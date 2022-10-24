Multi-instrumentalist, producer, and composer Ryan J. Lee has been on KC’s scene for over 15 years now. From his early beginnings, taken under the wing and working alongside legendary saxophonist Ahmad Aladeen as a teenager, to his work on Logan Richardson’s critically-acclaimed Afrofuturism, he’s been an essential collaborator and an artistic force to be reckoned with. But now, Lee is gearing up for a release under his own name.

