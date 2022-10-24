ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
Dow rallies more than 200 points to gain for a fourth day as investors shake off disappointing tech earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 rose for a fourth day Wednesday, as traders shook off disappointing earnings from tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet. The 30-stock Dow traded 260 points higher, or 0.8%, as Visa shares gave the index a boost on strong quarterly numbers. The S&P 500 climbed 0.4% after being down earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite lagged, shedding 0.4%
Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022: Cramer considers trimming these portfolio stocks

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks explain why they believe Big Tech is being eclipsed as the market leader after disappointing earnings reports from Microsoft and Alphabet. Jim also says it may be time to trim back certain stocks in the Charitable Trust portfolio now that the S&P 500 Oscillator is in overbought territory.
Cramer's lightning round includes a fintech 'on the road to redemption'

Here's the "Mad Money" lightning round with Jim Cramer. (AEO): "American Eagle is trying to make a comeback. It is very, very difficult." (PYPL): "PayPal did very well today. They are already on the road to redemption." (MVIS): "It's a $3 stock. It's a dice roll. It could go down...
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
Dogecoin surges 35% as Elon Musk's Twitter deal approaches close

Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency branded after a viral dog meme from 2013, is up 35% since Monday as Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter approaches a close. The price of the token often moves in lockstep with comments made by the Tesla CEO. Doge is up 10% in the last 24...
Watch CNBC's full interview with ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott

ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott joins 'Squawk on the Street' to break down the company's third-quarter earnings report, which beat Wall Street's estimates on Wednesday. McDermott discusses how the company is prepared to weather potential economic turbulence and more. "The innovation cycle for digital transformation has just begun," McDermott tells CNBC. "Yes, the environment is tough, and we are built for all weather conditions."
What Cramer is watching Thursday — Meta meltdown, Honeywell solid, Ford cash strong

Money is coming out of tech to everything else. Dow futures up and Nasdaq futures down. Better-than-expected third-quarter GDP: 2.6% growth after two quarters of contractions. Some good news on the inflation front in the report. But more work for the Federal Reserve and the market hasn't budged from predicting a fourth straight meeting of a 75-basis-point interest rate hike. The Fed meets next week.
Cramer's lightning round: Stay with Vertex Pharmaceuticals

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
Cramer's lightning round: Lucid Group is losing too much money

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
Nasdaq futures fall after weak Amazon guidance adds pressure to tech rout

Nasdaq 100 futures were lower Friday after disappointing Amazon earnings added to the already pressured index. Futures tied to the Nasdaq dropped 0.84% Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were fractionally lower and S&P 500 futures lost 0.53%. Amazon led the declines in extended trading, having plunged after the company posted...
Jim Cramer names 5 recession-resistant industries emerging as market leaders

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "The market's finally in Fed-mandated slowdown mode, where what works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. Here is...

