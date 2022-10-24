ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Boston Globe

Oakholm Brewing Co. in Brookfield is beautiful, and other recent thoughts on beer

It’s possible that the most beautiful brewery in Massachusetts is Oakholm Brewing Co. in Brookfield. There are other pretty breweries in the state, of course, but on the right day, with the right people, Oakholm rivals all of them. Set on 115 acres in a town southwest of Worcester, Oakholm is a working blueberry, raspberry, and Christmas tree farm. In 2018, an old hay barn on the property was converted into a taproom. Lambs, goats, and other animals still wander the grounds, and if you’re looking to get married you can do that here as well.
BROOKFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Belchertown resident carving out passion projects through woodworking business

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. - Looking for something to keep him entertained during the pandemic, Justin Satkowski decided to start his own wood working business. "I was just bored at home, and I went into my basement," Satkowski said. "I didn't have this crazy machine at the time but I found it online and I just thought how cool it would be because it's just pure creation. I can put something into the computer and in a few minutes I can carve it out just like this one."
BELCHERTOWN, MA
spectrumnews1.com

New movie being filmed on former Becker College campus

LEICESTER, Mass. - A group of Leicester High School students are appearing as extras in a new movie being shot at the former Becker College Borger Building. Crews were on campus Thursday morning, shooting for 'The Shade' by Red King Cinema. It was a originally a short Netflix film and is now being made into a full movie.
LEICESTER, MA
Boston Globe

The neighbors are dead

What it’s like living next to a graveyard ... ‘I remember walking through [our] yard, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, am I standing on someone?’ " Some real estate deals are a dead-end, and some are dead-end adjacent, literally. People who buy homes next...
SUTTON, MA
WUPE

Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hopkintonindependent.com

Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Layla

Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is 2-year-old Layla. “Layla is a fun-loving girl who is an owner-surrender and not used to the shelter life. She loves to swim, fetch, chew and toss sticks. She is a clean house guest who is house-trained. She is smart and already knows many cues. She does crazy zooms and enjoys car rides. She is guaranteed to make you smile!”
HOPKINTON, MA
NBC Philadelphia

That's a Dam Happy Beaver! Rescued Animal Stars in Viral Video

Have you ever been so relieved to get a moment to yourself that you wanted to wall off your room to the world?. Well, this beaver did just that, and it's adorable. Meet Nibi, a wild beaver at Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. This month, she got a new roommate, another beaver named Ziibi, and grew comfortable enough with each other that they stopped fighting, according to their carers.
CHELMSFORD, MA
westfordcat.org

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Cashew and Hazelnut

WESTFORD — Hazelnut and Cashew, both 8-month-old female mix-breed rabbits are this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “They’re both really smart,” Ria, a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT. “They love their enrichment toys.”. Both rabbits are litter box trained. They are...
WESTFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts turkey hunter shot in head and torso by hunter who thought he was a turkey

“On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Massachusetts Environmental Police were notified of a turkey hunter who had been shot in Barre. At approximately 5:45 a.m., the shooter stated he observed movement within the wood line and fired a single round. The shooter then heard, “you shot me,” and rushed to render first aid. The shooter then transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim was struck with 12-14 pellets of bird shot, suffering injuries to the right side of his upper torso and head.
BARRE, MA
mynbc5.com

Cyclist seriously injured in Brattleboro crash

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A cyclist is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Brattleboro. The Brattleboro Police department said the incident happened on Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. on Canal Street near John Seitz Drive. The cyclist was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WMUR.com

One killed in Claremont motorcycle crash

CLAREMONT, N.H. — A deadly motorcycle crash in Claremont is under investigation. Police said the crash happened before 6 p.m. Thursday on Main Street near West Side Avenue. The 64-year-old rider was not breathing, and police said lifesaving efforts were not successful. No other vehicles were involved. Police are...
CLAREMONT, NH

