4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake WellsWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Butler County football playoff preview: Round 1 match ups
It’s the start of the high school football playoffs in Kansas and without a doubt, it’s all Week 9 according to KSHSAA. Though we know it’s the playoffs. Two teams, Douglass and Bluestem, did not qualify for their respective playoffs and will play in consolation games on Friday night.
More Riverfront Stadium football games coming in the future
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — From the diamond to the gridiron. Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium transformed from a baseball stadium to a football stadium, and for the first time, it successfully hosted high school football games earlier this month. When Riverfront Stadium opened in the spring of 2021, its primary tenant, the Wichita Wind Surge, had big […]
Topgolf Wichita now hiring
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Topgolf Wichita, located at 2975 N. Greenwich Rd, is now hiring. The new Wichita location is scheduled to open in March of 2023. Open positions include: Bartender, full or part-time Busser, full or part-time Cook, full or part-time Director of Instruction, full-time Dishwasher, full or part-time Event Sales Admin, full-time Guest […]
Hutchinson teacher to retire after 59 years
If you ask John Brown, 80, where he is happiest, he'd likely say Hutchinson High School. After 59 years, he will finish his career with the Hutchinson School District in February 2023.
KWCH.com
Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow, but steady, heavy-lifting process moved more than 40 tons to a new home. Walt’s Classic Hamburgers, a west Wichita staple since 1997 near Kellogg and Tyler, closed down earlier this year. Wednesday, an effort began to move the restaurant to a new home near 3rd and Wabash, giving Walt’s a new life downtown.
Back to square one for the East Kellogg improvement project
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has hit the brakes on the East Kellogg Improvement Project. Last week, the department selected a contractor for the project between K-96 to 159th Street in Wichita and Andover. However, the department says after a review by leadership of the procurement process, they found that “aspects […]
Drag show claims ‘blatantly false’ says Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor has asked the state’s ethics commission to review a mass text message blast accusing her of using state money to sponsor drag shows. Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign spokeswoman called the accusation false, and a desperate stunt. “Derek Schmidt should be embarrassed. First, he’s ‘unable to provide evidence about his own […]
mhshighlife.com
McPherson Sonic fined
The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
7 Best Midwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
As you get ready to retire and look to spend your golden years somewhere that your cost of living will match your fixed income, look to the Midwest. States like Kansas, Ohio and North Dakota have a...
garnett-ks.com
Kansas Gov. Kelly, Lt. Gov. Toland groom kids with state-funded drag shows
Hurry moms and dads – there’s still time to take your kids to Wichita this weekend to see a Halloween drag queen show paid for by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Lt. Governor David Toland and their Kansas Department of Commerce – oh, and your tax dollars. Are...
Police standoff ends in Goddard
Law enforcement officers in Goddard blocked streets while trying to contact a man who was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident.
Wet road conditions lead to Wichita woman being seriously injured in single-car crash
Wet road conditions lead to a Wichita woman being seriously injured in a single-car crash on the morning of Monday, Oct. 24.
One dead, one seriously injured in Park City crash
A crash in Park City early Thursday morning left one person dead and another with serious injuries.
KWCH.com
Another round of rain possible later this week
It was a rainy and cool Monday as rain totals landed between 0.5-1.0′' around south central Kansas. And a few lucky communities into Cowley County took home 1.0-1.5′' of rain. Rain is wrapping up for the evening but a few sprinkles remain possible overnight. Don’t expect rain totals to budge much though. Cloud cover overnight will stick around keeping much of south central Kansas in the 40′s but elsewhere clearing skies will allow for near freezing temperatures.
KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
Wichita will receive $1.6M for license plate readers
Sen. Jerry Moran was in Wichita on Wednesday to announce federal grants for the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.
Haven superintendent gives number on Special Ed shortfall
HAVEN, Kan. — Haven USD 312 Superintendent Craig Idacavage said on social media that his district will spend $288,418 this year to cover the state shortfall in Special Education funding. The State Board of Education recommends to increase state aid by $77 million per year over the next 5...
wichitabyeb.com
Taste of Wichita offers diners ten days of restaurant specials
Wichita deserves a restaurant week of its own, and that’s exactly what the Junior League of Wichita set out to do with their Taste of Wichita. The event, which takes place from November 4 to 13, gives diners the opportunity to visit restaurants over 10 days and purchase meals at a set price. The menus, listed at tasteofwichita.org, feature lunch specials or three-course dinners at either $15 or $30.
Update: Woman fatally hit by car in east Wichita identified
Police say a woman and her dog died in a crash at 2nd Street and Oliver in east Wichita.
Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show
TOPEKA — Derek Schmidt’s lies about a nonexistent connection between Gov. Laura Kelly and a Wichita drag show are being amplified through unsolicited text messages to Kansas voters. Schmidt, the GOP candidate for governor, has used a false story from a U.K. tabloid to attack his Democratic rival as their bitter campaign enters the final […] The post Unsolicited text messages amplify Derek Schmidt’s lies about Kansas drag show appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Comments / 0