Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
Amazon misses on revenue, stock plummets on weak fourth quarter guidance
CNBC's Deidre Bosa joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to report on Amazon's third quarter earnings. Hightower’s Stephanie Link, Big Technology’s Alex Kantrowitz and Wedbush’s Dan Ives react to the report.
Dow rallies more than 200 points to gain for a fourth day as investors shake off disappointing tech earnings
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 rose for a fourth day Wednesday, as traders shook off disappointing earnings from tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet. The 30-stock Dow traded 260 points higher, or 0.8%, as Visa shares gave the index a boost on strong quarterly numbers. The S&P 500 climbed 0.4% after being down earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite lagged, shedding 0.4%
Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022: Cramer considers trimming these portfolio stocks
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks explain why they believe Big Tech is being eclipsed as the market leader after disappointing earnings reports from Microsoft and Alphabet. Jim also says it may be time to trim back certain stocks in the Charitable Trust portfolio now that the S&P 500 Oscillator is in overbought territory.
Cramer's lightning round includes a fintech 'on the road to redemption'
Here's the "Mad Money" lightning round with Jim Cramer. (AEO): "American Eagle is trying to make a comeback. It is very, very difficult." (PYPL): "PayPal did very well today. They are already on the road to redemption." (MVIS): "It's a $3 stock. It's a dice roll. It could go down...
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
Canopy Growth looks to speed up entry into U.S. cannabis market with new holding company
Canopy Growth announced it's consolidating its U.S. assets into new holding company called Canopy USA. The new holding company will house Acreage Holdings, Wana Brands and Jetty. Constellation Brands said it will convert its common stock holding in Canopy into new exchangeable shares. The company said the creation of Canopy...
Dogecoin surges 35% as Elon Musk's Twitter deal approaches close
Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency branded after a viral dog meme from 2013, is up 35% since Monday as Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter approaches a close. The price of the token often moves in lockstep with comments made by the Tesla CEO. Doge is up 10% in the last 24...
Watch CNBC's full interview with ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott
ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott joins 'Squawk on the Street' to break down the company's third-quarter earnings report, which beat Wall Street's estimates on Wednesday. McDermott discusses how the company is prepared to weather potential economic turbulence and more. "The innovation cycle for digital transformation has just begun," McDermott tells CNBC. "Yes, the environment is tough, and we are built for all weather conditions."
Dow up 5 days straight, on pace for fourth up week in a row
The traders discuss the Dow on pace for its fourth straight up week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
What Cramer is watching Thursday — Meta meltdown, Honeywell solid, Ford cash strong
Money is coming out of tech to everything else. Dow futures up and Nasdaq futures down. Better-than-expected third-quarter GDP: 2.6% growth after two quarters of contractions. Some good news on the inflation front in the report. But more work for the Federal Reserve and the market hasn't budged from predicting a fourth straight meeting of a 75-basis-point interest rate hike. The Fed meets next week.
These 13 sell-rated global stocks have serious downside risk, Wall Street analysts say
Equity analysts have slashed estimates and price targets over recent days as companies continue to report disappointing third-quarter results. CNBC Pro screened almost 1,500 large and mid-cap global stocks and found a number of major companies with sell or underweight ratings from investment banks. Sell-rated stocks with targets below their...
Cramer's lightning round: Stay with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
Elon Musk carried a sink into Twitter on Wednesday as deal nears close
Billionaire Elon Musk visited Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday. The visit came a few days before Musk's deadline to complete his acquisition of the company, or else face new trial dates. A judge gave Musk until Friday at 5 p.m. Eastern Time to complete the deal after she...
Tomorrow is your last chance to earn a 'nearly risk-free' 9.6% return on your money
If you've been looking for an investment to keep up with inflation, everyone from your financial planner to your dad to Suze Orman has likely recommended looking into Series-I savings bonds, also known as "I bonds." It's easy to see why. These inflation-adjusted bonds backed by the U.S. government pay...
Cramer's lightning round: Lucid Group is losing too much money
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
There's a lot of pain ahead for markets, strategist warns, arguing the rally looks short-lived
"I think the market rally is a breathing space rally," Beat Wittmann, chairman of Switzerland's Porta Advisors, told CNBC. Central banks, led by the Fed, acted too late on inflation and will now "overtighten," leading to "a lot of pain," he added.
An Apple and Tesla exec who quit to build his own startup now has a star-studded list of investors
The opportunity to work for not just one but two tech giants was "very rewarding" for Sukemasa Kabayama. After a seven-year stint at Lego Japan, he became Apple's director of education and launched the use of the iPad in Japanese schools. Then came an opportunity Kabayama said he "couldn't pass...
Nasdaq futures fall after weak Amazon guidance adds pressure to tech rout
Nasdaq 100 futures were lower Friday after disappointing Amazon earnings added to the already pressured index. Futures tied to the Nasdaq dropped 0.84% Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were fractionally lower and S&P 500 futures lost 0.53%. Amazon led the declines in extended trading, having plunged after the company posted...
Jim Cramer names 5 recession-resistant industries emerging as market leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "The market's finally in Fed-mandated slowdown mode, where what works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. Here is...
