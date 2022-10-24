ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Aiken City Council approves first reading of ordinance rescinding Newberry Street transfer

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W7IDL_0ilG2QsB00
The preliminary Project Pascalis plans called for the conveyance of the right of way of part of Newberry Street between Richland Avenue and Park Avenue to RPM Development Partners to allow for the construction of an apartment complex and parking deck.  Submitted Photo

The Aiken City Council ordinance that would have given a portion of Newberry Street to the Project Pascalis developer moved a step closer to cancelation Monday evening.

The Aiken City Council voted unanimously upon the motion of Gail Diggs and a second by Kay Brohl to approve the first reading of an ordinance rescinding an earlier ordinance that conditionally conveyed a portion of the Newberry Street right of way between Park Avenue and Richland Avenue to the city's preferred developer, RPM Development Partners, for the $75 million downtown development project.

Voting in favor were Diggs, Brohl, Lessie Price and Mayor Rick Osbon. Ed Woltz, Andrea Gregory and Ed Girardeau did not attend Monday's meeting.

The preliminary plans for Project Pascalis included the construction of a 100-residential unit apartment complex and a parking deck for the residents and guests of the adjacent and redeveloped Hotel Aiken near the corner of Richland Avenue and Newberry Street.

It was also a goal to keep any downtown development below the city's height limit of 55 feet – the limit was increased from 50 feet during the Shah's abortive efforts to renovate Hotel Aiken – so more space was needed to accommodate the size of the apartment complex and parking deck.

So, on May 9, the Aiken City Council approved on a 6-1 vote (Mayor Pro Tempore Ed Woltz was the no vote) an ordinance conveying the portion of Newberry Street to RPM Development Partners if they reached a final agreement, known as a master development agreement, for Project Pascalis.

Newberry Street was to lose its median but remain a two-way street.

But no final agreement was ever reached.

And RPM Development Partners sent notice on Sept. 14 that it was withdrawing from the project and the Aiken Municipal Development Commission voted to stop Project Pascalis on Sept. 29.

Three people spoke before the city council voted to approve the first reading Monday.

Debbie Brown provided the council with a proposed amendment copying language from the Do It Right Alliance petition that she said made the ordinance stronger.

Mayor Rick Osbon said the city council would look at including the amendment language prior to second reading.

Kelly Cornelius, who sued the city over the conveyance, said she was pleased with the council's attempt to cancel the conveyance.

Don Moniak said the city council should affirmatively cancel all aspects of the project.

City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said at the meeting that the city would be removing a $2 fee for children under 18 to use the city's recreational facilities on a daily basis.

The council also approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amending the city's budget to include additional accommodation tax funds and first readings of ordinances annexing and zoning of a single-family home on Marvin Drive and amending the city's franchise agreements with Dominion Energy and Aiken Electric Cooperative to allow for Dominion to serve a new subdivision off of University Parkway near USC Aiken.

The council also approved a proclamation recognizing Ethan Balsam, Matt Jordan and Preston Gillespie for becoming Eagle Scouts and the reappoint of Eugene White to the Energy and Environment Committee.

The council also met at 5 p.m. for work session to discuss a lease agreement with Aiken Futbol Club for the soccer fields and Citizens Park and for an executive session to receive legal advice regarding Project Pascalis will follow the work session.

