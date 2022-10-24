ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
NFL insider details latest trade buzz surrounding Kansas City Chiefs

The NFL trade deadline (November 1) is less than a week away and the Kansas City Chiefs could be a team that makes some moves. Pro Football Focus NFL insider Doug Kyed reported this week that the Chiefs, along with the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, have “shown interest in the wide receiver market”.
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes keeping busy even during bye week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The timing of the Kansas City Chiefs' bye this week couldn't have come at a better time for Patrick Mahomes. And not just because the bumps and bruises from the first seven games of the NFL season will have a chance to heal. There's...
🏈 Chiefs get Toney from Giants for 2 draft picks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year's draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
News: Elliott's 2nd DNP, Beckham eyeing Cowboys, Emmitt's anniversary

The Cowboys’ injury report is growing… and becoming more troubling. Not only did Ezekiel Elliott sit out for a second straight day as details about his right knee remain fuzzy, but now Micah Parsons and Sam Williams are less than 100%, too. If Elliott can’t go Sunday, Tony Pollard says he’s ready to carry the load against a Chicago run defense that looks vulnerable.
New starting QBs become headliners for Colts, Commanders

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sam Ehlinger spent his whole life preparing for this week. On Sunday, he'll finally be a feature attraction on the NFL's big stage. The 24-year-old quarterback, who spent more than 20 months as an understudy for the Indianapolis Colts, will make his first career start Sunday against the Washington Commanders. And like any young actor thrust into the spotlight, Ehlinger is eager, excited and, yes, even anxious.
