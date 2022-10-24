Read full article on original website
Former UNI Wide Receiver Signs Contract with Chicago Bears
Without a doubt, Daurice Fountain is one of the greatest wide receivers to come out of the Northern Iowa football program. He's now getting another chance to prove that he belongs in the NFL. As shared by Head Coach Matt Eberflus, Fountain is signing a contract with the Chicago Bears....
KCCI.com
Educators mourn the loss of Iowa superintendent after struggle with cancer
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Educators across the state are mourning the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush died Sunday after a more than two-year struggle with cervical cancer, KCRG reports. We spoke with several peers and friends. Bush was described as having the heart of a...
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
1650thefan.com
Cedar Falls falls short in 5A Regional Volleyball Final
Last night in a Class 5A Regional Final volleyball match, 11th-ranked Urbandale held off 5th-ranked Cedar Falls in five sets in a match played at Cedar Falls. The J-Hawks won the first two sets, 25-21 and 30-28. The Tigers rallied to win the next two sets, 25-23 and 25-22 before Urbandale won the decisive fifth set, 15-12.
Canceled Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Will Take Off Next Week
The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight program takes veterans from right here in Iowa to Washington D.C. It allows them to be honored for their service and see monuments and other important sights in our nation's capital. All in the span of a single day. It is an amazing program that gives these wonderful men and women the attention and honor they deserve. Back on October 18th, honor flight #45 was all set to depart when the event had to be canceled due to mechanical issues on the plane. The flight now has a new departure date.
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?
Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Dental assistant who quit over patient-safety concerns wins jobless benefits
A worker at a Cedar Rapids dental clinic who resigned over alleged patient-safety concerns is entitled to unemployment benefits, an administrative law judge has ruled. State records indicate Pamela Beavers resigned last November from Gentle Dental in Cedar Rapids where she had worked as a dental assistant since 2017. At a July hearing dealing with […] The post Dental assistant who quit over patient-safety concerns wins jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Cedar Rapids Schools Chief Noreen Bush Has Passed Away
Noreen Bush, the first female superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has passed away. According to KCRG, a statement from officials in the district read:. We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her.
Eastern Iowa Man Facing 26 Charges for Filming Child
A man in Marion, Iowa is facing charges for allegedly installing a camera in the bathroom and bedroom of a 10-year-old in a home in the same city. Zachary Christian Peters of Marion is up against "12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, and two counts of invasion of privacy," per the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
Here’s Something That Would Only Happen in Small Town Iowa [WATCH]
*This entire story is meant to be for fun, these are not meant for public roads*. This might be a great way to start saving money on gas. This seems like something that would and could only happen in Iowa. Many people around the U.S associate a few things with Iowa and Iowans; corn, the Iowa Hawkeyes, Busch Light, farmers markets, Hyvee, Casey's Pizza, Kwik Star gas stations, and Ashton Kutcher. Is this something we can add to our list of "Iowa things?"
Walker Hayes Celebrates Major Personal Milestone In Cedar Rapids
It's been a long-hard journey for one music superstar, and he celebrated the huge accomplishment at his sold-out show in Cedar Rapids. On Friday, October 21st, Walker Hayes brought his 'Glad You're Here' tour to Eastern Iowa. The singer had AMA nominees Parmalee open the show. "I wish I had...
Sweet New Cedar Falls Restaurant Opens
It's official! One of the newest additions to downtown Cedar Falls is officially open for business. It is getting difficult to keep track of all the businesses coming and going in the Cedar Valley. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid-September...
Cedar Falls Banker Receives Federal Sentencing For Farm Loan Fraud
A Northeast Iowa man has been sentenced to a year in prison time after falsifying farm loan documents. Bradley Schlotfeldt, 59 years old from Cedar Falls, was a vice president and lending officer of a bank. On March 10th, he pleads guilty to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution. On Thursday, he received an over-a-year-long federal prison sentence.
Gorgeous Queen Anne Mansion for Sale in Vinton, Iowa [PHOTOS]
One of Benton County's most beautiful mansions is for sale. This amazing Queen Anne mansion sits along 2nd Avenue in Vinton, a brick street that matches the charm of that part of the city. The home is part of the Central Vinton Residential Historic District, part of the National Register of Historic Places since 2012.
Iowa Restaurant Worker Raising Funds For Boss’s Lung Transplant
Imagine that. Costs of everything, including supplies and operational costs for restaurant operations have increased exorbitantly for so many. Even urgent medical procedures have gone way up. Imagine having not one, but both parts of that double whammy in front of you. John and Denise Martin are the proprietors of...
When Is Crumbl Cookies Opening In Waterloo?
More details are coming out about a new sweet spot in the Cedar Valley. We shared with you over the summer that the Crumbl Cookies company would be expanding to Waterloo. The new location will be operating out of a spot previously held by Pita Pit which closed earlier this year. It is located at 1503 Flammang Drive.
Iowa Toy Shop Donating Entire Day of Work to Local Kids
These folks sound like prime candidates to be Santa's helpers, and thanks to them, lots of kids in Eastern Iowa will be guaranteed a fun toy under their tree this Christmas. Blu Track is a very small company with a factory in Anamosa. According to what their spokesperson told Radio Iowa, this Friday's operation (October 21) will be devoted entirely to making 500 of its dual-track kits to donate to local Toys for Tots chapters.
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has a New Name and New Menu
Earlier this year, we found out that Vito's on 42nd, located at 4100 River Ridge Dr NE in Cedar Rapids, was being taken over by new owners. Those new owners, Jeff Beer and Kevin Flanagan, got to work updating the restaurant and reopened it as Flano's on 42nd this past spring. Just a few months later, the restaurant is being rebranded again, this time as The Pines Pizza & Pub.
