Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
Related
csurams.com
Rams Suffer Largest Defeat of Season
The checkered flag has waved on the season. The field is empty, equipment taken in, and players heading home. However, the work is far from done for Colorado State. In their final game of the season, the Rams fell to cross-state rival Wyoming 4-0. It is the worst loss of the season for Keeley Hagen's side, and an unfortunate way for eight seniors to depart CSU's program.
csurams.com
Lineup Changes Spark Rams To Victory
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Go with your strengths. That's what Tom Hilbert had to do Thursday when his Colorado State volleyball team came out sluggish, a bit sloppy and definitely out of rhythm against San Diego State. It didn't take long for him to allow his team to flex...
csurams.com
Rams Roundup: The Boise State Game
The Rams head back on the road in Mountain West play, and we've got everything you need to know for game day in the Rams Roundup!. Colorado State (2-5, 2-1 MW) at Boise State (5-2, 4-0 MW) Saturday, October 29 - 5 p.m. Albertsons Stadium - Boise, Idaho. How to...
csurams.com
Strong Final Round Helps Rams to Rainbow Wahine Title
KAPOLEI, Hawaii – Start fast, finish strong. Colorado State women's golf did just that Wednesday to run away with the Rainbow Wahine team title by 14 strokes. The Rams matched their opening round score with a 6-under, 282 over the final 18 to pull away from the competition. They finished the invite with a 54-hole score of 7-under, 857.
csurams.com
Men’s Basketball Prepares for 2022-23 Season with Exhibition Friday
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The 2022-23 men's basketball season is on the doorsteps as Colorado State hosts MSU Denver for an exhibition at 7 pm inside Moby Arena Friday night. Fifth-year head coach Niko Medved and the Rams are coming off a successful 2021-22 season in which they went 25-6 and qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. They return seven letter winners from last year's team including a pair of starters in Isaiah Stevens and John Tonje.
sweetwaternow.com
Cowboys Seek to Extend Win Streak Against Hawaii
HAWAII — The Wyoming Cowboys will make their longest road trip of the season this week as they fly to Honolulu, Hawai’i to face the Rainbow Warriors in a Mountain West Conference match-up on Saturday. It will be the first time since 2018 that Wyoming has played a road game against Hawai’i.
The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins
One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
First Snowfall Of The Season Forecasted In Fort Collins This Week
And while yes, most of the snow is expected to stay in the mountains, there is some forecasted for Fort Collins and throughout Northern Colorado Wednesday night into Thursday morning as temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Whatever does fall won't last too long as things are...
Westword
Chris Spears, CBS4 Denver Weather Fave: Why I Left TV for Retail
For more than eight years, forecaster Chris Spears was a staple on CBS4 Denver, where he built up a considerable fan base with his ultra-accessible style and devotion to giving practical advice. "To me, a TV meteorologist is a customer-service giver," he says. "We offer a product and give it to you to meet your needs — and that product is information. That's how I treated my job."
Proctor's Garden: Don't make fall mistakes
DENVER — Put away your pruners or hide them from your spouse. Now is not the time to prune anything. Pruning encourages new growth. That can be disastrous. In the case of roses, for example, new growth may sprout during warm fall days. That growth is vulnerable to freezing. When it dies, it may take the whole plant with it.
coloradosun.com
Heidi Ganahl says Colorado’s inflation rate is 16% and the highest in the U.S. Both claims require many asterisks.
Inflation was bound to become a campaign topic this political season. During the gubernatorial debate hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 two weeks ago, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl shared some striking new numbers about how much prices have increased since a Democrat became president. “Inflation came out (Oct. 13)...
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over US-34 West of Loveland Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
A Once-Legendary Colorado Music Venue is Now a Gentlemen’s Club
Back in the 1960s, the hippie movement was in full swing, and at the center of the summer of love in Denver, Colorado, for two remarkable years, was a music venue known as The Family Dog. History of Colorado's Family Dog. The Family Dog first opened its doors in September...
Here’s how much snow fell in the mountains this weekend
The first significant snowfall of the season for Colorado happened over the weekend.
Hancock, officials to travel to Europe, Broncos game in London
Mayor Michael Hancock, along with other local and state officials, is heading to Europe on a mission to improve relations with three countries.
These areas in Colorado are under winter weather advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Colorado.
milehighcre.com
Colorado Law Firm Relocates to 1660 Lincoln in Downtown Denver
Ireland Stapleton Pryor & Pascoe, PC, a Colorado business law firm that has been in Denver since 1926, will relocate its headquarters to a 15,000-square-foot space at 1660 Lincoln St. in downtown Denver. The new location, on the “penthouse” floor, provides the firm’s team and clients with outstanding state capitol and mountain views, an efficient floorplate to maximize collaboration and workflow, and significant building signage opportunities.
9News
Cloud seeding expanding to Boulder County
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Cloud seeding may be gaining momentum in Colorado as the water crisis in the western United States continues to deepen. A new operation is getting set up along the St. Vrain headwaters west of Longmont, and it's scheduled to begin this winter. Humans can’t create...
Comments / 0