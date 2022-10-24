Read full article on original website
Related
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Bet Charles Barkley $10,000 That He Couldn't Spell "Spectacular", But Chuck Surprisingly Nailed It
Shaquille O'Neal hilariously bet $10,000 that Charles Barkley wouldn't be able to spell "spectacular", but Barkley ended up nailing it.
Dodgers News: MLB Network Insider Suggests Mookie Betts Move if Aaron Judge Signs in LA
Judge would definitely shake up the Dodgers outfield.
Charles Barkley Says Klay Thompson And Draymond Green Are Not 'That Good' Anymore: "This Team Is Not Going To Win The Championship If Those Young Guys Don't Start Carrying The Team."
Charles Barkley says the youngsters on the Warriors need to step up because Klay Thompson and Draymond Green aren't that good anymore.
Report: 1 NL team vows to spend whatever it takes to sign Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge is heading to free agency this offseason, and he will be one of the biggest free agents in recent memory. Will Judge re-sign with the New York Yankees, the only team for whom he has played? Or will he look elsewhere?. If he genuinely explores the market, there...
Sports World Reacts To Barack Obama Ownership News
Former United States president Barack Obama is reportedly involved in a group interested in purchasing the Phoenix Suns. The Suns, who've become for sale following their ownership scandal, likely have several interested bidders in the NBA franchise. According to Bill Simmons, Obama is involved with one of them. "I heard...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Magic Johnson Reveals Regret With LeBron James Relationship
While on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Lakers legend Magic Johnson opened up about a plethora of different topics, including his biggest regret regarding his relationship with LeBron James. Johnson told Sharpe that he regrets not calling James before stepping down as the Lakers' president of basketball operations in...
Dodgers Analysts Say Everyone in the League Knows L.A. Doesn't Make In-Game Adjustments
David Vassegh and Jerry Hairston Jr. say the whole league knows how to beat the Dodgers, which makes you wonder why no one used that knowledge until the NLDS.
Golf Digest
Kyrie Irving is now literally begging Ben Simmons, a professional basketball player, to shoot the basketball
Given the year and change Ben Simmons has had, it's almost impossible for him to keep finding new lows. Nevertheless, he persists. On Monday night, Simmons was getting clowned on for fouling out in Memphis, specifically the way he fouled out. Ja Morant, a former top-two draft pick who is actually panning out, brilliantly baited Ben into a sixth foul with some grandmaster-level chess sh-t. As embarrassing as it was, at least we were writing about Simmons actually playing basketball for once. Progress.
Michael Jordan Agreed With Charles Barkley About NBA Players Not Being Role Models: "I Realized We're Really Not. We Assume That Responsibility Because Of The Respect We're Given."
Michael Jordan once revealed that he agreed with Charles Barkley about NBA players not being role models for kids.
Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter Unhappy News
Prior to Game 4 of the ALCS, New York Yankees players watched highlights of the franchise's epic collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004. The Yankees gave up a 3-0 series lead to the Red Sox in that series. New York was trailing Houston, 3-0, heading into Game 4 of this year's ALCS. The highlights of the series were supposed to motivate the players.
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
Jemele Hill knew the moment she hit send to tweet about President Trump, she’d get some backlash. On 11 September 2017, in the middle of a 12-tweet debate with Twitter followers, Hill posted: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”
Stephen A. Smith Roasts Kawhi Leonard In Passionate Rant: "This Brother Is A Champion At Missing Games. Nobody Does It Better!"
Stephen A. Smith calls out Kawhi Leonard for history of missed games.
Bulls' Andre Drummond Says He's ‘Best Rebounder of Past Century'
Drummond says he's 'best rebounder of past century' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After Wednesday’s shootaround in preparation for the Chicago Bulls’ home contest versus the Indiana Pacers, Andre Drummond called himself “the best rebounder of the past century.”. And statistically speaking, he may not be...
Bruce Brown Fires Back At LeBron James After The King Started Trash-Talking Him: “Your Game Plan Ain’t Working, Sir.”
Bruce Brown had a big comeback after LeBron James started trash-talking him during Nuggets vs. Lakers game.
Chicago Bears Star Is Reportedly Generating Trade Interest Ahead Of Deadline
The Chicago Bears are 3-4 on the season after defeating the New England Patriots 33-14 on Monday Night Football. However, the recent victory doesn't appear to have changed the narrative on one Bears' defender, who's name has been mentioned in trade talks for several weeks now. In a ...
Patrick Mahomes has great Twitter reaction to Kadarius Toney trade
The Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday acquired a wide receiver who has a ton of potential, and Patrick Mahomes seems quite pleased with the move. Kadarius Toney, the No. 20 in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been traded from the New York Giants to Kansas City in exchange for two draft picks. Almost immediately after the news surfaced, Mahomes tweeted a very appropriate GIF.
Red Sox working toward contract extension with star player?
The Boston Red Sox have several key decisions to make this offseason, and one of them is whether to sign Rafael Devers to a contract extension before his last year of arbitration eligibility. According to one report, they are working toward doing just that. Dominican reporter Yancel Pujols said Monday...
Chicago Blackhawks trade Nicolas Beaudin and Evan Barratt and acquire Cameron Hillis and Cooper Zech
The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded defenseman Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens for forward Cameron Hillis and shipped forward Evan Barratt to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Cooper Zech. Beaudin was the Hawks’ first-round pick in the 2018 draft (No. 27), but his once-promising trajectory had stalled since last season. He had two goals and four assists in 19 NHL games in ...
