Read full article on original website
Related
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Chris Lane + Wife Lauren Share Their Youngest Son’s Name, and His Wild Birth Story [Pictures]
Chris Lane and his wife Lauren officially revealed their second son's name on Saturday (Oct. 22), after sharing the good news of his arrival last week. The youngest member of the country music family is named Baker Weston Lane. Lauren revealed the baby's name on social media, where she also...
Country Stars React to Leslie Jordan’s Death: ‘You Brought a Smile to So Many People’
Country stars are among the many who turned to social media to pay tribute to actor and singer Leslie Jordan after his untimely death on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. Jimmie Allen, Ty Herndon, Dolly Parton and more shared their tributes to Jordan, who died in Los Angeles on Monday after his car veered off the road and struck a building. Local law enforcement initially told TMZ that they suspect Jordan might have suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Chase Bryant Marries Selena Weber: ‘Greatest Woman I’ve Ever Known’
Chase Bryant and Selena Weber are officially married. According to People Country, the pair tied the knot Saturday, Oct. 22 in a hilltop ceremony in Round Mountain, Texas, with breathtaking views of the Texas Hill Country. "I’m a lucky man," Bryant tells fans on social media, calling his wedding day...
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Has Lost 50 Pounds! [Pictures]
Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney shared a photo to social media this week with his son, Asher, and fans noticed that the singer is looking especially trim. After receiving compliments on his apparent weight loss from fans, Mooney revealed that he has lost close to 50 pounds. In his Instagram...
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
Actor and singer Leslie Jordan has died. The 67-year-old was killed on Monday morning (Oct. 24) when his car veered off the road and into a building in Hollywood. In breaking the news, TMZ source local law enforcement, who say they suspect that Jordan suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0