1.9 million. Downtown Bellevue, which is mostly condos, is about $800,000. The overall average for the eastside is $1.2 million,...
Chronicle

Lion Born at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo Returns After Six Years

A Seattleite is back home. Tandie, an 8-year-old lion born at the Woodland Park Zoo, returned to his birthplace Friday. He had been living at the Oakland Zoo since 2016. His name means "fire," the Seattle zoo said, and he enjoys eating various meats and blood popsicles. "Tandie is known...
