*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Country stars are among the many who turned to social media to pay tribute to actor and singer Leslie Jordan after his untimely death on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. Jimmie Allen, Ty Herndon, Dolly Parton and more shared their tributes to Jordan, who died in Los Angeles on Monday after his car veered off the road and struck a building. Local law enforcement initially told TMZ that they suspect Jordan might have suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney shared a photo to social media this week with his son, Asher, and fans noticed that the singer is looking especially trim. After receiving compliments on his apparent weight loss from fans, Mooney revealed that he has lost close to 50 pounds. In his Instagram...
Actor and singer Leslie Jordan has died. The 67-year-old was killed on Monday morning (Oct. 24) when his car veered off the road and into a building in Hollywood. In breaking the news, TMZ source local law enforcement, who say they suspect that Jordan suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
