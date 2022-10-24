Read full article on original website
Step outside your comfort zone with Les Bonsbons Electriques
Back in July at the Lounge at No Vacancy, Mark Ronning curated an event called Les Bonsbons Electriques, “a repeating audio/visual performance series that curates electronic musicians, sound designers, and visual synthesizer performers.”. Featuring Pink Phase, Babydoll, and Eric Rice performing music and Slotem performing live with analog visual...
Jazz Beat: November show calendar and Ryan J. Lee on his upcoming single
Multi-instrumentalist, producer, and composer Ryan J. Lee has been on KC’s scene for over 15 years now. From his early beginnings, taken under the wing and working alongside legendary saxophonist Ahmad Aladeen as a teenager, to his work on Logan Richardson’s critically-acclaimed Afrofuturism, he’s been an essential collaborator and an artistic force to be reckoned with. But now, Lee is gearing up for a release under his own name.
The Parade of Hearts reignites KC’s passion for philanthropy
The Parade of Hearts Board of Directors announced that Kansas City will embrace the sculptural embodiment of diversity and solidarity that is the Parade of Hearts in 2023 and 2024. Kansas City’s Parade of Hearts organization conceived the community engagement initiative to inspire the region through art and philanthropy in...
Drink This Now: Pale Fire at Afterword Tavern & Shelves
Fall is the perfect time for smoky cocktails, and there aren’t many better in Kansas City than the Pale Fire at Afterword Tavern & Shelves. Named after Vladamir Nabokov’s complex and extremely meta poem (which drew its own name from a line in Shakespeare’s problem play Timon of Athens), this drink is far more complex than it seems at first glance—and it’s extremely tasty.
The Bridge revs up the airwaves celebrating Public Radio Music Day
Kansas City music lovers’ go-to radio station, 90.9 FM The Bridge, commemorates Public Radio Music Day on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The station will celebrate the day by tuning in to the latest beats and grooves of the music scene here in KC. In collaboration with nomcomMUSIC Alliance, The Bridge...
KC Voices: Missouri taxpayers should be extremely concerned about Amendment 4
We’ve been asking members of the KC community to submit stories about their thoughts and experiences in all walks of life. If you’ve got a story you’d like to share with our readers, please send it to brock@thepitchkc.com for consideration. Today, former UMKC student Hayley Veilleux breaks down the complicated implications of Missouri’s upcoming Amendment 4 vote.
Eat This Now: Brownie Croissant at Blackhole Bakery
Kansas City has a number of bakeries that rise to the occasion each morning, but few do it quite as well as Blackhole Bakery on Troost. Not only do they have the staples down perfectly—try their cheese Danish—but they’re constantly experimenting with original and excellent pastry combinations. Case in point: the brownie croissant.
KC Boxer Jorge Carlos Jr. goes undefeated with 3-0 record
Professional boxer Jorge Carlos Jr. climbs the ranks with an undefeated record fighting here in Kansas City, Kansas this past weekend, on Oct. 22. The local Olathe Northwest High School graduate started his boxing training at the age of 10, now fighting professionally with Las Vegas management team FIGHTSTARSTV and Victory Sports, alongside the help of his coach: Jorge Carlos Sr.
Piff the Magic Dragon brings his show to JCCC this weekend
Thanks to television appearances on America’s Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us, magician John van der Put’s alter-ego Piff the Magic Dragon has gone on to a multi-year residency at the Flamingo in Las Vegas, where he performs five nights a week in his own theater.
KC Current head into National Women’s Soccer League Championship game against the Portland Thorns this weekend
While the Chiefs’ fans celebrate another win this season, and the Royals and Sporting fans long for the start of next year, Kansas City has one more club that is more than worth cheering for. The Kansas City Current head into the National Women’s Soccer League Championship game against...
