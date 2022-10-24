Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
Related
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
KCTV 5
Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
Video shows Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes address Chiefs players after Sunday’s win
The Chiefs were in a good mood following Sunday’s game.
Patrick Mahomes has great Twitter reaction to Kadarius Toney trade
The Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday acquired a wide receiver who has a ton of potential, and Patrick Mahomes seems quite pleased with the move. Kadarius Toney, the No. 20 in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been traded from the New York Giants to Kansas City in exchange for two draft picks. Almost immediately after the news surfaced, Mahomes tweeted a very appropriate GIF.
atozsports.com
NFL insider details latest trade buzz surrounding Kansas City Chiefs
The NFL trade deadline (November 1) is less than a week away and the Kansas City Chiefs could be a team that makes some moves. Pro Football Focus NFL insider Doug Kyed reported this week that the Chiefs, along with the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, have “shown interest in the wide receiver market”.
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes keeping busy even during bye week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The timing of the Kansas City Chiefs' bye this week couldn't have come at a better time for Patrick Mahomes. And not just because the bumps and bruises from the first seven games of the NFL season will have a chance to heal. There's...
🏈 Chiefs get Toney from Giants for 2 draft picks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year's draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
News: Elliott's 2nd DNP, Beckham eyeing Cowboys, Emmitt's anniversary
The Cowboys’ injury report is growing… and becoming more troubling. Not only did Ezekiel Elliott sit out for a second straight day as details about his right knee remain fuzzy, but now Micah Parsons and Sam Williams are less than 100%, too. If Elliott can’t go Sunday, Tony Pollard says he’s ready to carry the load against a Chicago run defense that looks vulnerable.
FOX Sports
New starting QBs become headliners for Colts, Commanders
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sam Ehlinger spent his whole life preparing for this week. On Sunday, he'll finally be a feature attraction on the NFL's big stage. The 24-year-old quarterback, who spent more than 20 months as an understudy for the Indianapolis Colts, will make his first career start Sunday against the Washington Commanders. And like any young actor thrust into the spotlight, Ehlinger is eager, excited and, yes, even anxious.
Chiefs betting odds for AFC West, conference championship and Super Bowl LVII at the bye week
The Kansas City Chiefs are enjoying their bye week in Week 8, but the work is far from over. The team’s pursuit of Super Bowl LVII will kick into high gear when they get back to it following the bye week. There was a little hesitation from oddsmakers to...
Kansas City Chiefs land former Florida receiver Kadarius Toney in trade with New York Giants
The Kadarius Toney experiment is over for the New York Giants, and only beginning for the Kansas City Chiefs. In a surprising move ahead of the trade dealing, the Giants opted to trade their former first round wide receiver to the Chiefs, and the former Florida star will hope to find more success with one of the top teams in the AFC.
NFL Suspends Chiefs DE Frank Clark For Two Games, per Report
The suspension stems from a firearm-related charge that was issued in 2021.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0