kitco.com
Bitcoin Oct. 27 daily chart alert - Bulls have the technical edge
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Thursday, on a corrective pullback after...
kitco.com
Breaking down gold price action: this is what institutional investors react to - LBMA
(Kitco News) Gold is being pulled in different directions by opposing drivers, creating a confusing environment for investors, according to the LBMA/LPPM Global Precious Metals Conference 2022. Persistently high inflation is mixed in with continued dollar strength and strong gold ETF outflows. On top of this, there is very robust...
kitco.com
Toronto markets rally as BoC surprises with smaller 50 bps hike
Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rallied on Wednesday as a smaller-than-expected increase in interest rate by the Bank of Canada raised hopes that the central bank could be reining in on one of its faster monetary tightening cycles ever. At 10:59 a.m. ET (1459 GMT), the Toronto...
kitco.com
S&P, Nasdaq pulled lower as tech earnings misses fuel slowdown fears
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street wavered on Wednesday, poised to snap a three-day rally as dour earnings guidance added to mounting fears of a global economic slowdown. But those fears, along with a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada, continued to feed hopes that...
kitco.com
World stocks at five-week high, but mood souring
LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - World stocks hit a five-week high on Wednesday on hopes that the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes could soon start to slow, although disappointing earnings from U.S. heavyweights and concern about the outlook meant the mood was already souring. News that the British government's...
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
kitco.com
Stocks and real estate are not done crashing, don't expect all-time highs for another 10 years - Chris Vermeulen
(Kitco News) - The equity markets, along with real estate, may not recover to their previous all-time highs for at least a decade, according to Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist of TheTechnicalTraders.com. "The scenario that we've had in the equities market has been very extreme. A hedge fund manager came...
kitco.com
Nasdaq leads Wall Street higher as investors brace for megacap earnings
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose for the third straight session on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq, as a fall in U.S. Treasury yields lifted megacap growth companies including Microsoft and Alphabet ahead of their earnings reports later in the day. Shares of Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Google-owner...
kitco.com
World shares turn up after better-than-expected U.S. data; dollar recovers
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes rose and European shares recovered losses on Thursday after strong U.S. economic data, while the British pound eased off mid-September highs. Asian markets benefited from speculation among investors that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes, given signs...
kitco.com
Australian shares climb to 1-1/2-month high on miners, gold boost
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday to scale their highest levels since mid-September, buoyed by gold stocks and miners, although weak performances among financials limited gains as investors weighed the country's hotter-than-expected inflation print. The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.3% at 6,833.50 points, as of 2347...
kitco.com
First Quantum posts net earnings of $113M in Q3, notes broad cost inflation and recessionary concerns
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In Q3 2022, the company also produced 67,417 ounces of gold, down from the 74,959 ounces in Q2...
kitco.com
U.S. consumer confidence ebbs; house prices slow sharply
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in October after two straight monthly increases amid rising concerns about inflation and a possible recession next year, but households remained keen to purchase big-ticket items like motor vehicles and appliances. The Conference Board survey on Tuesday also showed more consumers...
kitco.com
U.S. Q3 GDP beats expectations, gold price ticks up but remains down on the day
(Kitco News)The U.S. economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Thursday. The preliminary estimate showed that the U.S. Q3 GDP rose 2.6% versus markets’ expectations of a 2.4% increase. This comes after two negative readings of -1.6% and -0.6% in Q1 and Q2, respectively.
kitco.com
How to effectively profit from your gold and silver investments
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM Group’s Jeffrey Christian revisits two gold options hedges that CPM Group previously made available publicly. He discusses how much someone could have profited from those investments, and how to effectively use options to hedge their physical metal against short term decline while still keeping most of the upside profit should prices continue to rise.
kitco.com
British mid-cap stocks close at one-month high on Sunak-driven optimism
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain's midcap stock index (.FTMC) closed at its highest level in a month on Tuesday, with gains led by homebuilders and real estate stocks amid hopes political and economic turmoil will calm following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as prime minister. The domestically-focused FTSE 250 index,...
kitco.com
Cryptos consolidate as investors focus on what comes next from the Fed
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Stocks traded mixed on the day, as corporate earnings continued to roll out, while a better-than-expected GDP report...
kitco.com
Inflation worries hurt U.S. consumer confidence; house prices decelerating
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in October after two straight monthly increases amid rising concerns about inflation and a possible recession next year, but households remained keen to purchase big-ticket items like motor vehicles and appliances. The Conference Board survey on Tuesday also showed more consumers...
kitco.com
Credit Suisse did not tap Swiss National Bank for liquidity during turbulence - CFO
ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) did not tap the Swiss National Bank for extra liquidity when it was experiencing outflows during market turbulence early this month, its finance chief said on Thursday. Asked at a news conference if Switzerland's central bank had lent any assistance during that...
kitco.com
A recession is coming, but gold feeds on fear
A recession is looming, but unless the Fed and people really fear it, gold won't shine. The famous House Stark's words are "Winter is coming". House Economists' words are "recession is coming". I know that people can get fed up with recession warnings at some point, as they did with...
kitco.com
Bitcoin's correlation with gold is rising and here's what that means - Bank of America
(Kitco News) As Bitcoin clings to support above the $19,000 level, the world's largest cryptocurrency's correlation with gold is rising, said Bank of America (BofA). And that means that investors are using Bitcoin as a safe haven. When analyzing market activity, BofA noted that Bitcoin's relationship to gold was noteworthy.
