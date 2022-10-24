Read full article on original website
BGSU to host 39th annual Women in STEM program
Bowling Green State University will hold the 39th annual Women in STEM program for sixth through eighth grade students from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Bowen Thompson Student Union. Presented by the Northwest Ohio Center for Excellence in STEM Education in the BGSU College of Education and Human...
Senior center offers events, lunch and dinner
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
Celebrating their strengths: Women in business network at luncheon
More than 75 women gathered together Tuesday to celebrate their strengths in running a business. Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, was the keynote speaker at the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce’s fourth Women in Business luncheon. Also sharing advice on operating a successful business were...
BGHS tax request needs to be scaled back
Bowling Green City Schools voters were not given the option to support a more affordable high school renovation with new additions. We can have what our students need at less taxpayer expense. Why vote for the maximum tax and indebtedness?. The responsibility for decades of neglected school buildings lie with...
BGSU to host Northwest Ohio Teacher Shortage Summit
As a teacher shortage continues nationwide, Bowling Green State University is partnering with other higher education institutions and state and community leaders to host the Northwest Ohio Teacher Shortage Summit, which aims to identify collaborative solutions to the ongoing shortage. One of five regional summits being held across Ohio, the...
What would you do? Rossford academy students learn lessons from police simulator
ROSSFORD — Rossford Citizen’s Police Academy students took part in the multi-media interactive training room at the Penta Career Center. The final Wednesday class of the nine-week course included three training subjects: the MILO Range simulator, a body camera discussion and an introduction to Oggy the therapy dog.
Browse local cookbooks at library during new interactive display
The Wood County District Public Library’s Local History Collection contains an assortment of local cookbooks. Enjoy a display of these items during WCDPL’s Local Cookbook Interactive Display, running Nov. 7-28 at the Local History Collection on the second floor of the library, 251 N. Main St. Cookbooks will...
Local Briefs
A Trinity United Methodist Church Craft Fair will be held Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 200 N. Summit St. Vendors will have paintings, candles, hats, scarves, quilts, crocheted and knit items and charcuterie boards. Lunch, including soup, sandwiches and desserts, will be available from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will...
Wood County Community Health Center to begin renovation and expansion project
Wood County Community Health Center will soon begin a renovation and remodel that will allow for an expansion of services to better serve the needs of our community. The renovation will enable the health center to increase the number of exam rooms, add a behavioral health wing and expand the pharmacy and waiting room area.
BGSU hosts Be the Match bone marrow registry drive
In an effort to help people living with rare illnesses get life-saving bone marrow and stem cell transplants, Bowling Green State University will host a Be the Match registry drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday at the Perry Field House. The drive is part of the university’s Well-O-Ween health...
Become a Habitat Hero with the Wood County Park District
PERRYSBURG — Volunteer with the environmental conservation efforts of the Wood County Park District and be a Habitat Hero. Habitat Heroes will meet Nov. 5 from 9 a.m.-noon at the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road. Registration is required. Tools, instruction, and refreshments are provided. Register by visiting...
Alice LaHote
Alice T. LaHote, 92, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away October 26, 2022. She was born May 12, 1930 at home in Perrysburg Township to the late Ernest and Helen (Lepper) Haas. She married Donald LaHote on April 15, 1950 and he preceded her in death December 26, 2004. After her...
First Solar announces $270M research, development facility in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG – First Solar Inc. plans to invest approximately $270 million in a dedicated research and development innovation center in Perrysburg. The new facility is believed to be the first of its scale in the United States and is expected to accelerate American leadership in the development and production of advanced thin film photovoltaics, according to a Thursday news release.
Pumpkinbots make spooktacular return at BGSU
Pumpkinbots are making deliveries on campuses across the country, including Bowling Green State University. Courtesy of Starship Technologies, the world’s leading provider of autonomous delivery services, these orange bots are making deliveries on campus for a limited time. You can’t call them a Pumpkinbot specifically, but one of them...
Neighborhood Nuisance: House engulfed in trees on Stickney Ave in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Stickney Avenue sits a home that cannot be viewed from the street. The property is engulfed by trees, and neighbors are uncomfortable with the landscape imposing on the home’s visibility. " When I sit out back on my deck, I see animals on the...
How can fairgrounds be better used? $48,000 study may have the answer
The Wood County Fair Board president believes they do a fairly good job of utilizing the fairgrounds. But a $48,000 study, which was funded by the county, may show some room for improvement, according to Kyle Culp, the president. The study, which will be completed this fall and was mentioned...
Republican party chair: Ghanbari truly represents Wood County
From the very beginning of his public service on Perrysburg Council to his leadership as our state representative, Haraz Ghanbari has demonstrated a tireless commitment to the people of our county. When riots blanketed the nation and police were vehemently criticized, Ghanbari had the courage to stand with public defenders...
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
Lake coaches compensated for increased responsibilities
MILLBURY — Extra duty money has been approved for three coaches who are filling in for the Lake football coach who resigned over inappropriate text messages. At Wednesday’s meeting, the board of education approved the new contracts for the extra duty positions, in addition to their current contracts for the 2022-23 school year: Dave Rymers interim head football coach, $1,018; Greg Wilker assistant football, $509; and Larry Folley assistant football, $509.
Property transfers: 10-27-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 6850 Solether Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Donald Baney, to Benjamin Wagner and Alexis Heldt, $235,000. 142 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Eric Rutherford, to Joshua and Hannah Bohn, $240,900. 17593 W. River Road, Middleton Township,...
