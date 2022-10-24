Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Boston Globe
Oakholm Brewing Co. in Brookfield is beautiful, and other recent thoughts on beer
It’s possible that the most beautiful brewery in Massachusetts is Oakholm Brewing Co. in Brookfield. There are other pretty breweries in the state, of course, but on the right day, with the right people, Oakholm rivals all of them. Set on 115 acres in a town southwest of Worcester, Oakholm is a working blueberry, raspberry, and Christmas tree farm. In 2018, an old hay barn on the property was converted into a taproom. Lambs, goats, and other animals still wander the grounds, and if you’re looking to get married you can do that here as well.
New Kelly’s Roast Beef location now open for business
SALEM, N.H. — A new Kelly’s Roast Beef location is officially open for business. The popular restaurant chain is now serving customers on South Broadway in Salem, New Hampshire. In a Facebook post, Kelly’s wrote, “Stop by 181 South Broadway to experience our melt in your mouth roast...
These are 10 haunted restaurants you can eat at in Mass. for a good scare
Ever feel like having your dinner with a ghost? Or maybe you’d prefer breakfast with a spirit. Either way, Massachusetts has some notable dining locations across the state that are rumored to be supposedly haunted with some eerie history. Should you ever find yourself brave enough, these are 10...
spectrumnews1.com
Belchertown resident carving out passion projects through woodworking business
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. - Looking for something to keep him entertained during the pandemic, Justin Satkowski decided to start his own wood working business. "I was just bored at home, and I went into my basement," Satkowski said. "I didn't have this crazy machine at the time but I found it online and I just thought how cool it would be because it's just pure creation. I can put something into the computer and in a few minutes I can carve it out just like this one."
spectrumnews1.com
New movie being filmed on former Becker College campus
LEICESTER, Mass. - A group of Leicester High School students are appearing as extras in a new movie being shot at the former Becker College Borger Building. Crews were on campus Thursday morning, shooting for 'The Shade' by Red King Cinema. It was a originally a short Netflix film and is now being made into a full movie.
Boston Globe
The neighbors are dead
What it’s like living next to a graveyard ... ‘I remember walking through [our] yard, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, am I standing on someone?’ " Some real estate deals are a dead-end, and some are dead-end adjacent, literally. People who buy homes next...
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
Bennington County restaurant ranked among best in world for date night
The Silver Fork, a restaurant located in Manchester, Vermont, has not only been ranked among the best in the United States for date night, but best in the world. According to Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards, the eatery was ranked second on the "Top Date Night Restaurants" in the U.S. list, and 16th on the world's list.
hopkintonindependent.com
Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Layla
Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is 2-year-old Layla. “Layla is a fun-loving girl who is an owner-surrender and not used to the shelter life. She loves to swim, fetch, chew and toss sticks. She is a clean house guest who is house-trained. She is smart and already knows many cues. She does crazy zooms and enjoys car rides. She is guaranteed to make you smile!”
NBC Philadelphia
That's a Dam Happy Beaver! Rescued Animal Stars in Viral Video
Have you ever been so relieved to get a moment to yourself that you wanted to wall off your room to the world?. Well, this beaver did just that, and it's adorable. Meet Nibi, a wild beaver at Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. This month, she got a new roommate, another beaver named Ziibi, and grew comfortable enough with each other that they stopped fighting, according to their carers.
westfordcat.org
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Cashew and Hazelnut
WESTFORD — Hazelnut and Cashew, both 8-month-old female mix-breed rabbits are this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “They’re both really smart,” Ria, a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT. “They love their enrichment toys.”. Both rabbits are litter box trained. They are...
Episode 3 of Unsolved: Worcester, 'Murdered on the 4th of July,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 3 of season 1 on Tuesday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
Police investigating home on Munsing Street in Ludlow
Multiple agencies were conducting an investigation in Ludlow Thursday morning.
LOTTERY WINNER: Chicopee man wins $2 million on scratch ticket
A man from Chicopee is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.
Route 141 in Easthampton reopened after vehicle rollover
A portion of Route 141, Holyoke Street, was closed due to a motor vehicle accident Thursday morning.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts turkey hunter shot in head and torso by hunter who thought he was a turkey
“On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Massachusetts Environmental Police were notified of a turkey hunter who had been shot in Barre. At approximately 5:45 a.m., the shooter stated he observed movement within the wood line and fired a single round. The shooter then heard, “you shot me,” and rushed to render first aid. The shooter then transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim was struck with 12-14 pellets of bird shot, suffering injuries to the right side of his upper torso and head.
mynbc5.com
Cyclist seriously injured in Brattleboro crash
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A cyclist is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Brattleboro. The Brattleboro Police department said the incident happened on Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. on Canal Street near John Seitz Drive. The cyclist was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
Former Bentley Billiards historic building in downtown Westfield awarded restoration funds
The iconic Lambson Furniture building, more recently known as the former Bentley Billiards in downtown Westfield, was awarded funds for the renovation project.
Feeding Hills man turns himself in after deadly hit & run accident in East Longmeadow
A Feeding Hills man was arrested Friday after a deadly hit and run accident on North Main Street in East Longmeadow.
WMUR.com
One killed in Claremont motorcycle crash
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A deadly motorcycle crash in Claremont is under investigation. Police said the crash happened before 6 p.m. Thursday on Main Street near West Side Avenue. The 64-year-old rider was not breathing, and police said lifesaving efforts were not successful. No other vehicles were involved. Police are...
Comments / 0