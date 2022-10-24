ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Barack Obama Ownership News

Former United States president Barack Obama is reportedly involved in a group interested in purchasing the Phoenix Suns. The Suns, who've become for sale following their ownership scandal, likely have several interested bidders in the NBA franchise. According to Bill Simmons, Obama is involved with one of them. "I heard...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reveals Regret With LeBron James Relationship

While on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Lakers legend Magic Johnson opened up about a plethora of different topics, including his biggest regret regarding his relationship with LeBron James. Johnson told Sharpe that he regrets not calling James before stepping down as the Lakers' president of basketball operations in...
Golf Digest

Kyrie Irving is now literally begging Ben Simmons, a professional basketball player, to shoot the basketball

Given the year and change Ben Simmons has had, it's almost impossible for him to keep finding new lows. Nevertheless, he persists. On Monday night, Simmons was getting clowned on for fouling out in Memphis, specifically the way he fouled out. Ja Morant, a former top-two draft pick who is actually panning out, brilliantly baited Ben into a sixth foul with some grandmaster-level chess sh-t. As embarrassing as it was, at least we were writing about Simmons actually playing basketball for once. Progress.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter Unhappy News

Prior to Game 4 of the ALCS, New York Yankees players watched highlights of the franchise's epic collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004. The Yankees gave up a 3-0 series lead to the Red Sox in that series. New York was trailing Houston, 3-0, heading into Game 4 of this year's ALCS. The highlights of the series were supposed to motivate the players.
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Andre Drummond Says He's ‘Best Rebounder of Past Century'

Drummond says he's 'best rebounder of past century' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After Wednesday’s shootaround in preparation for the Chicago Bulls’ home contest versus the Indiana Pacers, Andre Drummond called himself “the best rebounder of the past century.”. And statistically speaking, he may not be...
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Nicolas Beaudin and Evan Barratt and acquire Cameron Hillis and Cooper Zech

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded defenseman Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens for forward Cameron Hillis and shipped forward Evan Barratt to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Cooper Zech. Beaudin was the Hawks’ first-round pick in the 2018 draft (No. 27), but his once-promising trajectory had stalled since last season. He had two goals and four assists in 19 NHL games in ...
