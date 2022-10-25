ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Oil prices rise on weaker dollar, supply worries

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wo1iP_0ilFbsXc00
  • Summary

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday, rebounding from an early fall of more than $1 a barrel, on a lift from a weaker dollar and supply concerns highlighted by Saudi Arabia's energy minister.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 35 cents to $93.61 a barrel by 12:59 p.m. EDT (1659 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose by 71 cents to $85.29.

The U.S. dollar index fell during afternoon trade, making dollar-denominated oil less expensive for other currency holders and helping to push prices higher.

Further support came from comments by Saudi Arabia's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, that energy stocks were being used as a mechanism to manipulate markets.

"It is my duty to make clear that losing emergency stocks may be painful in the months to come," he told the Future Initiative Investment (FII) conference in Riyadh.

Meanwhile, tightening markets for liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide and supply cuts by major oil producers have put the world in the middle of "the first truly global energy crisis," Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said on Tuesday.

The comments out of Riyadh and from the IEA are "a reminder that when it comes to the energy crisis, it's far from over," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group. "There are still concerns the market is undersupplied."

Oil fell by more than $1 a barrel earlier on Tuesday on signs of uncertain economic activity in the United States and China, the world's two biggest oil consumers.

On Monday, government data showed China's crude oil imports in September were 2% lower than a year earlier, while business activity contracted in the euro zone, the United Kingdom and the United States in October.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said on Tuesday that he believes a U.S. recession is "most likely," while a recession could be occurring in Europe.

The Federal Reserve could raise its benchmark overnight interest rate beyond the 4.50%-4.75% range if it does not see real changes in behavior, he said at the FII conference.

U.S. crude oil inventories are expected to rise this week, which could limit price gains. Analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by 200,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 21.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

A New-York-based correspondent covering the U.S. crude market and member of the energy team since 2018 covering the oil and fuel markets as well as federal policy around renewable fuels.

Comments / 1

Related
money.com

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
mailplus.co.uk

Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told

BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
DailyWealth

It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here

Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
Reuters

Reuters

631K+
Followers
361K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy