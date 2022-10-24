ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Sourcing Journal

Isko Shares Its Sustainability Success

Isko has made significant headway towards its sustainability goals. In its just released Sustainability Impact Report the Bursa, Turkey–based denim mill outlines how it has been and intends to be planet-friendlier. The report covers results achieved through December 2021. “This new sustainability report isn’t created to celebrate our achievements, but to remind us of our ongoing goals and our continued commitment to improvement. That said, we are indeed proud of our diverse approaches to addressing sustainability–in the full sense of the word,” Fatih Konukoglu, Isko CEO, stated in the report. With a production capacity of 300 million meters of fabric per year with...
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Stand Together launches $30 million initiative to address poverty

The Stand Together Foundation, the rebranded network of nonprofits funded by Charles Koch and other conservatives, has announced a $30 million initiative to help organizations scale solutions for addressing poverty. Through the Catalyst Impact Partners initiative, Stand Together seeks to accelerate the impact of nonprofits utilizing an empowerment approach to...
World Bank Blogs

Water: An Accelerator for Green, Inclusive, and Resilient Growth

Our common future depends on water. We need water to eradicate poverty, promote green growth, and build more equitable societies. But we also don’t have enough of it . According to current estimates, the world will face a 40 percent gap between water supply and demand by 2030. This gap is exacerbated by climate change – the effects of which are primarily felt in the water cycle through extreme weather events. Floods and droughts alone are projected to cause $5.6 trillion in losses to the global economy by 2050. Recent research shows that employment is reduced by 2.5 percentage points during extremely dry years. At the same time, water services are aggravating climate change – they are high GHG emitters, energy hungry, and inefficient. The wastewater sector alone is responsible for about 10 percent of human-caused methane emissions.
antioch.edu

Professor Emerita and Alumni Publish Article

Dr. Gargi Roysircar, New England Professor Emerita, along with PsyD in Clinical Psychology alumni Tara Masseratagah (PsyD ’22), Quynh Tran (PsyD ’22), Maria Neizvestnaya (PsyD ’22), and Ashland Thompson (PsyD ’19 and Clinical Adjunct Faculty), published the article “Immigrant Youth of Indian origin: Generational differences in self‐critical perfectionism” in the Journal of Multicultural Counseling and Development. Roysircar and her student co-authors started this community-based data collection project in 2017.
The Associated Press

Berry Global Wins Prestigious Sustainability Award for Circular Solution that Minimizes Plastic Waste

EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Recognized in the Food/Beverage category, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) received a Technology Excellence Award from The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI) for its Proxima tethered closure with tamper-evident band. This innovative packaging solution cuts down on waste by securing the closure to the bottle and improving recyclability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005425/en/ Recognized in the Food/Beverage category, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) received a Technology Excellence Award from The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI) for its Proxima tethered closure with tamper-evident band. This innovative packaging solution cuts down on waste by securing the closure to the bottle and improving recyclability. (Photo: Business Wire)
constructiontechnology.media

Bobcat shows ESG focus at Bauma

Bobcat has used the Bauma 2022 exhibition in Munich to unveil its E19e mini excavator – with CEO Scott Park saying that ESG (environmental, social and governance factors) have played a big role in its development. “We innovate a lot, but we don’t do it just for the sake...
healthpodcastnetwork.com

FOGI: The Nature of Curiosity, Thoughts on Nursing, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation with TJ Southern, CEO Beryllus Consulting & Staffing and Informatics Preceptors

FOGI: The Nature of Curiosity, Thoughts on Nursing, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation with TJ Southern, CEO Beryllus Consulting & Staffing and Informatics Preceptors. Nursing informatics has been around since the 80s, and now in the new millennium, it’s becoming a force to be reckoned with. This week’s guest on the...
aiexpress.io

Shutterstock partners with OpenAI to advance AI image generation

Shutterstock is increasing its partnership with OpenAI to advance how AI picture turbines are educated and the way contributors are rewarded. The inventory picture service will provide “direct entry” to OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 picture generator by way of its web site. “The mediums to specific creativity are...
getnews.info

VersedLook, a leading Social Media Marketing Agency, has launched the Local Launchpad Program. A program dedicated to assisting local Business Owners.

Trent Stonehouse, CEO, and Co-Founder of VersedLook, a leading Social Media Marketing Agency, has announced the introduction of their Local Launchpad Program. This innovative program will help local business owners take their digital marketing strategies seriously and grow their businesses organically. The Local Launchpad is a program designed to assist...
Black Enterprise

President of International Franchise Association Discusses New Initiative to Increase Black Ownership in Franchising

In early 2021, the International Franchise Association (IFA) launched the historic Black Franchise Leadership Council as part of the long-established Diversity Institute. The council aims to increase business ownership and generational wealth among Blacks. About 30% of franchises are minority-owned, according to IFA statistics, but only 8% of franchises are Black-owned.
csengineermag.com

Buro Happold expands leadership ranks for U.S. Healthcare, Science and Technology practice

Buro Happold, a global leader in planning and implementation at every scale for the science, technology and healthcare markets, has announced the elevation of three principals to key leadership roles in the consultancy’s Boston and San Francisco offices. According to partner John Swift, Global Sector Lead for the Healthcare, Science and Technology (HST) practice, the new postings include:
